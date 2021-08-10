NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Construction Company is excited to announce that the firm is expanding its Southeastern Region construction operations by opening a new office in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Through the efforts of our existing Auburn office and the relationships we have built, McShane has experienced substantial growth in the Southeast over the last 10 years," states Scott Hoppa, McShane Senior Vice President & Southeast Regional Manager. "As a result, we are expanding operations in Nashville to further service our clients' needs in the Southeast."
McShane veteran Jason Breden, Vice President & Director of Nashville Operations, will lead the new office. Jason is a 20+ year McShane team member and has managed the construction of more than 30 projects in the multi-family, industrial, commercial and education sectors throughout the Midwest and Southeast.
"I am thrilled to be able to build upon McShane's success in the Southeast and look forward to continuing to expand in the region," states Breden. "The Nashville market is robust, and McShane looks forward to continuing to service our existing clients in the market and create new relationships."
Active in the Southeast since 2005, McShane has built more than 40 projects across the region. The firm is currently underway with three multi-family projects in the Nashville area: Parc at Murfreesboro, a 359-unit community in Murfreesboro, NOVEL Harpeth Heights, a 322-unit development in Nashville and Avenida Indian Lake, a 138-unit active senior living residence in Hendersonville.
McShane's Nashville Regional Office is located at:
McShane Construction Company
222 Second Avenue South, Suite 1700
Nashville, Tennessee 37201
For more information, contact Jason Breden at jbreden@mcshane.com or (615) 588-2641.
