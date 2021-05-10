ROSEMONT, Ill., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Construction Company is underway with a 429,524-square-foot addition to Abt Electronics' existing warehouse and showroom facility in Glenview, Illinois.
"We look forward to adding needed space for Abt Electronics to expand their operations," commented Tom Beres, Vice President at McShane. "We understand that construction activities on expansion projects can be disruptive to the existing facility and employees, so we've carefully planned the construction process so that the business can remain fully operational with minimal disturbances."
The addition will incorporate two three-story office blocks totaling 22,230 square feet and 407,294 square feet of warehouse space. The office buildouts will include trucking offices, security offices, a break room and open office space for future buildouts. The single-story warehouse will offer a 32' clear height, 39 semi-truck docks and 144 EOD box truck positions.
Additionally, the precast facility will have pre-engineered metal canopies and EIFS screen walls for box truck loading. The semi-truck docks will have full control panels with dock locks, and all dock positions will have power operated doors and hydraulic dock equipment.
The Abt Electronics expansion is expected to be completed in October 2021. The architect of record is Camburas & Theodore. Learn more about Abt Electronics at http://www.abt.com.
Media Contact
Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, jwaterbury@mcshane.com
SOURCE McShane Construction Company