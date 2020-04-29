mdc_partners_inc__logo.jpg

MDC Partners Logo. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.)

 By MDC Partners Inc.

Company's Strategic Plan Delivering Significant Performance Improvements on Key Metrics

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FIRST QUARTER  HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Revenue of $327.7 million in the first quarter versus $328.8 million in the prior period, a decline of 0.3%.
  • Organic revenue increased 2.0% in the first quarter from the first quarter of 2019.
  • Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders was $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus $2.5 million a year ago.
  • Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the last twelve months (LTM) of $17.2 million as of March 31, 2020 versus $17.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $39.6 million versus $21.5 million a year ago, an increase of 84.3%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.1%, compared with 6.5% a year ago.
  • Excluding Kingsdale and Sloane, Adjusted EBITDA increased 110.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the prior year period.
  • Covenant EBITDA (LTM) of $200.7 million versus $180.5 million at year end 2019, an increase of 11.2%.
  • Net New Business wins totaled a positive $8.4 million in the first quarter.

(NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

"MDC delivered significant improvements in the first quarter of 2020, returning to organic growth of 2%, nearly doubling Adjusted EBITDA, and boosting margins 560 basis points," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDC Partners. "These results were game-changing for us in terms of implementing our New World Strategy, putting us in a much stronger position to manage through the pandemic that has enveloped the economy and the world.  Many of the changes we made last year are reflected in our results over the last two quarters as our plans have been realized."

"We are operating on the basis of safety first and business second as we act to safeguard our people and advance our business in a radically new environment. Our agencies have adapted well to the new work from home policies and delivered significant new campaigns for clients as we help them navigate through these uncertain times with the best in cloud-based production tools and data-based creativity."

"Our efforts to reform and reshape MDC in the last year at all levels and to create a more cohesive, collaborative and efficient organization position us well to navigate this crisis now and prepare us for eventual recovery," Mr. Penn added.

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our new network structure and our cost-savings initiatives paid off in the first quarter, with significant improvements over the prior year period across our income statement and balance sheet. We ended the first quarter with a solid cash balance and reduced leverage from year end, down to 4.3x. We remain deeply committed to addressing all our clients' needs going forward and continuing to reduce costs in response to current market conditions."

First Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $327.7 million versus $328.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, a decline of 0.3%. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange due to the strong US Dollar was negative 0.5%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net was negative 1.7%, and organic revenue was positive 2.0%. Organic revenue was unfavorably impacted by 7 basis points from higher billable pass-through costs incurred on clients' behalf from certain of our partner firms acting as principal.

Net New Business wins in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $8.4 million.

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million versus a net loss of $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. This improvement was primarily due to a decline in expenses principally driven by a reduction in staff costs, offset by the change in foreign exchange gain and losses. Diluted loss per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.03 versus diluted loss per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $39.6 million versus $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 84.3%. The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in staff costs, partially offset by a decline in revenues. This led to a 560 basis point increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2020 to 12.1% from 6.5% in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the Kingsdale and Sloane divestitures, Adjusted EBITDA increased 110.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the last twelve months (LTM) was $17.2 million as of March 31, 2020 versus a $17.3 million loss as of December 31, 2019.

Covenant EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) was $200.7 million at March 31, 2020 versus $180.5 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 11.2%. The change was primarily driven by the increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Outlook

Given the uncertainties in the global business environment arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing a 2020 outlook for Revenue and Covenant EBITDA at this time.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results.  The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-412-902-4266 or toll free 1-888-346-6216.  An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.mdc-partners.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available one hour after the call until 12:00 a.m. (ET), May 6, 2020, by dialing 1-412-317-0088 or toll free 1-877-344-7529 (passcode 10136141), or by visiting our website at www.mdc-partners.com.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, MDC Partners has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP financial measures."  Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents operating profit plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items.

(4) Covenant EBITDA: Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other items, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. Pro forma adjustments for our real estate consolidation to our new headquarters at 1 World Trade Center ("1WTC") are calculated to include the lease expense recognized as of the first period required by US GAAP for 1WTC and excluding the future costs of all leases that will either be terminated or sublet as permitted dispositions in connection with the relocation. We believe that the presentation of Covenant EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of a company's underlying operating performance. In addition, the presentation of Covenant EBITDA provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's Credit Agreement.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling MDC Partners' reported results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients, including as a result of the recent COVID-19 outbreak;
  • the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19, including the measures to reduce its spread, and the impact on the economy and demand for our services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to achieve the full amount of its stated cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

 Investors should carefully consider these risk factors and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other SEC filings.

 

 

SCHEDULE 1
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(US$ in 000s, Except per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019

Revenue:




Services

$

327,742



$

328,791


Operating Expenses:




Cost of services sold

222,693



237,153


Office and general expenses

66,353



67,118


Depreciation and amortization

9,206



8,838


Other asset impairment

161





298,413



313,109


Operating income

29,329



15,682


Other Income (Expenses):




Interest expense and finance charges, net

(15,612)



(16,760)


Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(14,757)



5,442


Other, net

16,334



(3,383)



(14,035)



(14,701)


Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

15,294



981


Income tax expense

13,500



748


Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

1,794



233


Equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates



83


Net income

1,794



316


Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(791)



(429)


Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc.

1,003



(113)


Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares

(3,440)



(2,383)


Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

(2,437)



$

(2,496)


Loss Per Common Share:




Basic




Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

(0.03)



$

(0.04)


Diluted




Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

(0.03)



$

(0.04)


Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:




Basic

72,397,661



60,258,102


Diluted

72,397,661



60,258,102


 

 

SCHEDULE 2
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION
(US$ in 000s, except percentages)



Three Months Ended


Revenue $


% Change

March 31, 2019

$

328,791




Organic revenue (1)

6,434



2.0

%

Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net

(5,683)



(1.7)

%

Foreign exchange impact

(1,800)



(0.5)

%

Total change

(1,049)



(0.3)

%

March 31, 2020

$

327,742





(1) "Organic revenue refers to the positive results of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms which the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year. See "Non-GAAP Measures" herein.
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding

 

 

 

SCHEDULE 3
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(US$ in 000s, except percentages)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Media &
Data
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Revenue

$208,328


$41,058


$78,356



$327,742











Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common
shareholders









(2,437)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):










Accretion on convertible preference shares









3,440

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
interests









791

Income tax expense









13,500

Interest expense and finance charges, net









15,612

Foreign exchange loss









14,757

Other, net









(16,334)

Operating income (loss)

$29,193


$617


$7,857


$(8,338)


$29,329

margin

14.0

%


1.5

%


10.0

%




8.9

%











Additional adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted
EBITDA:










Depreciation and amortization

6,267


808


1,899


232


9,206

Other asset impairment

161





161

Stock-based compensation

2,861


(13)


80


142


3,070

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

(5,044)


375


69



(4,600)

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (2)




(14)


(14)

Other items, net (3)




2,416


2,416

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$33,438


$1,787


$9,905


$(5,562)


$39,568

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.1

%


4.4

%


12.6

%




12.1

%













 

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based
compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP
Measures" herein.

(2) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from
the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).

(3) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 8 for a reconciliation of amounts.

Note: Effective in the first quarter of 2020, the Company reorganized its management structure resulting in the aggregation of certain Partner Firms into
integrated groups ("Networks"). In connection with the reorganization, we reassessed our reportable segments to align our external reporting with how we
operate the Networks under our new organizational structure. Prior periods presented have been recast to reflect the change in reportable segments.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 


 

 

SCHEDULE 4
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019


Integrated
Agencies
Network


Media &
Data
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Revenue

$206,910


$43,232


$78,649




$328,791











Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common
shareholders









(2,496)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):










Accretion on convertible preference shares









2,383

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
interests









429

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates









(83)

Income tax expense









748

Interest expense and finance charges, net









16,760

Foreign exchange income









(5,442)

Other, net









3,383

Operating income (loss)

$15,512


$(1,649)


$6,641


$(4,822)


$15,682

margin

7.5

%


(3.8)

%


8.4

%




4.8

%











Additional adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted
EBITDA:










Depreciation and amortization

5,715


993


1,913


217


8,838

Other asset impairment





Stock-based compensation

4,459



86


(1,573)


2,972

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

(6,491)


687


(1,839)



(7,643)

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (2)





Other items, net (3)




1,626


1,626

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$19,195


$31


$6,801


$(4,552)


$21,475

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.3

%


0.1

%


8.6

%




6.5

%


(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based
compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP
Measures" herein.
(2) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from
the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).
(3) Other items, net includes items such as restructuring expenses. See Schedule 8 for a reconciliation of amounts.
Note: Effective in the first quarter of 2020, the Company reorganized its management structure resulting in the aggregation of certain Partner Firms into
integrated groups ("Networks"). In connection with the reorganization, we reassessed our reportable segments to align our external reporting with how we
operate the Networks under our new organizational structure. Prior periods presented have been recast to reflect the change in reportable segments.
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

 

SCHEDULE 5
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COVENANT EBITDA
(US$ in 000s)

 



2019


2020


 Covenant EBITDA
(LTM) (1)


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q4-2019 -
LTM


Q1-2020 - L
TM

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners
Inc. common shareholders

$

(2,497)



$

776



$

(5,058)



$

(10,488)



$

(2,437)



$

(17,267)



$

(17,207)


Adjustments to reconcile to operating income:














Accretion on and net income allocated to
convertible preference shares

2,383



3,515



3,306



3,373



3,440



12,577



13,634


Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
interests

429



3,043



7,265



5,419



791



16,156



16,518


Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates

(83)



(206)



(63)







(352)



(269)


Income tax expense

746



2,088



3,457



4,241



13,500



10,532



23,286


Interest expense and finance charges, net

16,761



16,413



16,110



15,658



15,612



64,942



63,793


Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(5,442)



(2,932)



3,973



(4,349)



14,757



(8,750)



11,449


Other, net

3,384



745



431



(2,158)



(16,334)



2,402



(17,316)


Operating income

15,681



23,442



29,421



11,696



29,329



80,240



93,888
















Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:














Depreciation and amortization

8,838



10,663



9,368



9,460



9,206



38,329



38,697


Goodwill and other asset impairment





1,944



5,875



161



7,819



7,980


Stock-based compensation

2,972



3,634



6,026



18,408



3,070



31,040



31,138


Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

(7,643)



2,073



1,943



9,030



(4,600)



5,403



8,446


Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates



31



(202)



2,219



(14)



2,048



2,034


Other items, net (2)

1,626



6,594



705



349



2,416



9,274



10,064


Adjusted EBITDA

21,474



46,437



49,205



57,037



39,568



174,153



192,247
















Adjustments to reconcile to Covenant EBITDA:














Proforma dispositions (3)

(2,701)



(729)



(996)



(1,294)



(124)



(5,720)



(3,143)


Severance due to eliminated positions

1,534



2,346



1,956



3,221



2,133



9,057



9,656


Other adjustments, net (4)

1,412



989



228



368



357



2,997



1,942


Covenant adjusted EBITDA

$

21,719



$

49,043



$

50,393



$

59,332



$

41,934



$

180,487



$

200,702






























(1) Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other adjustments, as defined
in the Company's Credit Agreement. Covenant EBITDA is calculated as the aggregate of operating results for the rolling last twelve months (LTM). Each quarter is
presented to provide the information utilized to calculate Covenant EBITDA. Historical Covenant EBITDA may be re-casted in the current period for any proforma
adjustments related to acquisitions and/or dispositions in the current period. See "Non-GAAP Measures" herein.
(2) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense, other restructuring expenses and costs associated with the Company's strategic review process.
(3) Represents Kingsdale and Sloane EBITDA for the respective period.
(4) Other adjustments, net primarily includes one-time professional fees and costs associated with real estate consolidation.
Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

 

SCHEDULE 6
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(US$ in 000s)

 



March 31,
 2020


December 31,
 2019





ASSETS




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

221,102



$

106,933


Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,118 and $3,304

407,311



450,403


Expenditures billable to clients

22,763



30,133


Other current assets

44,689



35,613


Total Current Assets

695,865



623,082


Fixed assets, at cost, less accumulated depreciation of $132,174 and $129,579

75,767



81,054


Right-of-use assets - operating leases

216,194



223,622


Goodwill

725,390



740,674


Other intangible assets, net

50,640



54,893


Deferred tax assets

77,378



85,988


Other assets

29,622



30,179


Total Assets

$

1,870,856



$

1,839,492


LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING
INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT




Current Liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

153,491



$

200,148


Accruals and other liabilities

325,826



353,575


Advance billings

146,803



171,742


Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

48,022



48,659


Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

46,337



45,521


Total Current Liabilities

720,479



819,645


Long-term debt

1,014,260



887,630


Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

26,399



29,699


Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

211,254



219,163


Other liabilities

35,523



25,771


Total Liabilities

2,007,915



1,981,908


Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

35,698



36,973


Commitments, Contingencies, and Guarantees




Shareholders' Deficit:




Convertible preference shares, 145,000 authorized, issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

152,746



152,746


Common stock and other paid-in capital

99,587



101,469


Accumulated deficit

(468,508)



(469,593)


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

3,669



(4,269)


MDC Partners Inc. Shareholders' Deficit

(212,506)



(219,647)


Noncontrolling interests

39,749



40,258


Total Shareholders' Deficit

(172,757)



(179,389)


Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and
Shareholders' Deficit

$

1,870,856



$

1,839,492


 

 

SCHEDULE 7
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
(US$ in 000s)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(19,954)



$

(81,200)


Net cash provided by investing activities

16,645



18,101


Net cash provided by financing activities

119,642



60,753


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and
cash held in trusts

(2,164)



(576)


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and cash held
in trusts including cash classified within assets held for sale

$

114,169



$

(2,922)


Change in cash and cash equivalents held in trusts classified
within held for sale



(3,307)


Change in cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held
for sale



1,728


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

114,169



$

(4,501)


Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

 

SCHEDULE 8
MDC PARTNERS INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(US$ in 000s)

 



2019


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD


Q1

NON-GAAP ACQUISITIONS (DISPOSITIONS), NET








GAAP revenue from current year acquisitions

$


$

698


$

1,347


$

1,396


$

3,441



$


GAAP revenue from prior year acquisitions (1)

15,685


1,519


1,109


291


18,604




Foreign exchange impact



470


(246)


224



(248)


Contribution to organic revenue (growth) decline (2)

(4,008)


(440)


(2,185)


(1,694)


(8,327)



(411)


Prior year revenue from dispositions (3)

(1,825)


(5,995)


(3,178)


(4,505)


(15,503)



(5,024)


Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net

$

9,852


$

(4,218)


$

(2,437)


$

(4,758)


$

(1,561)



$

(5,683)











2019


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD


Q1

OTHER ITEMS, NET








Severance and other restructuring expenses


6,703


705



7,408



1,334


Strategic review process costs

1,626


(109)



349


1,866



1,082


Total other items, net

$

1,626


$

6,594


$

705


$

349


$

9,274



$

2,416











2019


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD


Q1

CASH INTEREST, NET & OTHER








Cash interest paid

(1,629)


(30,014)


(882)


(29,698)


(62,223)



145


Bond interest accrual adjustment

(14,625)


14,625


(14,625)


14,625




(14,625)


Adjusted cash interest paid

(16,254)


(15,389)


(15,507)


(15,073)


(62,223)



(14,480)


Interest income

149


138


165


162


614



(114)


Total cash interest, net & other

$

(16,105)


$

(15,251)


$

(15,342)


$

(14,911)


$

(61,609)



$

(14,594)











2019


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD


Q1

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET








Capital expenditures

(3,606)


(4,317)


(5,863)


(4,810)


(18,596)



(1,546)











2019


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD


Q1

MISCELLANEOUS OTHER DISCLOSURES








Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests

429


3,043


7,265


5,419


16,156



791


Cash taxes

$

1,677


$

1,817


$

137


$

(1,335)


$

2,296



$

849



(1)  GAAP revenue from prior year acquisitions for 2020 and 2019 relates to acquisitions which occurred in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Contribution to organic revenue represents the change in revenue, measured on a constant currency basis, relative to the comparable pre-acquisition
period for acquired businesses that are included in the Company's organic revenue growth (decline) calculation.
(3) Prior year revenue from dispositions reflects the incremental impact on revenue for the comparable period after the Company's disposition of such disposed
business, plus revenue from each business disposed of by the Company in the previous year through the twelve month anniversary of the disposition.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

CONTACT:     
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
212-446-1875
IR@mdc-partners.com

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.