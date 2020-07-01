MTI_Logo.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, announced the appointment of Jessica Thomas as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective July 1, 2020. Rick Jones, who had served as the Company's CFO since 2009, will continue in his current role as President and Chief Executive Officer of MTI.  

About MTI
MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing a pilot cryptocurrency mining facility powered by renewable energy that integrates with the bitcoin blockchain network. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

