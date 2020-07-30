MTI_Logo.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, announced its second quarter financial results for 2020. Please visit https://www.mechtech.com under News & Events. 

About MTI

MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems through its subsidiary MTI Instruments, Inc. and is developing renewable-energy powered cryptocurrency mining operations through its newest subsidiary EcoChain, Inc. 

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

