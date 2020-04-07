WESTFORD, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAcuity Software, the go-to U.S.-based software development partner for leading MedTech companies, today announced it has named James McInnis as the company's Vice President of Operations. In his role, McInnis will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of MedAcuity, and continuing its overall vision of developing the most innovative, secure, safe and reliable software in the medical device industry.
MedAcuity is an ISO 13485:2016 certified organization with over a decade of experience delivering software solutions for all classes of medical devices. Its team has consistently aimed to find better ways to approach its clients' projects than the de facto approach of developing systems in a vacuum. Today, the company's client base has grown to include eight of the ten global medical device manufacturers and has successfully completed over 300 MedTech software projects.
Prior to joining MedAcuity, McInnis served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer at 4Winds Equity Advisors where he worked with digital health and non-profit clients to assess capabilities and create budgets necessary to achieve growth strategies. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Public Consulting Group, Inc., most recently serving as EVP Client Partnerships/Chief Administrative Officer.
"With the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) growing rapidly, and thus a significant upsurge in the amount of software in medical devices, the work MedAcuity is doing for its clients is more important than ever," said McInnis. "I'm excited to be joining the MedAcuity team at such a vital time for the industry to further enhance our ability to deliver products that increase patient safety and improve clinical outcomes."
About MedAcuity Software
MedAcuity is a specialized engineering firm that focuses on medical technology software development. The trusted and experienced firm was founded in 2007 by a team of seasoned software engineers who identified opportunities to fill gaps in the engineering expertise and efficiency facing the medical technology industry. MedAcuity offers extensive experience across the MedTech industry with full life-cycle software development and subspecialties in other areas including tool validation, algorithm development, and cybersecurity. More information is available at www.medacuitysoftware.com.