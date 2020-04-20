TORONTO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) will hold its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET for common shareholders ("Shareholders") of record as of March 27, 2020 via webcast.
The decision to hold a virtual Meeting reflects Aimia's efforts to contain and proactively manage the unprecedented public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.
Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online and ask questions and vote, all in real time, regardless of their geographic location via live audio webcast available at https://web.lumiagm.com/101271258
The Meeting will include a presentation from Charles Frischer, Chairman of the Board. The company encourages all interested parties to submit their questions in advance of the Meeting to our investor relations team at IRandMedia@aimia.com.
A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the Meeting will be available at: https://corp.aimia.com/investors/events-presentations/. An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.
The Company's management information circular has been sent to shareholders and is available on the Company's website https://corp.aimia.com/investors/proxy-circulars-offer-documents/ as well as filed on SEDAR.