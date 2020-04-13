TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com
TORONTO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will report its financial results for the first quarter 2020 on April 29, 2020. The financial results will be released by CNW newswire service at approximately 6:30 am ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 am ET.
What:
Maple Leaf Foods 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
Who:
Michael H. McCain, President and Chief Executive Officer
Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer
When:
April 29, 2020 at 8:00 am ET
Where:
Go to http://www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors/events for webcast link
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the above link.
To participate via conference call, please dial 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 692371#.
If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived and available on the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com under the Presentations & Webcasts section.
About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).
[Minimum Requirements to listen to broadcast: Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer 11+, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Google Chrome and at least a 128Kbps connection to the Internet. If you experience problems listening to the broadcast, send an email to webcast@cision.com]