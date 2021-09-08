BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will moderate a discussion with Dennis Publishing called, "How Dennis Publishing Made First-Party Data Core to its Business Transformation," at the upcoming MarTech Fall Conference. The session will highlight how the company is unlocking the power of first-party data to inform audience engagement and drive growth across all parts of the business – advertising, subscriptions, lead gen, and ecommerce.
Who: Pete Wootton, Chief Product & Data Officer, at Dennis Publishing will be joined by Jackie Rousseau-Anderson, SVP of Customer Service at BlueConic.
What: In a Q&A format, Wootton and Rousseau-Anderson will examine how Dennis Publishing is leveraging BlueConic's CDP to successfully navigate its data-led business transformation journey and create new revenue streams for the business.
When: September 14, 2021 from 1:00 - 1:30 pm ET.
Why Attend: While many companies struggled to adapt during the pandemic, Dennis Publishing, parent company of popular media brands like Kiplinger, The Week, several automotive publications, and many others, decided to prioritize business transformation and find new ways to drive growth through audience monetization.
In this session, Wootton will reveal how Dennis Publishing is scaling its first-party data strategy including the launch of 'Autovia,' a business unit that combines the power of content with ecommerce to establish a highly engaged auto buying audience. Attendees will get:
- Best practices for successfully navigating data-led business transformation
- Inspiration for maximizing the value of first-party data to drive growth
- Real-world examples of how a CDP empowers growth-focused teams
Where: Participants can learn more about the MarTech Fall Conference and register for free here.
