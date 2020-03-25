FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts & investors at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on Thursday, March 26, 2020 to highlight its new groundbreaking Remote Endpoint Protection offering. The new solution, available at no charge for 60 days, was developed to assist enterprises as they work to meet the challenge of an unprecedented rise in the number of remote computers that need to be secured.
Due to overwhelming interest from industry & financial analysts and investors, on March 26, Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys along with Sumedh Thakar, president and chief product officer of Qualys, will provide a brief overview of its new groundbreaking Remote Endpoint Protection solution and answer pre-registered questions on this solution (see below).
For those who would like to attend the webcast and post questions, please register in advance at https://www.qualys.com/2020/analysts-investors/product-briefing/. Any unanswered questions will be replied to by email. Answers to questions and a transcript of the call will be available on the Qualys IR website.
Event: Qualys Analyst & Investor Product Briefing
Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM PT
To access the conference call, dial (877) 881-2609 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0463 for international participants with conference ID #4968698. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.
The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.
Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
