BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 16, at 11:30 a.m. EDT Community Health Center leaders from around the country will discuss the vital importance of the federal 340B drug discount program. Health centers provide life-saving medicines and services to low-income patients through the 340B program. Yet a series of broadside attacks from manufacturers will dismantle the program and force patients to pay higher costs and reduce access to prescriptions, all at a time when health centers are serving as the front line in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of Congress are circulating a letter of support condemning these actions and calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to take measures immediately that will halt manufacturer sabotage and ensure the survival of the 340B program.
WHAT:
Virtual Media Briefing
WHEN:
September 16th, 2020, 11:30 a.m. EDT
WHO:
Lathran Woodard, Board Chair, National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC)
WHERE:
Sue Veer, President & CEO, Carolina Health Centers, Inc., Greenwood, SC
Gina Moore, Patient, PrimaryOne Health, Columbus, OH
Jangus Whitner, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacist & 340B Program Manager,
Kimberly Chen, Director of Pharmacy, North Country HealthCare, Flagstaff, AZ
Attendees can access the press conference at the following WebEx link: https://nachc.webex.com/nachc/onstage/g.php?MTID=ebe5b9866623d9810b6d45d7293ef7725
Health centers serve nearly 30 million patients nationwide, including veterans, people who have lost their jobs and health insurance in the economic decline and essential workers infected with non-acute COVID-19. The cost of medicines can easily push them further into poverty, disease, and even death.
Established in 1971, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) serves as the national voice for America's Health Centers and as an advocate for health care access for the medically underserved and uninsured.