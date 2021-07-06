NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Empowering Small Businesses." Small businesses have always been the cornerstone of the American economy, however, for the nation's small businesses, 2020 was one of the most challenging years in history. Entrepreneurs have been forced to navigate regional lockdowns, pivot business and operating models, and find creative ways to adapt and weather the financial challenges of an unprecedented year. Over the past 15 months, the pandemic has caused thousands of these businesses to shut down, some partially and others now permanently.
Small businesses that lacked a significant ecommerce and online presence were twice as likely to suspend operations or permanently close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving forward, the survival of these firms will require these entrepreneurs to find new business and operating models to better manage cash flow and accelerate the adoption of digital technologies to improve profitability and efficiency.
This campaign will advocate for the key role small businesses play in helping to strengthen local communities and the U.S. economy as a whole, and show how these businesses can take advantage of digital tools to promote strong, sustainable growth. "Empowering Small Businesses" sheds light on the support organizations, resources, and technologies available to help guide, grow, and protect these essential businesses during unprecedented times.
The print component of "Empowering Small Businesses" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in select markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit http://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/small-business.
Small business expert Melinda Emerson (AKA SmallBizLady) is featured on the cover of the print edition of the campaign. In an exclusive interview, she talks about how entrepreneurs can develop an authentic online presence by reconnecting with the "why" statement behind their small business. "Successful entrepreneurs are visionary leaders," Emerson says. "They have a defined brand, a specific niche customer, unique value proposition, and a strong presence online. They have sales systems, follow-up systems, and they know how to draw their customers in and drive traffic to their website."
This campaign was made possible with the support of the International Council for Small Business, Small Business Administration, Womply, Entrepreneur's Organization, Visa, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Staples, Connected Commerce Council, United Airlines, Start Small Think Big, International Franchise Association, NAWBO, Klarna, Small Business Trends, StartUp Nation, SplitIt, Vistage, Melinda Emerson, Hiretual, Xendoo, Amy Jo Martin, Gail Becker, Bill.com, Cynthia Johnson, Zach Binder, and more!
