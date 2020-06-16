SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has hired Vince DiMella as its U.S. Director of Sales and Marketing.
"HempMeds has created a unique brand that pioneered markets and has changed the global dialogue about cannabis and particularly its non-psychoactive CBD forms," said Medical Marijuana Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "HempMeds first reported sales in the U.S. during the spring of 2012, launched the CBD medical prescription market in Brazil during April 2014 and was similarly first into Mexico with hemp-based CBD products in February 2016. Having met personally and discussed branding with Vince, I am delighted that he will be leading our team with skill and pedigree to navigate HempMeds' major market arenas."
DiMella is a business development and marketing leader with over 20 years of experience in the cannabis, action sports, lifestyle, and creative products industries. He has previously held positions including but not limited to Global Director of Sales for Greater China Sourcing, Director of Sales for The House Of Marley, CEO of Small Axe Corporation, Sales and Marketing Director Powder Distribution in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil; National Sales Manager of Airwalk/Genetic Footwear and Regional Sales Director of Duffs Footwear.
"I'm a believer that great change happens when we not only step outside of our comfort zone but we abandon it completely," said DiMella. "I'm very excited about my new role with HempMeds because the Company has a solid reputation for pioneering the industry and creating the world's first-ever, high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products. I believe I can use my experience to build upon that status quo and ensure that HempMeds' mission and story are told across the nation and around the world."
In his new role, DiMella will oversee brand and project management as well as creative strategy, strategic marketing objectives and online promotions. He is known for his ability to share his high-level marketing, sales and communication skills to position brands for success, secure licensing and partnership deals, and tell powerful stories through social media, email marketing and public relations campaigns.
DiMella holds a bachelor's degree in International Business from Mercyhurst University and was a full scholarship NCAA athlete. Hs is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish.
About HempMeds®
Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
