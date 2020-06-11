SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that Raul Elizalde and Caroline Heinz, co-CEOs of its subsidiary HempMeds®, have been invited to speak at The Global Cannabis Summit. This virtual conference will take place on June 27-29.
Together, Elizalde and Heinz will speak on the cannabis industry landscape throughout Latin America and how they plan to apply their experience pioneering change there to spearhead legislation and sales efforts in the U.S. and around the world in their new roles.
"While we have made great progress around the world, there are still many families without crucial access to hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). I am humbled for this opportunity to continue educating audiences on the regulatory landscape of cannabis across Latin America and how we can work together to create lasting change," said Raul Elizalde, co-CEO of HempMeds®.
Elizalde served as President of HempMeds® Mexico and Latin American operations for several years prior to his promotion to co-CEO of HempMeds®. In that position, he significantly grew the Company's presence and sales throughout Latin America, especially in Mexico. Notably, in 2017, he played a key role in legalizing the import of CBD into Mexico.
"Education is a key missing element in the global movement for CBD legalization. Through events like this one, we are able to continue sharing our knowledge and advocating for expanded access to CBD," said Caroline Heinz, co-CEO of HempMeds®.
Heinz joined the Company in 2014 as Vice President of HempMeds® Brasil when HempMeds'® Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ was approved as Brazil's first-ever legally imported hemp-derived CBD product. With the help of numerous families using CBD, Heinz helped pass legislation to get the Brazilian government to subsidize CBD for several indications.
The Global Cannabis Summit is one of the largest virtual cannabis events this year with over 5,000 expected attendees and talented speakers from over 20 countries.
To learn more about The Global Cannabis Summit, please visit https://greenmedianetworks.com/.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
