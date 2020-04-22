SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has promoted Janne Heimonen to Managing Director of International.
In Heimonen's prior role as Managing Director of Kannaway®'s European Division, he has led the Company in its highest-revenue region.
"Heimonen has brought great leadership and professional expertise to our team while leading our European Division to continued success," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We are confident that he will be just as successful with our entire International development and expansion and look forward to watching all that he accomplishes."
Heimonen brings more than 25 years of leadership and sales experience in the direct selling industry, fulfilling roles in both European and U.S.-based companies. In his new role, he will lead Kannaway®'s entire International Division. This includes Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, which Kannaway® has recently expanded into, and dozens of additional countries across Europe and Asia. Heimonen will use his robust knowledge to help Kannaway® continue to build out its operations around the world.
"I believe consumers should have the right to look after their own health and wellness and direct selling gives them expanded access to the products that may help them achieve that," said Kannaway® Managing Director of International Janne Heimonen. "I am excited to help Kannaway, a Company with an impressive history of pioneering the market, play a big role in the comeback of the gift that is hemp."
To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com/.
About Kannaway®
Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.
CONTACT:
Public Relations Contact:
Andrew Hard
Chief Executive Officer
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com
Investor Relations Contact:
P. (858) 283-4016
Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com