MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) has expanded its MCW-Central Wisconsin campus located in Wausau to a larger space. The new facility offers a space dedicated to the medical school's mission of education, better fitting students' learning and wellness needs.
Opened in July 2016, MCW-Central Wisconsin was established by MCW to address the looming shortage and maldistribution of physicians and other healthcare professionals across the state. With regional campuses in Wausau and Green Bay, MCW aims to train and graduate physicians locally to ensure the very best care in the areas where it is most needed.
"The expansion of this campus is a key milestone that demonstrates the power of collaboration," said John R. Raymond, Sr., M.D., president and chief executive officer of MCW. "This new space will enable us to develop future doctors for north central Wisconsin."
MCW-Central Wisconsin purchased the space from Aspirus, Inc. Since its establishment in 2016, the campus was located within leased spaces at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
"MCW has been a valued partner for Aspirus and for our community, and we are excited that its new space remains part of the Aspirus medical campus in Wausau," said Matthew Heywood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aspirus. "We look forward to continuing to support MCW as it continues training the region's future physicians."
Now located at 1900 Westwood Dr. across from Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the new campus is built with an open concept using glass and natural elements to inspire collaboration, clarity and energy among faculty, staff, students and community partners.
"We are all really excited about our new space. It's been fun to watch our campus grow along with us, and our new building allows us to be much more collaborative than we could have been previously. It's a community-oriented space for a community-focused medical school," said first-year medical student Colton Brown. "I'm grateful for all the hard work put into our new building. Everything turned out great and we feel really supported as students."
Studies show that physicians who attend medical school and perform their residency in the same area are up to 87 percent more likely to stay in the community, taking care of people they know and understand. This support is vital to improving the quality and quantity of care in central Wisconsin. Seventy-six students are currently enrolled at MCW-Central Wisconsin.