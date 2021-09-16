CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Medical Spa Show is an opportunity for this industry to come together and celebrate, exchange ideas, meet with old friends, and, of course, learn from one another," says AmSpa Founder and CEO, Alex R. Thiersch, JD. "It is the only event dedicated exclusively to medical spas and, every year, I'm amazed at the positive energy the attendees bring. It is truly an incredible event."
Medical Spa Show 2022 is the fifth annual Medical Spa Show event. After an unconventional—but still extremely successful—outing in 2021, the 2022 incarnation of the event will feature an expanded show floor, the most educational opportunities in the show's history, and numerous chances to network and interact with people from throughout the industry. It offers something for all types of medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals—including physicians, owners, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, entrepreneurs, aestheticians and your front desk team—and is designed for medical aesthetic professionals of all experience levels.
"On this, the fifth anniversary of Medical Spa Show, the AmSpa team has worked hard to develop content that is relevant, educational and innovative," Thiersch says. "We've got something for everyone, regardless of whether you've been in business for 15 years, are a brand-new start-up, or are exploring the industry. From the basics of business, law and injectables to advanced topics, such as mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and advanced clinical techniques, we've got something for you."
Medical Spa Show 2022 will feature seven educational tracks offering a variety of seminars and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments.
In addition, the show will feature more than 100 vendors exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, and two tracks of sponsored education, where vendors go into detail about what they offer. Medical spas and practices that are seeking new services or want to improve their logistics will find this a great opportunity to improve their businesses.
"This year is going to be better than ever," says AmSpa COO, Cathy Christensen. "It has something for everyone and welcomes a world-class faculty, over-the-top events, so many networking opportunities, a floor full of the best exhibitors in the industry and so much more!"
About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy of Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email info@americanmedspa.org.
