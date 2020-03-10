BEVERLY, Mass., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corporation (MGC), a pioneer in genomics that improves the yield, safety, and transparency of cannabis, has been signed as a US Value Added Reseller (VAR) for Agilent, a global leader in the life sciences, applied diagnostics, and chemical markets.
"We're very pleased to add MGC to our cadre of Value Added Resellers," said Kevin Corcoran, VP and General Manager, Agilent Technologies. "We have high standards for the companies we select to handle these sophisticated and technically-advanced product lines, and MGC fits that description perfectly."
Specifically, MGC will sell Agilent's Aria qPCR instruments and Bravo, Agilent's liquid handling DNA purification and lab automation platform in the U.S. These products will allow MGC to provide more options to clients looking to scale their cannabis testing operations and increase volume while maintaining the very highest standards for testing accuracy and efficiency.
Agilent's end-to-end cannabis testing solution will be featured at CannMed 2020, September 20-22, at the Pasadena, CA, Convention Center. Agilent is the Emerald sponsor of MGC's annual cannabis conference, which has become known as the venue for announcing breakthrough technologies and discoveries in cannabis science, medicine, cultivation and safety testing.
"We couldn't be prouder to be trusted with the Agilent brand as one of their VARs," said Brendan McKernan, CEO of Medicinal Genomics. "They set a high bar for their resellers and we consider it an honor to be one of the few companies they've selected to handle their product lines. In addition to our own products, our customers will now have access to the testing and automation platforms from one of the giants in the life sciences industry."
MGC will officially launch into its new role as an Agilent VAR effective immediately.
About Medicinal Genomics Corporation
Medicinal Genomics Corporation (MGC) is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, MGC also produces the CannMed conference, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry, and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.
MGC media contact:
Ben Amirault
ben.amirault@medicinalgenomics.com
(617) 892-7243