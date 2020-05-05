BEVERLY, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing cannabis genomics to improve the yield, safety, and transparency of cannabis, today announced the launch of the CannMed Medical Practicum Workshop, September 20th at the CannMed 2020 cannabis science conference. This workshop will be led by Bonni Goldstein, MD and Dustin Sulak, DO from CannMed's Advisory Board, as well as members of CannMed's medical teaching team: Kevin Spelman, PhD and Eloise Theisen, RN, AGPCNP-BC.
"The biggest barrier to using medicinal cannabis is that the endocannabinoid system and its related pathologies are not taught in medical school, and as a result, physicians cannot help their patients use cannabis as an effective and safe medication," said Bonni Goldstein, MD. "This is a major choke point in the system that leaves many patients with little or no guidance about what they should use to treat their condition. In many cases, the only advice patients get is from a budtender at a dispensary. That's hardly good medical practice."
The intensive, full-day workshop will be held Sunday, September 20th at the Pasadena, CA, Convention Center, kicking off the CannMed 2020 event. Each presenter will share the latest research, clinical experience and practice guidelines they've developed in treating patients with cannabinoid therapeutics. A full hour of the eight-hour teaching session will be dedicated to learning how to properly determine the types of extractions, products, and optimal dosing of cannabinoids for treatment of various conditions. A full schedule and description of the presentations can be found at http://cannmedevents.com/practicum/.
The full CannMed 2020 Conference will take place on September 21st and 22nd at the same venue, featuring oral presentations, panel discussions, and poster presentations from the industry's top researchers, cultivators, healthcare and laboratory professionals. Attendees will also have the chance to purchase tickets for the full two-day CannMed 2020 Conference at the lowest rate offered by visiting this link.
"We're very excited to be able to offer this workshop," said Douglas Kennedy, Medicinal Genomics' CannMed Events Director. "Caregivers, clinicians, and patients alike can't get enough of this type of practical information. That's why this is an incredible opportunity to learn from some of the most successful, experienced practitioners using cannabis to alleviate a range of conditions. We're also making plans to expand this training in every possible way."
Since its inception in 2016, CannMed has grown steadily to attract some of the industry's most prominent physicians, researchers, scientists, lab technicians and cultivators, and has become increasing recognized as the one cannabis conference where industry-altering breakthroughs are announced. Last year for instance, Raphael Mechoulam, the founder of cannabis research and head of research at EPM, announced a breakthrough in producing fully stable synthetic acid-based cannabinoid molecules and found them to be effective in treating a variety of disorders, including obesity, diabetes and chronic pain.
This year's conference will be no exception. Dozens of abstracts describing innovations that will drive the industry forward have already been approved. CannMed 2020 will have over 50 speakers divided among four different focus areas: Science, Medicine, Cultivation, and Safety. Special Conference pricing of $420 for a Full Conference Pass has been extended through May 20th, as well as MGC's 10% charitable donation to the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.
About Medicinal Genomics Corporation
Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders, dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry, and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.
