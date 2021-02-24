VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medipure Holdings Inc., announces Denis J. Gallagher, CEO of Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), to join its Board of Directors. Gallagher the former Founder, Chairman and CEO of STB Student Transportation Inc., a publicly listed transportation and logistics company based in Toronto and New Jersey, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2004 and saw a 2011 listing on the NASDAQ prior to an April 2018 go-private sale to the Caisse de dépôt et placement in Quebec its largest shareholder. In addition to his leadership skills, Gallagher brings experience in business development, corporate governance and accessing public capital markets, to assist with the future growth plans for Medipure.
"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, it is a pleasure to welcome Denis J. Gallagher, a highly accomplished public markets veteran, to our team," said Boris Weiss, Director and CEO of Medipure Holdings Inc. "Mr. Gallagher's experience and track record across a broad range of strategic roles will be a valuable asset as we advance the company's pharmaceutical portfolio. I look forward to working with Mr. Gallagher and leveraging his unique skills and expertise with the Company's go-public plans."
"I'm excited to be joining Medipure and working with the board members, our CEO Boris and his team of extremely talented doctors and scientists on their breakthrough development of non-addictive prescription drug lines," stated Gallagher. "I love the social impact the company is leading from endo-cannabinoid research and development to now creating replacement drugs for acute and neuropathic pain management, anxiety and depression to name a few. Medipure clearly is on track to be one of the big players to dominate this space. My past experience as Founder, Chair and CEO of a TSX listed company for 14 years from start-up to a go-private sale in 2018 I believe can be of help to shareholders, the management and Board. I know the team is excited to access the broader public capital markets and offering shareholders the first opportunity to be part of the tremendous scientific developments being accomplished at Medipure," added Gallagher.
About Medipure
Medipure is a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary endocannabinoid system-based prescription drugs for targeted diseases by regulating specific molecular mechanisms.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, failure to be granted a full patent, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Media Contact
Doug Coupe, BOLD Communications Group, 843.568.2455, doug@boldcapitalgroup.com
SOURCE Medipure Holdings Inc.