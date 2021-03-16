VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medipure Holdings Inc. announces Walter Berukoff, President of Red Lion Management and Chairman and CEO of Lion One Metals Ltd., will serve as Special Advisor to the Company's Board of Directors. For over fifty years, Mr. Berukoff has built a solid reputation as a successful mining entrepreneur, fund and money manager, real estate developer, organic agriculture enthusiast and financier. His half century of business success has earned him lasting respect for his varied accomplishments. He will draw on his expertise and support the Board as it pertains to global banking, institutional, sovereign and family offices.
"On behalf of our Company and the Board of Directors, we welcome Walter with open arms," stated Boris Weiss, Director and CEO of Medipure Holdings Inc. "His experience in global banking will be invaluable to us and our efforts moving forward. We are excited to have him share his expertise with our team. Walter is a tremendous addition as we continue to build out our Board and Advisors."
Mr. Berukoff founded Red Lion Management Ltd., in 1971, a global family office, which has since amassed considerable holdings in real estate and manufacturing facilities. He has taken an active role in developing and turning-around business enterprises throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Mr. Berukoff has been an international advisor in Cuba, Argentina and Peru providing strategic input to national infrastructures. Having raised in excess of five billion dollars in shareholder value for global mining and real-estate projects throughout his career, he has solidified his reputation as a leading Canadian operator and financier.
"I am honored to be joining Boris Weiss and Medipure as an advisor and I look forward to what the future holds as this leading-edge company further advances their efforts towards targeted diseases," stated Berukoff.
Mr. Berukoff is also known for his philanthropic contributions locally and abroad. He was on the Board of Ballet BC from 2006-2009 and was instrumental in saving the company from bankruptcy. Berukoff helped establish the Supported Child Development Program (SCDP) in his home community that assists families of children with extra support needs to access inclusive child care that meets family needs. He established "Foundry North Shore" which offers young people between the age of 12-24 access to mental health and substance use support, primary care, peer support and social services. Mr. Berukoff's work abroad also helped establish the Wharton Entrepreneurship and Family Business Research Centre for women in Abu Dhabi, through the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a preeminent private education provider in the Middle East.
About Medipure
Medipure is a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary endocannabinoid system-based prescription drugs for targeted diseases by regulating specific molecular mechanisms.
