STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announces that Linda Basse, Chief Medical Officer at Medivir will leave the company on September 30, 2020.
A recruitment process to find a new Chief Medical Officer will be initiated.
About Medivir
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.
