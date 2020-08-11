BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy, a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, today announced its expansion into the Baltimore market. This expansion marks Medly's fourth state, already servicing New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Through Medly's easy-to-use app, patients can now seamlessly manage their prescriptions, chat with a pharmacist in more than dozen different languages, and track their delivery up to when the medication reaches their door. Founded by second-generation pharmacy owners, Medly operates with a patient-first approach and works to make the prescription process as smooth as possible.
"Working directly with insurance companies to find copay and manufacturer discount programs, as well as filling all specialty medications – which many pharmacies are not certified to do – are just some of the added benefits that we are bringing to Baltimore patients," said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Medly. "The impact of COVID-19 has led to a surge of digital health and delivery services nationwide. With medication management and adherence increasingly become a challenge, the gaps we are filling have become even more critical."
Especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medly has become the go-to resource for patients, providers, insurance companies and manufacturers to offer prescription services remotely. All prescriptions are filled from a dedicated brick-and-mortar location in each city of operation, which patients can visit if they prefer to order their medications in-person. Medly is certified to dispense all medications – specialty, brand, generic and topical – making it possible for people to manage all of their prescriptions through one pharmacy.
Medly will be headquartered at 288 East Green Street in Westminster, MD, which was previously The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy. Long-time customers will still be able to visit their trusted pharmacy, as they usually would, only now with the added conveniences and benefits that Medly has to offer.
About Medly Pharmacy
Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day, in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at www.medlypharmacy.com.
