SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medrio, Inc., a leading provider of decentralized and eClinical technology to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and animal health markets and PHARMASEAL International Ltd., a provider of clinical trial management and governance solutions, have partnered to integrate Medrio's eClinical data collection suite with PHARMASEAL's trial management platform, Englity®, to offer full visibility into the collection and management of clinical trial data.
"Our new partnership with PHARMASEAL gives our customers expanded visibility and insights into their clinical trial data through a unified system. By integrating Medrio's eClincal suite with Englity®, we eliminate inefficiencies and potential errors caused by duplicate data entry and constant switching between systems. Engility® is not just a clinical trial management system (CTMS), but also provides electronic trial master file (eTMF) capabilities and site payment management, providing our customers a single vendor solution for all of their data collection and management needs," said Fred Martin, Chief Product Officer of Medrio.
PHARMASEAL was founded in 2016 with a vision to create smarter technology and innovative products for the improvement of health. "By joining forces with Medrio, we will simplify clinical trial management for customers with more user-friendly interfaces, reduced data duplication, and improved trial management visibility, along with the adaptability to suit the needs of different clinical trial designs across all phases of clinical research," said Daljit Cheema, Founder and CEO of PHARMASEAL.
The combination of Medrio's integrated platform of EDC, eConsent, ePRO, eCOA, Direct Data Capture, and RTSM with Engility® will streamline research by enabling collaboration, agile processes, and enhanced study oversight. Additional benefits include transparent interoperability between PHARMASEAL and Medrio's eClinical solutions, timely data sharing, and scalable workflows that support larger, later-phase studies.
"We are thrilled to partner with PHARMASEAL to offer our customers a world-class CTMS and eTMF solution that seamlessly integrates with Medrio's flexible data collection and management tools. Medrio customers expect innovative, agile, and high-quality solutions. PHARMASEAL meets those expectations while also mirroring our customer-first mindset and shared objective of simplifying trial complexities. At Medrio, we recognize the value of partnership and that together we are stronger. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality data and operational excellence to our customers alongside PHARMASEAL," detailed Mr. Martin.
About Medrio
Take control of your clinical research and studies with Medrio's full-service suite of eClinical Data Management solutions. We've been innovators in the clinical trial technology space since 2005, evolving alongside our customers to meet the demands of today's world. Our integrated platform of EDC, DDC, eConsent, RTSM and ePRO/eCOA are configurable to meet any trial needs—from traditional to hybrid, or fully remote studies. That's why sponsors, CROs, and clinicians across all therapeutic areas have leveraged our adaptive, unified technology to power clinical trial breakthroughs and secure over 770 regulatory approvals.
Our robust suite of tools was designed to offer you full functionality—without complexity—so you can streamline your study builds and focus on what matters most: your patients. While other eClinical vendors make similar claims, few can deliver the same white-glove customer service paired with patient-centric, proven clinical trial technology. Discover the Medrio difference and see what makes us your most strategic and successful partner. Learn more at medrio.com/company/contact-us/
About PHARMASEAL
PHARMASEAL was founded in 2016 by a team of industry leaders who share a vision to create smarter technologies and innovative products for the improvement of human health.
The company's Engility® platform simplifies the management and control of clinical trials for biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Engility® utilises advanced engineering offering enterprise management with rapid deployment, an intuitive user interface and interoperability with other eClinical applications to optimise trial governance and oversight.
