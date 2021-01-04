Medtronic_Logo.jpg

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions on the company beginning at 8:20 a.m. EST (7:20 a.m. CST).

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on January 11, 2021, by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

