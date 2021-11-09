CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable liquid cooling technology for desktop and data centers, is announcing their attendance at SC21 in St. Louis, Missouri. Recently celebrating their 20th anniversary, CoolIT Systems will be contributing their decades of liquid cooling expertise and knowledge to SC21. Meeting with partners and customers at SC every year has been integral to the growth and global expansion of CoolIT Systems, who are expecting exponential growth for 2021.
"It is more important than ever that we support our partners and customers and SC21 provides a great opportunity to do just that," said Patrick McGinn, Chief Operating Officer of CoolIT Systems, "The pandemic has been a challenge for all of us and finally being able to travel and meet at tradeshows like SC21 allows us to reconnect and continue to build trust with our partners and customers."
To ensure the health and safety of our team members and other attendees, the CoolIT Systems SC21 team will follow all COVID-19 protocols required by SC21, including providing proof of vaccination and wearing masks indoors.
Contact CoolIT Systems to book your meeting with the direct liquid cooling experts at SC21.
ABOUT CoolIT Systems
CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding high performance computing environments. In the desktop enthusiast market, CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems. Through its modular, rack-based Direct Liquid Cooling technology Rack DLC™, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. CoolIT partners with the global leaders in OEM server design to provide the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions, that provide high performance cooling for their own leading-edge products. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for widespread adoption of high-performance computing.
For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, visit https://www.coolitsystems.com/.
Media Contact
Isabel Valoria Rao, CoolIT Systems, +1 (403) 235 4895, marketing@coolitsystems.com
SOURCE CoolIT Systems