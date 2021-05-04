SILVER SPRING, Md., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retrium, the leading provider of online retrospective software, today announced the addition of Esther Derby and Diana Larsen to the team as Advisors. In this capacity, Derby and Larsen are responsible for providing guidance on how Retrium can best meet the needs of the changing meeting landscape and accelerate access to agile retrospective best practices. Derby and Larsen are the first to hold this position at the company.
Derby and Larsen are known for their commitment to sharing best practices for retrospective meetings and their countless contributions to knowledge-sharing within the agile community. The pair co-authored Agile Retrospectives: Making Good Teams Great, a still-best-selling book for agile teams 15 years after publication.
"After years of collaborating, the decision to join Retrium as an advisor was - frankly - an easy one to make," said Derby. "Diana and I share Retrium's commitment to improving retrospective meeting outcomes and have helped countless teams around the world have engaging and effective discussions that drive continuous improvement."
In addition to continuing the ongoing work with Retrium's team to share agile retrospective trends and best practices, Derby and Larsen will provide qualitative feedback and proven practices to influence the Company's product roadmap.
"Retrium has built a product that helps teams equalize members' voices and contributions to better engage all meeting participants," said Larsen. "By providing a psychologically safe space with tools to facilitate a meaningful discussion, teams are empowered to face challenges head-on and bring opportunities for improvement - even those that extend beyond the team to the organization - to the forefront of the discussion."
"As teams navigate new challenges resulting from the return to work and hybrid work models, we are committed to helping teams strike a balance between flexibility and advance facilitation practices for their meetings regardless of participants' location," said Retrium CEO and Co-founder David Horowitz. "Working with Diana and Esther underscores our commitment to continue partnering with our customers and the broader agile community as teams look for support running effective and efficient meetings."
