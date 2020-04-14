-- MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin will co-develop and co-promote ME-401 in the U.S.; MEI to book U.S. sales on 50-50 profit and cost sharing -- Kyowa Kirin obtains exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S.; MEI to receive escalating tiered royalty payments on ex-U.S. sales -- MEI to receive $100 million in an upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $582.5 million based on the achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercial milestones -- MEI to host conference call on April 14 at 8:00 a.m. ET