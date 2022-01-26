AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Second Saturday Divorce Workshops announced that Director of Education and longtime workshop leader Melanie Johnson is stepping into the new role of National Director. The Second Saturday organization provides non-profit educational and community-focused divorce workshops across the United States.
In her new role, Johnson will be responsible for recruiting and mentoring new workshop leaders and working with the newly established Insight and Development Committee to guide the organization into the future. She will take a leading role in growing Second Saturday and adapting to changing trends, such as offering both in-person and online divorce workshops.
Johnson steps into the role just in time for the divorce "high season," which typically runs immediately after the holidays from January through March. Of course, in reality, divorce season is year-round, though divorce filings do tend to peak in March and August.
Johnson has been an active part of the Second Saturday organization since 2006 when she established her workshop in Austin, which she continues to run each month. Eventually, she took on the role of Director of Education, where she helped develop workshop materials and train new workshop leaders to succeed in their local communities.
"Melanie has been an incredible asset to our organization," said Ginita Wall, co-founder of Second Saturday. "She deeply understands our mission and what it takes for our workshops to succeed. No one is better qualified to lead Second Saturday into the future."
Johnson is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® and the founder of Divorce Financial Solutions, where she offers clients professional guidance on making informed and educated decisions during the divorce process. She has been an investment advisor since 2004 and currently works as an advisor at Beck Capital Management in Austin. Through her work with Second Saturday, Johnson has helped thousands of men and women understand the legal, financial, and psychological issues associated with divorce.
"I am truly honored to take on a bigger leadership role in Second Saturday," said Johnson. "Through my workshop, I've seen firsthand how valuable Second Saturday is in educating and empowering people going through the stressful, painful, and confusing process of divorce. I can't wait to keep growing Second Saturday so that we can help even more people make the best decisions for themselves and their marriages."
Founded in 1989 by Candace Bahr and Ginita Wall, Second Saturday Divorce Workshops offer legal, financial, and emotional information about the divorce process. The organization recruits attorneys, financial professionals, therapists, and real estate professionals across the country to host workshops in their areas. Currently, workshops are available in nearly 30 states with plans to continue growing. For more information about the organization, visit http://www.secondsaturday.com.
About Second Saturday® Divorce Workshop
Second Saturday is a critically acclaimed divorce workshop and is a signature program of the non-profit Women's Institute for Financial Education (WIFE.org). Founded in 1989 by national advocates and financial professionals Candace Bahr and Ginita Wall, the workshop offers critical, unbiased and compassionate legal, financial, and emotional information for any stage of untying the knot. The workshop is led by attorneys, financial professionals, and therapists who specialize in divorce, including mediation and collaborative divorce. For more information visit http://www.secondsaturday.com.
