PORTLAND, Maine, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, the leading provider of Managed IT Services organizations, has named Melissa Andrews as the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Melissa will spearhead Logically's integrated marketing efforts, as well as the firm's go-to-market strategy.
"Melissa is a highly experienced marketer with a track record of instituting a comprehensive, yet agile approach that delivers value and impact in the market," says Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically. "Her unique ability to combine data-driven marketing strategies with best-fit marketing tactics has resulted in a history of accomplishments that will support our accelerated growth. We are delighted to have her at the marketing helm as we continue our mission of empowering businesses to succeed and grow – while we serve as their IT ally."
"I believe that Logically's success and the success of our customers are intricately linked. Combining a customer-centric mindset and modern marketing approach empowers us all to navigate our complex, dynamic and interconnected world," says Ms. Andrews. "I'm very excited to lead Logically's marketing efforts as we grow and optimize how we support our customers."
With more than 15 years of B2B technology and services experience, Ms. Andrews has held several leadership roles and has deep expertise in B2B technology and services marketing, digital transformation, product-led growth and customer success. She has also defined, built and scaled business development and marketing functions for several growth-stage technology companies.
Logically has 1,300+ customers across the U.S. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is the leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP). We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity and business results.
