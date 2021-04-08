JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Melissa Ricks has joined Engel & Völkers Jacksonville as a real estate advisor. Ricks brings with her a team of three including Erin Munoz, Deja Ricks and Taylor Salameh. Ricks and her assistants will be based out of the new Engel & Völkers Amelia Island shop, which is slated to open later this year
"Joining Engel & Völkers global network will be a game changer for my clientele and I," said Ricks. "I wanted to be part of a brand that aligns with my professional values, holds their advisors to a higher standard, and is known for being reputable and competent about the local markets they serve and the industry as a whole. There are several differentiators between Engel & Völkers and local competitors; for me, their willingness to treat their advisors as more than just numbers and the aptitude to turn their passion into actionable steps towards success to reach their goals stood out to me the most."
Ricks comes to Engel & Völkers from Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners, where she consistently ranked among top performers in the company. Her real estate experience spans five years, in which time she has represented nearly 300 transactions totaling more than $71,000,000; $44-million of which was closed in the last 12 months. She specializes in first-time homebuyers, military and retirement relocations, and new construction.
"We're thrilled to have Melissa be the first of many talented agents to join us at the new Engel & Völkers Amelia Island shop," said Corey Hasting, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Jacksonville. "One of our goals is to continue to attract the best professionals northeast Florida has to offer; Melissa is absolutely one of those people. We want to continue to recruit the right people as we grow and continue to capture market share throughout the region."
Engel & Völkers has maintained a presence in Northeast Florida since Hasting, who left Keller Williams Realty to start his own company, obtained the rights to Engel & Völkers Jacksonville in April of 2018. Since then, he has expanded with locations in Amelia Island, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and St. Johns. Prior to starting his own brokerage with Engel & Völkers, Hasting was a top producer with Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners, where consistently ranked among the top 50 residential real estate agents in the region. Hasting has grown his team at both locations to over 60 full-time advisors. Engel & Völkers Jacksonville is already on track to surpass it's goal of $500,000,000 in volume and more than 1,200 closed transactions.
"Many real estate professionals perform reactionary activities based on the transactions they work on," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers. "Over the past year, Engel & Völkers Florida has been able to meet with top agents and teams to help them rethink their business plan and goals. Once they see what joining forces with a global luxury real estate brand can do for their business, they typically make a move. Corey has done an excellent job of identifying the right individuals and eloquently conveying that message."
Amelia Island, the northernmost barrier island on Florida's Atlantic coast, is edged with natural Appalachian quartz beaches and framed by sand dunes as tall as 40 feet. The communities of Fernandina Beach, Amelia City, and American Beach make up the island and is home to an irresistible mix of luxury spas, world-class golf, distinctive dining, unique shopping and an amazing array of leisure activities. Amelia Island is consistently ranked among the best of the best by industry authorities, including, number six of the top 15 islands in the United States, Travel and Leisure's 2020 World's Best Living, 2020, and Top Ten Most Romantic Destinations in Florida by Coastal Living, 2018.
About Engel & Völkers:
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers Florida:
Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive franchise model positions its license partners at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Hollywood Beach, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Olde Naples, Orlando, Orlando Downtown, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Wellington, and Windermere.
Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.
For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com
