LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members of Clubhouse, the audio-chat social networking app, today announced a week-long fundraiser in response to the overwhelming disaster relief needs in Texas. Powered by Pledge, the virtual and audio-based fundraising platform that makes it easy for businesses, nonprofits and individuals to make a positive impact, the event kicked off with a special concert Sunday afternoon that raised over $76,000 in just a few hours. Hundreds of users replaced their Clubhouse profile photos to show their support of the event.
"Millions of people in Texas are still without food, power, or water, and long after the ice is gone, there is long lasting damage and need. The large, engaged communities on Clubhouse combined with its easy-to-use audio-only format are the perfect formula to make an impact now," said James Citron, CEO of Pledge. "Our mission at Pledge is to expand who, how, and where world changing good happens. With our fundraising technology, members of Clubhouse were able to mobilize within a matter of hours. Together, we're making it as easy as possible to provide the necessary relief to those who desperately need it. Now, we need everyone to join us. Every dollar counts."
About the Event
What started as a room of influential Clubhouse members building upon earlier fundraising efforts became a mobilized group on the app in a matter of hours on Saturday. Their goal is simple: support Texans who have been without power, food, clean water, and other critical resources.
There will be a series of fundraising moments throughout the week on specially scheduled and regularly programmed rooms alike, allowing many creators on the app to do their part to gather funds for vetted, local Texas organizations making an impact across the state. All participating Clubhouse events and rooms will use the hashtag #CHLovesTX (Clubhouse Community Loves Texas). Organizations being supported by #CHLovesTX events are AngelbyNature, Blackcross, Austin Urban League, Houston Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, and a few more to be identified, including those focused on more rural areas.
Performers on Sunday's benefit concert included Ashley Jayy, Bomani X, Byhaze, Cory Townes, DJ Big Reeks, Dwayne Dugger II, Joe Pug, Lee-Lonn Walker, Mumu Fresh, Robert Ellis, Rozzi and more. Well-known figures such as Houston Texans players Whitney Mercilus and Justin Reid, as well as rapper 21 Savage, made special guest appearances. Mayors and elected officials from Texas, actors, artists, and celebrities such as Keyshia Cole and Bryan Michael-Cox, and well known athletes will continue to join throughout the week to contribute to the #CHLovesTX effort.
How to Donate
The event will use Pledge's audio-based donation platform, formerly known as Pledgeling, a simple text-to-donate service that sends 100 percent of the donations minus credit card proceeds directly to the nonprofits. Donors can Text CHLovesTX to 707070 and will receive an immediate donation link that allows them to quickly make a tax-deductible donation to the entire group of organizations or select a particular non-profit from the CHLovesTX group of organizations.
For inquiries on these organizations, please contact and support them directly. To join Clubhouse to experience these events, download the app to request an invite (currently only on Apple/IOS). Text CHLovesTX to 707070 to donate. Std. text & data rates may apply.
ABOUT PLEDGE: Pledge is an intuitive virtual and audio-based fundraising platform that makes it easy for businesses, nonprofits and individuals to make a positive impact in their communities and around the globe. With Pledge, every Zoom call, Clubhouse chat, Discord server, and YouTube stream can be turned into a fundraising opportunity. Pledge partners with some of the leading online platforms, such as Zoom, Evite, and Shopify, as well as other major brands like Discovery, Cost Plus World Market, Snapchat and Bird. Its nonprofit partners include over two million nonprofits of all sizes, from local to global reach, such as Feeding America, St. Jude and One Tree Planted. Interested in making a difference? Visit https://www.pledgeling.com/
Media Contact
Tess Pawlisch, Pledge, 6083339788, pledge@thekeypr.com
SOURCE Pledge