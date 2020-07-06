LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sollis Health, New York's only private 24/7 concierge medical centers, announced that in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be expanding to Los Angeles early. The company is planting its flag on the west coast five months ahead of schedule in order to offer coronavirus assessment and care and kick off a house call service that can offer members a safe alternative to a medical facility. With L.A. County under strict social distancing guidelines, Sollis' arrival gives residents new testing and care options.
As part of this Covid-19 Membership Package, founding members will get one free house call for Covid-19 PCR testing with a 24-hour turnaround, an at-home (or phlebotomy lab-based) antibody test, and access to Sollis' in-home Covid management system, which includes a pulse ox, thermometer, chest X-rays, oxygen concentrators, medications, and—in the event of hospitalization—patient advocacy and care navigation. Sollis' coronavirus membership package also features 24/7 telemedicine for both Covid and non-Covid-related issues, as well as non-Covid house calls, from home-imaging to infusions to plastic surgery consultations.
"With Angelenos still facing the peak of the pandemic, we're thrilled to be able to help them by moving up our timeline," said co-founder Ben Kruger. "Even though testing is ramping up in California, what's more difficult to find is home testing coupled with comprehensive care."
Sollis' new Los Angeles service will be overseen by Dr. Scott Bronstein, a board-certified physician who has worked for the L.A. Rams the last few years and has 20 years' experience at hospitals like Cedars and Kaiser. "When I saw how much Sollis was pioneering best practices around coronavirus testing and care, I was excited to bring their approach to a city that needs it," said Bronstein. "Sollis has been able to help their patients and ease the burden on New York's health care system, and my goal is to do the same thing in L.A."
The company will be bringing the rest of its services—a state-of-the-art 24/7 medical center in Beverly Hills, an exclusive network of specialists, and unlimited consultations with top physicians—in late fall.
ABOUT SOLLIS HEALTH
Sollis Health is a NYC-based, members-only, all-ages medical concierge service with 24/7 facilities designed to handle emergencies, check-ups, and everything in between—with no appointment and no wait. The company also has a Hamptons summer service and has recently rolled out Covid-19 protocols that include at-home testing and comprehensive care, including telemedicine with ER physicians and round-the-clock house calls.