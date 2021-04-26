HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Healthcare System has appointed to its top medical position Marc L. Napp, MD, MS, FACS, who will serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, responsible for Memorial's quality and safety programs, and oversight and leadership of all medical staff and clinical areas. Other responsibilities will include serving as incident commander and enhancing alignment of clinical operations and other systemwide programs. Dr. Napp, who started on March 22, succeeds Stanley Marks, MD., who retired in late 2020.
"Dr. Napp is a physician executive with a well-established career in health care quality, patient safety, physician leadership development and crisis management, and is an impressive person whose kindness and care for others is palpable," said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, President and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System. "We are excited to welcome him to the Memorial family and look forward to seeing him evolve and succeed in his role."
Dr. Napp previously worked at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and the leader of Mount Sinai's system-wide emergency management program, including the System's response to COVID-19. Previous to Mount Sinai, Dr. Napp held various medical leadership positions at New York's Northwell Health and Lenox Hill Hospital, providing oversight for all aspects of medical staff operations. He began his career as an Attending General Surgeon at Surgical Associates of Western Connecticut and Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT. He has held senior positions in academic, community and integrated healthcare delivery settings, and has extensive experience managing medical staff operations, driving systemness and improving alignment of clinical operations.
Dr. Napp earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, an MS in Administrative Medicine from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and a BSE in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University. He has served on numerous state and industry committees and panels and is a founder of the Clinical Quality Fellowship Program of the Greater New York Hospital Association and the United Hospital Fund.
