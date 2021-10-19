HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Healthcare System has joined forces with Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of breast screening and diagnostic services, to expand access to high-quality, patient-focused breast health care, while providing added convenience to patients. Through this innovative partnership, Solis Mammography, a breast wellness leader, will manage Memorial's comprehensive women's breast imaging services, as well as bone density testing at Memorial's four women's imaging centers in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, and Miramar. The collaboration includes plans to expand access through multiple, community-based locations throughout South Florida.
"The opportunity to expand access to critically-important, potentially life-saving care is always a priority for Memorial, and Solis Mammography will help facilitate that through easily accessible locations," said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE, president and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System. "There are also synergies with some of our other women-focused services and a joint commitment to combining the latest technology with a patient-centered approach to care."
Early breast cancer detection saves lives, yet nationally only about 54% of women get regular screening mammograms. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Memorial and Solis Mammography are aligned around a shared mission of promoting and preserving women's breast health and overall wellness by providing an exceptional patient experience that encourages annual mammography compliance.
"We know that providing greater access to advanced mammography services changes lives," said Grant Davies, president and CEO of Solis Mammography. "Through our relationship with Memorial Healthcare System, we're looking forward to serving the women of South Florida with our specialized approach to breast health – an approach that marries an innovation-driven early cancer detection platform with an unparalleled patient experience."
The relationship was recently approved by the South Broward Hospital District's Board of Commissioners, and it is Solis Mammography's first hospital-based relationship in Florida. Solis Mammography operates more than 90 centers across the nation and serves more than one million patients each year. The 35-year-old company is known for its compassionate, patient-focused approach to breast health and its robust advancements in screening, including 3D mammography with AI software integration, and SmartCurve comfort technology.
Under the terms of the agreement, breast studies at all locations, including existing sites at Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital West, and Memorial Hospital Miramar, will be read by the same radiologists Memorial patients have come to trust.
About Memorial Healthcare System:
Memorial Healthcare System http://www.mhs.net is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the U.S. and a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. A South Florida- based academic medical center, it is highly regarded for a patient and family-centered approach that prioritizes multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency.
About Solis Mammography:
Solis Mammography http://www.solismammo.com is a specialized healthcare provider that has been dedicated to helping women achieve and maintain breast health and peace of mind for more than 35 years and more than 5 million procedures. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 90 centers in 11 major markets, including North Texas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, Greensboro, Washington, DC and Miami, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems, physician practices and prominent medical and academic institutions.
