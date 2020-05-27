MILPITAS, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge™, the inventor of Memory Machine™ software, today announced the company was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Technical Innovation of the Year category for organizations with up to 100 employees in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program.
MemVerge is the pioneer of Big Memory Computing, a new technology category sparking a data center revolution that will allow all applications to run in memory. Big Memory Computing is the combination of DRAM, persistent memory and MemVerge Memory Machine software technologies, where the memory is abundant, persistent and highly available. MemVerge's vision is that future data center workloads will become more memory-intensive, transforming the way data centers are architected and how applications are developed and deployed in the future. MemVerge's Memory Machine software allows enterprises to handle data surges within memory, with a roadmap to achieve petabyte scale at nanosecond-speed. The technology is currently available to select customers as part of MemVerge's Early Access Program.
"The need for Big Memory Computing is more apparent than ever with data-centric applications such as AI, machine learning and real-time financial data analytics requiring organizations to rethink infrastructure," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "We were founded on the vision that every application should live in memory, and our Memory Machine software solution is bringing us closer to empowering organizations to achieve this goal. We're honored that the American Business Awards recognize this game-changing innovation."
MemVerge recently announced $19 million in funding from new investors including lead investor Intel Capital as well as Cisco Investments, NetApp and SK hynix, with additional participation from existing investors Gaorong Capital, Glory Ventures, Jerusalem Venture Partners, LDV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Northern Light Venture Capital.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
Resources
- Video: MemVerge NASDAQ Spotlight
- Slide Presentation: IDC: Digital Transformation Driving Big Memory Requirements
- Video: IDC: Digital Transformation Driving Big Memory Requirements
- Video: Opening the Door to Big Memory Webcast
About MemVerge
MemVerge, the inventor of Memory Machine™ software, opens the door to Big Memory, a world of abundance, persistence and high availability. While the use of in-memory computing grew in the past decade, DRAM's high cost, small scale and lack of persistence largely relegated it to only the most performance-critical workloads. MemVerge was founded on the vision that every application should run in memory. The advent of Storage Class Memory (SCM) is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of petabyte-size pools of shared persistent memory. Designed for these Big Memory pools, MemVerge Memory Machine software provides powerful data services such as ZeroIO™ Snapshot and memory replication, addressing application data persistence directly in memory. Compatible with existing and future applications, MemVerge technology will revolutionize data center architecture and make data-centric workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), trading and financial market data analytics and high-performance computing (HPC) easier to develop and deploy. Enterprises can now train and infer from AI/ML models faster, work with larger data sets in memory, complete more queries in less time and consistently replicate memory between servers. Based in Silicon Valley, MemVerge is used by leading enterprises for their data-intensive workloads in bare metal, cloud, container and virtual environments.
Media Contact:
Diana Brodskiy
Bhava Communications for MemVerge
memverge@bhavacom.com
415-306-6199