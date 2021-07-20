GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $18.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first six months of 2021 totaled $32.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $19.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2020.
"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The growth in core commercial loans during the first half of 2021 reflects our unwavering focus on meeting the traditional credit needs of our existing clients and developing new relationships, while at the same time assisting customers with Paycheck Protection Program lending activities.
"As evidenced by the continuing strength in mortgage banking income, our strategic initiatives designed to increase market share remained effective during the period. As Mercantile employees return to their physical locations in light of currently improving COVID-19 conditions, I would like to personally thank each of them for their exceptional efforts to assist our customers with their banking needs during these challenging times. The resiliency displayed by our team members and clients during the pandemic has been truly remarkable, and we look forward to continuing to build mutually beneficial relationships with existing and prospective customers."
Second quarter highlights include:
- Strong earnings and capital position
- Robust mortgage banking income and growth in other key fee income categories
- Loan loss reserve release, primarily reflecting improved economic and business conditions
- Continued strength in asset quality metrics
- Solid growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans
- Sustained strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
- Further growth in local deposits
- Announced third quarter 2021 regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of 3.4 percent from the regular cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2021
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $45.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.9 million, or 9.3 percent, from the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the second quarter of 2021 was $30.9 million, up from $30.6 million during the respective 2020 period due to the positive impact of earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $14.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to increased interest rate swap income, a gain on the sale of a branch facility, and higher credit and debit card income. The net interest margin was 2.76 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.17 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The decreased net interest margin resulted from the lower interest rate environment and a higher level of excess liquidity.
The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.85 percent during the second quarter of 2020 to 3.20 percent during the respective 2021 period mainly due to a change in earning asset mix and decreased yields on commercial loans and securities. The lower yield on commercial loans primarily stemmed from the origination of new loans and renewal of maturing loans in the decreased interest rate environment. The decreased yield on securities mainly reflected a lower level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds and reduced yields on newly purchased bonds, attributed to the declining interest rate environment. Accelerated discount accretion totaled $0.9 million during the second quarter of 2020; no accelerated discount accretion was recorded during the second quarter of 2021.
A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted during the remainder of 2020 and first six months of 2021, negatively impacted both the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 35 basis points to 40 basis points during the second quarter and first six months of 2021. The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs, lower business and consumer investing and spending, and Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities.
The cost of funds decreased from 0.68 percent during the second quarter of 2020 to 0.44 percent during the current-year second quarter, primarily due to a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, and lower rates paid on local time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.
Mercantile recorded a negative provision expense of $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a provision expense of $7.6 million during the prior-year second quarter. The negative provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter was mainly comprised of a reduced allocation associated with the economic and business conditions environmental factor, reflecting improvement in both current and forecasted economic conditions. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of an allocation related to a newly created COVID-19 pandemic environmental factor and an increased allocation related to the existing economic and business conditions environmental factor.
Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million, compared to $11.0 million during the prior-year second quarter. Noninterest income during the current-year second quarter included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a branch facility. Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $2.5 million, or nearly 23 percent, during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the respective 2020 period. The higher level of noninterest income mainly reflected fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased credit and debit card income. The interest rate swap program provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk. Growth in service charges on accounts and payroll service fees also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income. Mortgage banking income remained solid during the second quarter of 2021, slightly exceeding the amount recorded during the prior-year second quarter as an increase in purchase mortgage loans offset a decline in refinance mortgage loans.
Noninterest expense totaled $26.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.0 million, or 12.8 percent, from the second quarter of 2020. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly reflecting a bonus accrual, increased health insurance costs, annual employee merit pay increases, and a lower level of deferred salary expense related to Paycheck Protection Program loan originations. No bonus accrual was recorded during the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 and associated weakened economic environment. The increase in health insurance costs mainly reflected a higher level of claims, some of which resulted from the treatment of COVID-19 related medical conditions.
Mr. Kaminski commented, "Despite an expected reduction in refinance activity, we were able to record another quarter of strong mortgage banking income, in large part reflecting increased purchase activity and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to boost market share. In an effort to enhance mortgage loan production, we will continue to identify opportunities to add lending talent to the mortgage team and expand our market presence. Based on the current loan pipeline and application volume, along with our recent lender hires and entrance into new markets, we believe solid mortgage banking income can be realized in future periods.
"We remain committed to improving our noninterest income revenue streams and are very pleased with the success of the recently introduced interest rate swap program, along with the growth in other key fee income categories. Our desire to meet growth objectives in a cost-conscious manner remains a priority, and we will continue to regularly review our branch system and other expense categories to identify potential opportunities to conduct business more efficiently."
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021, total assets were $4.76 billion, up $320 million, or 7.2 percent, from December 31, 2020. Total loans increased $55.4 million during the first six months of 2021, primarily reflecting net growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $135 million and $42.4 million, respectively, which more than offset a net reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $120 million. As of June 30, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $167 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits increased $120 million during the first six months of 2021, mainly reflecting ongoing local deposit growth, Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities and an increase in sweep accounts, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.
Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "During the second quarter, we continued our efforts to grow the commercial loan portfolio by assessing and meeting the credit needs of our existing customers and fostering relationships with new clients. We remain focused on growing the portfolio in a prudent manner, with emphasis on proper underwriting and risk-based pricing. We are very pleased with the levels of net core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the quarter, along with the ongoing strength of our commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines."
Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.
Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were $3.67 billion, up $260 million, or 7.6 percent, from December 31, 2020. Local deposits were up $276 million during the first six months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $16.0 million during the same time period. The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, primarily reflected federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending, along with Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of June 30, 2021. Wholesale funds were $425 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $3.2 million, $4.1 million, and $3.4 million at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively, with each dollar amount representing 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. During the second quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.4 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality metrics have remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing low levels of past due loans and nonperforming assets are a testament of our commitment to underwriting loans in a sound manner and the abilities of our commercial borrowers' management teams to effectively guide their entities through pandemic-related challenges."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $452 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $10.3 million from year-end 2020. Mercantile Bank of Michigan's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0 percent as of June 30, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, Mercantile Bank of Michigan had approximately $110 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,007,185 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.
As part of $20.0 million common stock repurchase programs announced in May of 2019 and 2021, respectively, Mercantile repurchased approximately 229,000 shares for $7.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.99, during the second quarter of 2021 and approximately 347,000 shares for $10.9 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.28, during the first six months of 2021. The 2021 program replaced the 2019 program, which was nearing exhaustion.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Although the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have diminished, we will closely monitor any new developments and adjust our response plan as deemed necessary. Our enduring strong operating performance and overall financial position have enabled us to continue the cash dividend program and provide shareholders with a cash return on their investment. We were pleased to announce earlier today that our Board of Directors declared an increased third quarter 2021 regular cash dividend. We are focused on remaining a steady high performer that provides consistent and profitable growth and believe we are well positioned to produce solid operating results during the last six months of 2021 and beyond."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.7 billion and operates 43 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.
Charles Christmas
President & CEO
Executive Vice President & CFO
616-726-1502
616-726-1202
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
75,893,000
$
62,832,000
$
84,516,000
Interest-earning deposits
683,638,000
563,174,000
386,711,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
759,531,000
626,006,000
471,227,000
Securities available for sale
506,125,000
387,347,000
307,661,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,002,000
18,002,000
18,002,000
Loans
3,248,841,000
3,193,470,000
3,291,919,000
Allowance for loan losses
(35,913,000)
(37,967,000)
(32,246,000)
Loans, net
3,212,928,000
3,155,503,000
3,259,673,000
Premises and equipment, net
58,250,000
58,959,000
59,155,000
Bank owned life insurance
72,679,000
72,131,000
70,900,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
1,827,000
2,436,000
3,072,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
27,720,000
22,888,000
41,137,000
Other assets
50,879,000
44,599,000
34,079,000
Total assets
$
4,757,414,000
$
4,437,344,000
$
4,314,379,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,620,829,000
$
1,433,403,000
$
1,445,620,000
Interest-bearing
2,050,442,000
1,978,150,000
1,816,660,000
Total deposits
3,671,271,000
3,411,553,000
3,262,280,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
169,737,000
118,365,000
167,527,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
394,000,000
394,000,000
394,000,000
Subordinated debentures
47,904,000
47,563,000
47,222,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
22,614,000
24,309,000
18,129,000
Total liabilities
4,305,526,000
3,995,790,000
3,889,158,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
293,232,000
302,029,000
300,897,000
Retained earnings
157,150,000
134,039,000
118,239,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
1,506,000
5,486,000
6,085,000
Total shareholders' equity
451,888,000
441,554,000
425,221,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,757,414,000
$
4,437,344,000
$
4,314,379,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
33,789,000
$
34,322,000
$
66,774,000
$
67,764,000
Investment securities
1,802,000
2,749,000
3,434,000
6,766,000
Other interest-earning assets
183,000
93,000
351,000
568,000
Total interest income
35,774,000
37,164,000
70,559,000
75,098,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,346,000
3,700,000
5,063,000
8,342,000
Short-term borrowings
40,000
55,000
76,000
94,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,050,000
2,214,000
4,077,000
4,427,000
Other borrowed money
467,000
624,000
939,000
1,348,000
Total interest expense
4,903,000
6,593,000
10,155,000
14,211,000
Net interest income
30,871,000
30,571,000
60,404,000
60,887,000
Provision for loan losses
(3,100,000)
7,600,000
(2,800,000)
8,350,000
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
33,971,000
22,971,000
63,204,000
52,537,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,209,000
1,045,000
2,363,000
2,267,000
Mortgage banking income
7,695,000
7,640,000
16,495,000
10,267,000
Credit and debit card income
1,920,000
1,374,000
3,598,000
2,735,000
Interest rate swap income
1,495,000
0
2,148,000
0
Payroll services
405,000
370,000
962,000
947,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
297,000
307,000
574,000
643,000
Gain on sale of branch
1,058,000
0
1,058,000
0
Other income
477,000
248,000
821,000
675,000
Total noninterest income
14,556,000
10,984,000
28,019,000
17,534,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
16,194,000
14,126,000
31,279,000
27,654,000
Occupancy
1,977,000
1,862,000
3,991,000
3,921,000
Furniture and equipment
902,000
851,000
1,791,000
1,629,000
Data processing costs
2,775,000
2,633,000
5,392,000
5,117,000
Other expense
4,344,000
3,744,000
8,856,000
7,835,000
Total noninterest expense
26,192,000
23,216,000
51,309,000
46,156,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
22,335,000
10,739,000
39,914,000
23,915,000
Federal income tax expense
4,244,000
2,041,000
7,583,000
4,545,000
Net Income
$
18,091,000
$
8,698,000
$
32,331,000
$
19,370,000
Basic earnings per share
$1.12
$0.54
$2.00
$1.19
Diluted earnings per share
$1.12
$0.54
$2.00
$1.19
Average basic shares outstanding
16,116,070
16,212,500
16,199,096
16,281,391
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,116,666
16,213,264
16,199,620
16,282,341
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2021
2020
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
30,871
29,533
31,849
29,509
30,571
60,404
60,887
Provision for loan losses
$
(3,100)
300
2,500
3,200
7,600
(2,800)
8,350
Noninterest income
$
14,556
13,463
14,333
13,307
10,984
28,019
17,534
Noninterest expense
$
26,192
25,117
25,941
26,423
23,216
51,309
46,156
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
22,335
17,579
17,741
13,193
10,739
39,914
23,915
Net income
$
18,091
14,239
14,082
10,686
8,698
32,331
19,370
Basic earnings per share
$
1.12
0.87
0.87
0.66
0.54
2.00
1.19
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.12
0.87
0.87
0.66
0.54
2.00
1.19
Average basic shares outstanding
16,116,070
16,283,044
16,279,052
16,233,196
16,212,500
16,199,096
16,281,391
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,116,666
16,283,490
16,279,243
16,233,666
16,213,264
16,199,620
16,282,341
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.53%
1.26%
1.25%
0.98%
0.85%
1.40%
1.01%
Return on average equity
16.27%
13.02%
12.75%
9.86%
8.26%
14.66%
9.23%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
2.76%
2.77%
3.00%
2.86%
3.17%
2.76%
3.38%
Efficiency ratio
57.66%
58.42%
56.17%
61.71%
55.87%
58.03%
58.86%
Full-time equivalent employees
634
621
621
618
637
634
637
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
3.99%
4.03%
4.34%
4.03%
4.18%
4.01%
4.42%
Yield on securities
1.54%
1.61%
1.69%
2.26%
3.37%
1.57%
4.06%
Yield on other interest-earning assets
0.12%
0.11%
0.12%
0.12%
0.15%
0.12%
0.55%
Yield on total earning assets
3.20%
3.26%
3.55%
3.45%
3.85%
3.23%
4.17%
Yield on total assets
3.02%
3.09%
3.35%
3.25%
3.62%
3.05%
3.91%
Cost of deposits
0.25%
0.31%
0.37%
0.41%
0.48%
0.28%
0.58%
Cost of borrowed funds
1.73%
1.78%
1.75%
1.78%
1.91%
1.75%
2.09%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.74%
0.82%
0.91%
0.99%
1.11%
0.78%
1.23%
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
0.44%
0.49%
0.55%
0.59%
0.68%
0.46%
0.79%
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.41%
0.47%
0.51%
0.56%
0.64%
0.44%
0.74%
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
Loan portfolio - increase interest income
$
54
51
158
332
169
105
454
Trust preferred - increase interest expense
$
171
171
171
171
171
342
342
Core deposit intangible - increase overhead
$
291
318
318
318
371
609
768
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
237,299
245,200
218,904
237,195
275,486
482,499
408,345
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
144,476
81,529
99,490
93,068
58,015
226,005
104,553
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
92,823
163,671
119,414
144,127
217,471
256,494
303,792
Total saleable mortgage loans
$
140,497
195,655
159,942
191,318
225,665
336,152
320,992
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
7,690
9,182
9,476
10,199
7,760
16,872
9,846
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.51%
8.36%
8.89%
8.69%
8.74%
8.51%
8.74%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.47%
9.67%
9.77%
9.80%
10.21%
9.47%
10.21%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.87%
11.11%
11.34%
11.37%
11.34%
10.87%
11.34%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.11%
12.41%
12.68%
12.74%
12.74%
12.11%
12.74%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.09%
13.51%
13.80%
13.82%
13.73%
13.09%
13.73%
Tier 1 capital
$
445,410
437,567
430,146
420,225
412,526
445,410
412,526
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
481,324
476,462
468,113
455,797
444,772
481,324
444,772
Total risk-weighted assets
$
3,677,180
3,526,161
3,391,563
3,298,047
3,238,444
3,677,180
3,238,444
Book value per common share
$
28.23
27.21
27.04
26.59
26.20
28.23
26.20
Tangible book value per common share
$
25.03
24.02
23.86
23.37
22.96
25.03
22.96
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.29
0.29
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.58
0.56
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
68
53
340
124
335
121
375
Recoveries
$
386
481
234
250
153
867
382
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(318)
(428)
106
(126)
182
(746)
(7)
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.04%)
(0.05%)
0.01%
(0.02%)
0.02%
(0.05%)
< (0.01%)
Allowance for loan losses
$
35,913
38,695
37,967
35,572
32,246
35,913
32,246
Allowance to loans
1.11%
1.15%
1.19%
1.07%
0.98%
1.11%
0.98%
Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans
1.20%
1.33%
1.33%
1.27%
1.16%
1.20%
1.16%
Nonperforming loans
$
2,746
2,793
3,384
4,141
3,212
2,746
3,212
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
404
374
701
512
198
404
198
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.08%
0.08%
0.11%
0.12%
0.10%
0.08%
0.10%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.07%
0.07%
0.09%
0.11%
0.08%
0.07%
0.08%
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
34
34
35
36
36
34
36
Construction
$
0
0
0
198
198
0
198
Owner occupied / rental
$
2,137
2,305
2,607
2,597
2,750
2,137
2,750
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
363
646
1,232
1,576
275
363
275
Non-owner occupied
$
0
0
22
23
25
0
25
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
606
169
172
198
98
606
98
Consumer assets
$
10
13
17
25
28
10
28
Total nonperforming assets
3,150
3,167
4,085
4,653
3,410
3,150
3,410
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
3,167
4,085
4,653
3,410
3,740
4,085
2,736
Additions
$
522
116
972
1,615
220
638
1,533
Return to performing status
$
0
(115)
0
(72)
(26)
(115)
(33)
Principal payments
$
(484)
(559)
(1,064)
(249)
(278)
(1,043)
(388)
Sale proceeds
$
0
(77)
(245)
0
(49)
(77)
(241)
Loan charge-offs
$
(55)
(33)
(231)
(51)
(173)
(88)
(173)
Valuation write-downs
$
0
(250)
0
0
(24)
(250)
(24)
Ending balance
$
3,150
3,167
4,085
4,653
3,410
3,150
3,410
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,103,807
1,284,507
1,145,423
1,321,419
1,307,456
1,103,807
1,307,456
Land development & construction
$
43,111
58,738
55,055
50,941
52,984
43,111
52,984
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
550,504
544,342
529,953
549,364
567,621
550,504
567,621
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
950,993
932,334
917,436
878,897
841,145
950,993
841,145
Multi-family & residential rental
$
161,894
147,294
146,095
137,740
132,047
161,894
132,047
Total commercial
$
2,810,309
2,967,215
2,793,962
2,938,361
2,901,253
2,810,309
2,901,253
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
380,292
337,844
337,888
322,118
325,923
380,292
325,923
Home equity & other consumer
$
58,240
59,311
61,620
63,723
64,743
58,240
64,743
Total retail
$
438,532
397,155
399,508
385,841
390,666
438,532
390,666
Total loans
$
3,248,841
3,364,370
3,193,470
3,324,202
3,291,919
3,248,841
3,291,919
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
3,248,841
3,364,370
3,193,470
3,324,202
3,291,919
3,248,841
3,291,919
Securities
$
524,127
452,259
405,349
330,426
325,663
524,127
325,663
Other interest-earning assets
$
683,638
596,855
563,174
495,308
386,711
683,638
386,711
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,456,606
4,413,484
4,161,993
4,149,936
4,004,293
4,456,606
4,004,293
Total assets
$
4,757,414
4,713,023
4,437,344
4,420,610
4,314,379
4,757,414
4,314,379
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,620,829
1,605,471
1,433,403
1,449,879
1,445,620
1,620,829
1,445,620
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,050,442
2,039,491
1,978,150
1,922,155
1,816,660
2,050,442
1,816,660
Total deposits
$
3,671,271
3,644,962
3,411,553
3,372,034
3,262,280
3,671,271
3,262,280
Total borrowed funds
$
613,205
584,672
562,360
600,892
611,298
613,205
611,298
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,663,647
2,624,163
2,540,510
2,523,047
2,427,958
2,663,647
2,427,958
Shareholders' equity
$
451,888
441,243
441,554
431,900
425,221
451,888
425,221
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
3,365,686
3,318,281
3,268,866
3,292,025
3,254,985
3,324,006
3,052,441
Securities
$
483,805
419,514
365,631
327,668
333,843
451,837
339,374
Other interest-earning assets
$
619,358
591,617
559,593
457,598
251,833
605,564
202,735
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,468,849
4,329,412
4,194,090
4,077,291
3,840,661
4,381,407
3,594,550
Total assets
$
4,752,858
4,578,887
4,459,370
4,346,624
4,119,573
4,666,372
3,861,179
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,619,976
1,510,334
1,478,616
1,454,887
1,304,986
1,565,458
1,114,406
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,074,759
2,026,896
1,936,069
1,863,302
1,767,985
2,050,959
1,746,008
Total deposits
$
3,694,735
3,537,230
3,414,685
3,318,189
3,072,971
3,616,417
2,860,414
Total borrowed funds
$
594,199
576,645
588,100
583,994
607,074
585,471
562,518
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,668,958
2,603,541
2,524,169
2,447,296
2,375,059
2,636,430
2,308,526
Shareholders' equity
$
445,930
443,548
438,171
429,865
422,230
444,761
420,921
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-reports-strong-second-quarter-2021-results-301336877.html
SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation