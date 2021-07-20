GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $18.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.  Net income during the first six months of 2021 totaled $32.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $19.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2020.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "The growth in core commercial loans during the first half of 2021 reflects our unwavering focus on meeting the traditional credit needs of our existing clients and developing new relationships, while at the same time assisting customers with Paycheck Protection Program lending activities. 

"As evidenced by the continuing strength in mortgage banking income, our strategic initiatives designed to increase market share remained effective during the period.  As Mercantile employees return to their physical locations in light of currently improving COVID-19 conditions, I would like to personally thank each of them for their exceptional efforts to assist our customers with their banking needs during these challenging times.  The resiliency displayed by our team members and clients during the pandemic has been truly remarkable, and we look forward to continuing to build mutually beneficial relationships with existing and prospective customers."

Second quarter highlights include:

  • Strong earnings and capital position
  • Robust mortgage banking income and growth in other key fee income categories
  • Loan loss reserve release, primarily reflecting improved economic and business conditions
  • Continued strength in asset quality metrics
  • Solid growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans
  • Sustained strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
  • Further growth in local deposits
  • Announced third quarter 2021 regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of 3.4 percent from the regular cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2021

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $45.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.9 million, or 9.3 percent, from the prior-year second quarter.  Net interest income during the second quarter of 2021 was $30.9 million, up from $30.6 million during the respective 2020 period due to the positive impact of earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin.  Noninterest income totaled $14.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to increased interest rate swap income, a gain on the sale of a branch facility, and higher credit and debit card income.  The net interest margin was 2.76 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.17 percent in the prior-year second quarter.  The decreased net interest margin resulted from the lower interest rate environment and a higher level of excess liquidity.

The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.85 percent during the second quarter of 2020 to 3.20 percent during the respective 2021 period mainly due to a change in earning asset mix and decreased yields on commercial loans and securities.  The lower yield on commercial loans primarily stemmed from the origination of new loans and renewal of maturing loans in the decreased interest rate environment.  The decreased yield on securities mainly reflected a lower level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds and reduced yields on newly purchased bonds, attributed to the declining interest rate environment.  Accelerated discount accretion totaled $0.9 million during the second quarter of 2020; no accelerated discount accretion was recorded during the second quarter of 2021. 

A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted during the remainder of 2020 and first six months of 2021, negatively impacted both the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 35 basis points to 40 basis points during the second quarter and first six months of 2021.  The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs, lower business and consumer investing and spending, and Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities.

The cost of funds decreased from 0.68 percent during the second quarter of 2020 to 0.44 percent during the current-year second quarter, primarily due to a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, and lower rates paid on local time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.

Mercantile recorded a negative provision expense of $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a provision expense of $7.6 million during the prior-year second quarter.  The negative provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter was mainly comprised of a reduced allocation associated with the economic and business conditions environmental factor, reflecting improvement in both current and forecasted economic conditions.  The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of an allocation related to a newly created COVID-19 pandemic environmental factor and an increased allocation related to the existing economic and business conditions environmental factor.

Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million, compared to $11.0 million during the prior-year second quarter.  Noninterest income during the current-year second quarter included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a branch facility.  Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $2.5 million, or nearly 23 percent, during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the respective 2020 period.  The higher level of noninterest income mainly reflected fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased credit and debit card income.  The interest rate swap program provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk.  Growth in service charges on accounts and payroll service fees also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income.  Mortgage banking income remained solid during the second quarter of 2021, slightly exceeding the amount recorded during the prior-year second quarter as an increase in purchase mortgage loans offset a decline in refinance mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.0 million, or 12.8 percent, from the second quarter of 2020.  The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly reflecting a bonus accrual, increased health insurance costs, annual employee merit pay increases, and a lower level of deferred salary expense related to Paycheck Protection Program loan originations.  No bonus accrual was recorded during the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 and associated weakened economic environment.  The increase in health insurance costs mainly reflected a higher level of claims, some of which resulted from the treatment of COVID-19 related medical conditions.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "Despite an expected reduction in refinance activity, we were able to record another quarter of strong mortgage banking income, in large part reflecting increased purchase activity and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to boost market share.  In an effort to enhance mortgage loan production, we will continue to identify opportunities to add lending talent to the mortgage team and expand our market presence.  Based on the current loan pipeline and application volume, along with our recent lender hires and entrance into new markets, we believe solid mortgage banking income can be realized in future periods. 

"We remain committed to improving our noninterest income revenue streams and are very pleased with the success of the recently introduced interest rate swap program, along with the growth in other key fee income categories.  Our desire to meet growth objectives in a cost-conscious manner remains a priority, and we will continue to regularly review our branch system and other expense categories to identify potential opportunities to conduct business more efficiently."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, total assets were $4.76 billion, up $320 million, or 7.2 percent, from December 31, 2020.  Total loans increased $55.4 million during the first six months of 2021, primarily reflecting net growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $135 million and $42.4 million, respectively, which more than offset a net reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $120 million.  As of June 30, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $167 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.  Interest-earning deposits increased $120 million during the first six months of 2021, mainly reflecting ongoing local deposit growth, Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities and an increase in sweep accounts, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "During the second quarter, we continued our efforts to grow the commercial loan portfolio by assessing and meeting the credit needs of our existing customers and fostering relationships with new clients.  We remain focused on growing the portfolio in a prudent manner, with emphasis on proper underwriting and risk-based pricing.  We are very pleased with the levels of net core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the quarter, along with the ongoing strength of our commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations. 

Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were $3.67 billion, up $260 million, or 7.6 percent, from December 31, 2020.  Local deposits were up $276 million during the first six months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $16.0 million during the same time period.  The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, primarily reflected federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending, along with Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of June 30, 2021.  Wholesale funds were $425 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $3.2 million, $4.1 million, and $3.4 million at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively, with each dollar amount representing 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates.  During the second quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.4 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality metrics have remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The ongoing low levels of past due loans and nonperforming assets are a testament of our commitment to underwriting loans in a sound manner and the abilities of our commercial borrowers' management teams to effectively guide their entities through pandemic-related challenges."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $452 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $10.3 million from year-end 2020.  Mercantile Bank of Michigan's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0 percent as of June 30, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020.  At June 30, 2021, Mercantile Bank of Michigan had approximately $110 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 16,007,185 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

As part of $20.0 million common stock repurchase programs announced in May of 2019 and 2021, respectively, Mercantile repurchased approximately 229,000 shares for $7.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.99, during the second quarter of 2021 and approximately 347,000 shares for $10.9 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.28, during the first six months of 2021.  The 2021 program replaced the 2019 program, which was nearing exhaustion.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Although the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have diminished, we will closely monitor any new developments and adjust our response plan as deemed necessary.  Our enduring strong operating performance and overall financial position have enabled us to continue the cash dividend program and provide shareholders with a cash return on their investment.  We were pleased to announce earlier today that our Board of Directors declared an increased third quarter 2021 regular cash dividend.  We are focused on remaining a steady high performer that provides consistent and profitable growth and believe we are well positioned to produce solid operating results during the last six months of 2021 and beyond."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance.  The Investor Presentation also contains information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan.  These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.7 billion and operates 43 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.  Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:





Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.

Charles Christmas



President & CEO

Executive Vice President & CFO



616-726-1502

616-726-1202



rkaminski@mercbank.com 

cchristmas@mercbank.com

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation









Second Quarter 2021 Results









MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



















JUNE 30,



DECEMBER 31,



JUNE 30,





2021



2020



2020

ASSETS













   Cash and due from banks

$

75,893,000

$

62,832,000

$

84,516,000

   Interest-earning deposits



683,638,000



563,174,000



386,711,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents



759,531,000



626,006,000



471,227,000















   Securities available for sale



506,125,000



387,347,000



307,661,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,002,000



18,002,000



18,002,000















   Loans



3,248,841,000



3,193,470,000



3,291,919,000

   Allowance for loan losses



(35,913,000)



(37,967,000)



(32,246,000)

      Loans, net



3,212,928,000



3,155,503,000



3,259,673,000















   Premises and equipment, net



58,250,000



58,959,000



59,155,000

   Bank owned life insurance



72,679,000



72,131,000



70,900,000

   Goodwill



49,473,000



49,473,000



49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net



1,827,000



2,436,000



3,072,000

   Mortgage loans held for sale



27,720,000



22,888,000



41,137,000

   Other assets



50,879,000



44,599,000



34,079,000















      Total assets

$

4,757,414,000

$

4,437,344,000

$

4,314,379,000





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Deposits:













      Noninterest-bearing

$

1,620,829,000

$

1,433,403,000

$

1,445,620,000

      Interest-bearing



2,050,442,000



1,978,150,000



1,816,660,000

         Total deposits



3,671,271,000



3,411,553,000



3,262,280,000















   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase



169,737,000



118,365,000



167,527,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances



394,000,000



394,000,000



394,000,000

   Subordinated debentures



47,904,000



47,563,000



47,222,000

   Accrued interest and other liabilities



22,614,000



24,309,000



18,129,000

         Total liabilities



4,305,526,000



3,995,790,000



3,889,158,000















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Common stock



293,232,000



302,029,000



300,897,000

   Retained earnings



157,150,000



134,039,000



118,239,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



1,506,000



5,486,000



6,085,000

      Total shareholders' equity



451,888,000



441,554,000



425,221,000















      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,757,414,000

$

4,437,344,000

$

4,314,379,000

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation























Second Quarter 2021 Results























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)































THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

INTEREST INCOME



























   Loans, including fees

$

33,789,000





$

34,322,000



$

66,774,000



$

67,764,000



   Investment securities



1,802,000







2,749,000





3,434,000





6,766,000



   Other interest-earning assets



183,000







93,000





351,000





568,000



      Total interest income



35,774,000







37,164,000





70,559,000





75,098,000































INTEREST EXPENSE



























   Deposits



2,346,000







3,700,000





5,063,000





8,342,000



   Short-term borrowings



40,000







55,000





76,000





94,000



   Federal Home Loan Bank advances



2,050,000







2,214,000





4,077,000





4,427,000



   Other borrowed money



467,000







624,000





939,000





1,348,000



      Total interest expense



4,903,000







6,593,000





10,155,000





14,211,000































      Net interest income



30,871,000







30,571,000





60,404,000





60,887,000































Provision for loan losses



(3,100,000)







7,600,000





(2,800,000)





8,350,000































      Net interest income after



























         provision for loan losses



33,971,000







22,971,000





63,204,000





52,537,000































NONINTEREST INCOME



























   Service charges on accounts



1,209,000







1,045,000





2,363,000





2,267,000



   Mortgage banking income



7,695,000







7,640,000





16,495,000





10,267,000



   Credit and debit card income



1,920,000







1,374,000





3,598,000





2,735,000



   Interest rate swap income



1,495,000







0





2,148,000





0



   Payroll services



405,000







370,000





962,000





947,000



   Earnings on bank owned life insurance



297,000







307,000





574,000





643,000



   Gain on sale of branch



1,058,000







0





1,058,000





0



   Other income



477,000







248,000





821,000





675,000



      Total noninterest income



14,556,000







10,984,000





28,019,000





17,534,000































NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























   Salaries and benefits



16,194,000







14,126,000





31,279,000





27,654,000



   Occupancy



1,977,000







1,862,000





3,991,000





3,921,000



   Furniture and equipment



902,000







851,000





1,791,000





1,629,000



   Data processing costs



2,775,000







2,633,000





5,392,000





5,117,000



   Other expense



4,344,000







3,744,000





8,856,000





7,835,000



      Total noninterest expense



26,192,000







23,216,000





51,309,000





46,156,000































      Income before federal income



























         tax expense



22,335,000







10,739,000





39,914,000





23,915,000































Federal income tax expense



4,244,000







2,041,000





7,583,000





4,545,000































      Net Income

$

18,091,000





$

8,698,000



$

32,331,000



$

19,370,000































   Basic earnings per share



$1.12







$0.54





$2.00





$1.19



   Diluted earnings per share



$1.12







$0.54





$2.00





$1.19































   Average basic shares outstanding



16,116,070







16,212,500





16,199,096





16,281,391



   Average diluted shares outstanding



16,116,666







16,213,264





16,199,620





16,282,341



 

Mercantile Bank Corporation

























Second Quarter 2021 Results

























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)



































Quarterly



Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020













2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



2021



2020

EARNINGS





























   Net interest income

$

30,871



29,533



31,849



29,509



30,571



60,404



60,887

   Provision for loan losses

$

(3,100)



300



2,500



3,200



7,600



(2,800)



8,350

   Noninterest income

$

14,556



13,463



14,333



13,307



10,984



28,019



17,534

   Noninterest expense

$

26,192



25,117



25,941



26,423



23,216



51,309



46,156

   Net income before federal income





























      tax expense

$

22,335



17,579



17,741



13,193



10,739



39,914



23,915

   Net income

$

18,091



14,239



14,082



10,686



8,698



32,331



19,370

   Basic earnings per share

$

1.12



0.87



0.87



0.66



0.54



2.00



1.19

   Diluted earnings per share

$

1.12



0.87



0.87



0.66



0.54



2.00



1.19

   Average basic shares outstanding



16,116,070



16,283,044



16,279,052



16,233,196



16,212,500



16,199,096



16,281,391

   Average diluted shares outstanding



16,116,666



16,283,490



16,279,243



16,233,666



16,213,264



16,199,620



16,282,341































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























   Return on average assets



1.53%



1.26%



1.25%



0.98%



0.85%



1.40%



1.01%

   Return on average equity



16.27%



13.02%



12.75%



9.86%



8.26%



14.66%



9.23%

   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



2.76%



2.77%



3.00%



2.86%



3.17%



2.76%



3.38%

   Efficiency ratio



57.66%



58.42%



56.17%



61.71%



55.87%



58.03%



58.86%

   Full-time equivalent employees



634



621



621



618



637



634



637































YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS





























   Yield on loans



3.99%



4.03%



4.34%



4.03%



4.18%



4.01%



4.42%

   Yield on securities



1.54%



1.61%



1.69%



2.26%



3.37%



1.57%



4.06%

   Yield on other interest-earning assets



0.12%



0.11%



0.12%



0.12%



0.15%



0.12%



0.55%

   Yield on total earning assets



3.20%



3.26%



3.55%



3.45%



3.85%



3.23%



4.17%

   Yield on total assets



3.02%



3.09%



3.35%



3.25%



3.62%



3.05%



3.91%

   Cost of deposits



0.25%



0.31%



0.37%



0.41%



0.48%



0.28%



0.58%

   Cost of borrowed funds



1.73%



1.78%



1.75%



1.78%



1.91%



1.75%



2.09%

   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.74%



0.82%



0.91%



0.99%



1.11%



0.78%



1.23%

   Cost of funds (total earning assets)



0.44%



0.49%



0.55%



0.59%



0.68%



0.46%



0.79%

   Cost of funds (total assets)



0.41%



0.47%



0.51%



0.56%



0.64%



0.44%



0.74%































PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS



























   Loan portfolio - increase interest income

$

54



51



158



332



169



105



454

   Trust preferred - increase interest expense

$

171



171



171



171



171



342



342

   Core deposit intangible - increase overhead

$

291



318



318



318



371



609



768































MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY





























   Total mortgage loans originated

$

237,299



245,200



218,904



237,195



275,486



482,499



408,345

   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

144,476



81,529



99,490



93,068



58,015



226,005



104,553

   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

92,823



163,671



119,414



144,127



217,471



256,494



303,792

   Total saleable mortgage loans

$

140,497



195,655



159,942



191,318



225,665



336,152



320,992

   Income on sale of mortgage loans

$

7,690



9,182



9,476



10,199



7,760



16,872



9,846































CAPITAL





























   Tangible equity to tangible assets



8.51%



8.36%



8.89%



8.69%



8.74%



8.51%



8.74%

   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



9.47%



9.67%



9.77%



9.80%



10.21%



9.47%



10.21%

   Common equity risk-based capital ratio



10.87%



11.11%



11.34%



11.37%



11.34%



10.87%



11.34%

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.11%



12.41%



12.68%



12.74%



12.74%



12.11%



12.74%

   Total risk-based capital ratio



13.09%



13.51%



13.80%



13.82%



13.73%



13.09%



13.73%

   Tier 1 capital

$

445,410



437,567



430,146



420,225



412,526



445,410



412,526

   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

481,324



476,462



468,113



455,797



444,772



481,324



444,772

   Total risk-weighted assets

$

3,677,180



3,526,161



3,391,563



3,298,047



3,238,444



3,677,180



3,238,444

   Book value per common share

$

28.23



27.21



27.04



26.59



26.20



28.23



26.20

   Tangible book value per common share

$

25.03



24.02



23.86



23.37



22.96



25.03



22.96

   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.29



0.29



0.28



0.28



0.28



0.58



0.56































ASSET QUALITY





























   Gross loan charge-offs

$

68



53



340



124



335



121



375

   Recoveries

$

386



481



234



250



153



867



382

   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(318)



(428)



106



(126)



182



(746)



(7)

   Net loan charge-offs to average loans



(0.04%)



(0.05%)



0.01%



(0.02%)



0.02%



(0.05%)



< (0.01%)

   Allowance for loan losses

$

35,913



38,695



37,967



35,572



32,246



35,913



32,246

   Allowance to loans



1.11%



1.15%



1.19%



1.07%



0.98%



1.11%



0.98%

   Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans



1.20%



1.33%



1.33%



1.27%



1.16%



1.20%



1.16%

   Nonperforming loans

$

2,746



2,793



3,384



4,141



3,212



2,746



3,212

   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

404



374



701



512



198



404



198

   Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.08%



0.08%



0.11%



0.12%



0.10%



0.08%



0.10%

   Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.07%



0.07%



0.09%



0.11%



0.08%



0.07%



0.08%































NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION

























   Residential real estate:





























      Land development

$

34



34



35



36



36



34



36

      Construction

$

0



0



0



198



198



0



198

      Owner occupied / rental

$

2,137



2,305



2,607



2,597



2,750



2,137



2,750

   Commercial real estate:





























      Land development

$

0



0



0



0



0



0



0

      Construction

$

0



0



0



0



0



0



0

      Owner occupied  

$

363



646



1,232



1,576



275



363



275

      Non-owner occupied

$

0



0



22



23



25



0



25

   Non-real estate:





























      Commercial assets

$

606



169



172



198



98



606



98

      Consumer assets

$

10



13



17



25



28



10



28

   Total nonperforming assets



3,150



3,167



4,085



4,653



3,410



3,150



3,410































NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON





























   Beginning balance

$

3,167



4,085



4,653



3,410



3,740



4,085



2,736

   Additions

$

522



116



972



1,615



220



638



1,533

   Return to performing status

$

0



(115)



0



(72)



(26)



(115)



(33)

   Principal payments

$

(484)



(559)



(1,064)



(249)



(278)



(1,043)



(388)

   Sale proceeds

$

0



(77)



(245)



0



(49)



(77)



(241)

   Loan charge-offs

$

(55)



(33)



(231)



(51)



(173)



(88)



(173)

   Valuation write-downs

$

0



(250)



0



0



(24)



(250)



(24)

   Ending balance

$

3,150



3,167



4,085



4,653



3,410



3,150



3,410































LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION





























   Commercial:





























      Commercial & industrial

$

1,103,807



1,284,507



1,145,423



1,321,419



1,307,456



1,103,807



1,307,456

      Land development & construction

$

43,111



58,738



55,055



50,941



52,984



43,111



52,984

      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

550,504



544,342



529,953



549,364



567,621



550,504



567,621

      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

950,993



932,334



917,436



878,897



841,145



950,993



841,145

      Multi-family & residential rental

$

161,894



147,294



146,095



137,740



132,047



161,894



132,047

         Total commercial

$

2,810,309



2,967,215



2,793,962



2,938,361



2,901,253



2,810,309



2,901,253

   Retail:





























      1-4 family mortgages

$

380,292



337,844



337,888



322,118



325,923



380,292



325,923

      Home equity & other consumer

$

58,240



59,311



61,620



63,723



64,743



58,240



64,743

         Total retail

$

438,532



397,155



399,508



385,841



390,666



438,532



390,666

         Total loans

$

3,248,841



3,364,370



3,193,470



3,324,202



3,291,919



3,248,841



3,291,919































END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























   Loans

$

3,248,841



3,364,370



3,193,470



3,324,202



3,291,919



3,248,841



3,291,919

   Securities

$

524,127



452,259



405,349



330,426



325,663



524,127



325,663

   Other interest-earning assets

$

683,638



596,855



563,174



495,308



386,711



683,638



386,711

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,456,606



4,413,484



4,161,993



4,149,936



4,004,293



4,456,606



4,004,293

   Total assets

$

4,757,414



4,713,023



4,437,344



4,420,610



4,314,379



4,757,414



4,314,379

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,620,829



1,605,471



1,433,403



1,449,879



1,445,620



1,620,829



1,445,620

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,050,442



2,039,491



1,978,150



1,922,155



1,816,660



2,050,442



1,816,660

   Total deposits

$

3,671,271



3,644,962



3,411,553



3,372,034



3,262,280



3,671,271



3,262,280

   Total borrowed funds

$

613,205



584,672



562,360



600,892



611,298



613,205



611,298

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,663,647



2,624,163



2,540,510



2,523,047



2,427,958



2,663,647



2,427,958

   Shareholders' equity

$

451,888



441,243



441,554



431,900



425,221



451,888



425,221































AVERAGE BALANCES





























   Loans

$

3,365,686



3,318,281



3,268,866



3,292,025



3,254,985



3,324,006



3,052,441

   Securities

$

483,805



419,514



365,631



327,668



333,843



451,837



339,374

   Other interest-earning assets

$

619,358



591,617



559,593



457,598



251,833



605,564



202,735

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,468,849



4,329,412



4,194,090



4,077,291



3,840,661



4,381,407



3,594,550

   Total assets

$

4,752,858



4,578,887



4,459,370



4,346,624



4,119,573



4,666,372



3,861,179

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,619,976



1,510,334



1,478,616



1,454,887



1,304,986



1,565,458



1,114,406

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,074,759



2,026,896



1,936,069



1,863,302



1,767,985



2,050,959



1,746,008

   Total deposits

$

3,694,735



3,537,230



3,414,685



3,318,189



3,072,971



3,616,417



2,860,414

   Total borrowed funds

$

594,199



576,645



588,100



583,994



607,074



585,471



562,518

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,668,958



2,603,541



2,524,169



2,447,296



2,375,059



2,636,430



2,308,526

   Shareholders' equity

$

445,930



443,548



438,171



429,865



422,230



444,761



420,921

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-reports-strong-second-quarter-2021-results-301336877.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.