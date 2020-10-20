GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $12.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first nine months of 2020 totaled $30.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2019.
"In light of the challenging operating environment created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased with our overall financial performance during the third quarter of 2020," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "We have implemented strategic initiatives to address the identifiable impacts of the pandemic, and we will continue to focus on appropriately planning for potential future risks posed by it."
Third quarter highlights include:
- Strong capital position
- Continued solid asset quality metrics
- Ongoing strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
- Substantial increase in mortgage banking income and growth in other key fee income categories
- Controlled overhead costs
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $42.8 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $4.5 million, or 11.8 percent, from the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2020 was $29.5 million, down $2.1 million, or 6.6 percent, from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a decreased net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth. Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $6.6 million from the respective 2019 period, mainly due to increased mortgage banking income.
The net interest margin was 2.86 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.71 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 3.45 percent during the third quarter of 2020, down from 4.73 percent during the prior-year third quarter, mainly due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.06 percent in the current-year third quarter compared to 5.15 percent in the respective 2019 period. The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 225 basis points during the second half of 2019 and first three months of 2020. A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity consisting of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a correspondent bank negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets during the third quarter of 2020. The excess funds are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs as well as lower business and consumer investing and spending. A lower yield on interest-earning deposits, reflecting the decreasing interest rate environment, also contributed to the reduced yield on average earning assets.
The cost of funds declined from 1.02 percent during the third quarter of 2019 to 0.59 percent during the current-year third quarter, primarily due to lower rates paid on local deposit accounts and borrowings, reflecting the declining interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the decrease in the cost of funds.
Mercantile recorded provision expense of $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $0.7 million during the third quarter of 2019. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter was primarily comprised of increased allocations associated with the downgrading of certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships, while the provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of an allocation associated with the newly-created COVID-19 pandemic environmental factor ("COVID-19 factor") and an increased allocation related to the existing economic conditions environmental factor. The COVID-19 factor was added to address the unique challenges and economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic and its potential impact on the collectability of the loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2019 mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth.
Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2020 was $13.3 million, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 99.3 percent, from the $6.7 million recorded during the third quarter of 2019. The higher level of noninterest income primarily reflected increased mortgage banking income stemming from a substantial upturn in refinance activity spurred by a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates, an increase in purchase activity, and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to boost market share. Growth in credit and debit card income and payroll processing fees also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income.
Noninterest expense totaled $26.4 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $4.4 million, or 20.0 percent, from the prior-year third quarter. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly reflecting higher residential mortgage loan originator commissions and related incentives and an increased bonus accrual. The higher level of commissions and associated incentives primarily depicted the significant increase in residential mortgage loan originations during the third quarter of 2020, which were up nearly 79 percent compared to the respective 2019 period.
Mr. Kaminski commented, "The continuing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to increase market penetration and enhance revenue, combined with strong residential mortgage loan production levels, allowed us to achieve another record breaking level of mortgage banking income during the third quarter of 2020. Our residential mortgage lending team has put forth a tremendous effort to ensure the entire loan origination process, from the receipt of an application to closing, is completed in an efficient manner, often providing us with a competitive advantage. We were pleased with the growth in service charges on accounts and credit and debit card income during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflecting the relaxation of certain restrictions that were put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Controlling overhead costs remains an integral component of growth initiatives, and we will continue our efforts to ascertain opportunities to function more efficiently."
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $4.42 billion, up $788 million, or 21.7 percent, from December 31, 2019. Total loans increased $494 million during the first nine months of 2020, primarily reflecting Paycheck Protection Program loan originations of $555 million during the second and third quarters. Commercial lines of credit remained relatively steady during the third quarter of 2020 after having declined $109 million during the second quarter of 2020 largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic environment and federal government stimulus programs. As of September 30, 2020, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $99 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits increased $315 million during the first nine months of 2020, mainly resulting from growth in certain local deposit account categories and sweep accounts.
Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased that our asset quality metrics remained solid throughout the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to closely monitor and evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the performance of our loan portfolio. Our ongoing focus on sound credit underwriting has served us well during this period of uncertainty and weakened economic conditions. Past due loan and nonperforming asset levels continue to be low, and a vast majority of commercial and retail loan customers that were granted loan payment deferrals under internally developed programs have reverted back to making full contractual loan payments. As part of our internal loan review program and reflective of our desire to identify potential loan problems in a timely manner, certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships were downgraded during the third quarter to bring the loan risk ratings in sync with the current economic environment and the borrowers' financial conditions, resulting in a substantial portion of the provision expense recorded during the quarter."
Mr. Reitsma added, "Although we continued to assist customers in obtaining funds under the Paycheck Protection Program and began helping loan recipients gather and submit required information to the Small Business Administration for a loan forgiveness determination during the third quarter of 2020, we remained focused on meeting the traditional credit needs of our existing clients and identifying potential new customer relationships. We are pleased with the level of net commercial loan growth achieved during the third quarter, and based on the strength of our current pipeline, we expect to fund additional commercial loans in future periods."
Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2020, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.
Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $3.37 billion, up $682 million, or 25.3 percent, from December 31, 2019. Local deposits were up $749 million during the first nine months of 2020, while brokered deposits were down $67.5 million during the same time period. The growth in local deposits mainly reflected Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of September 30, 2020, along with federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending. Wholesale funds were $460 million, or approximately 12 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2020, compared to $487 million, or approximately 15 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, were $4.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $2.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior-period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $432 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $15.3 million from year-end 2019. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.5 percent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 13.0 percent at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Bank had approximately $116 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,243,124 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2020.
As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in May 2019 and instituted in conjunction with the completion of its existing program that was introduced in January 2015 and later expanded in April 2016, Mercantile repurchased approximately 222,000 shares for $6.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $28.25, during the first quarter of 2020; no shares were repurchased during the second and third quarters of 2020. Mercantile has elected to temporarily cease stock repurchases to preserve capital for lending and other purposes while management assesses the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management has the ability to reinstate the buyback program as circumstances warrant.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "As part of our COVID-19 pandemic response plan, we have continued to utilize information distributed by government agencies and health officials as a basis for pandemic-related actions designed to provide clients with needed banking services while protecting them and our employees from the spread of the coronavirus to the fullest extent possible. We will continue to closely monitor new pandemic-related developments and revise the response plan as necessary. We were pleased to announce earlier today that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend. Our sustained financial strength has allowed us to continue the cash dividend program and provide our shareholders with a cash return on their investments despite the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and associated deterioration in economic conditions."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials (the "Conference Call & Webcast Presentation") that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains more detailed information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains comments or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such comments are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including the significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.
Charles Christmas
President & CEO
Executive Vice President & CFO
616-726-1502
616-726-1202
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Third Quarter 2020 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
SEPTEMBER 30,
DECEMBER 31,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
59,283,000
$
53,262,000
$
84,275,000
Interest-earning deposits
495,308,000
180,469,000
144,263,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
554,591,000
233,731,000
228,538,000
Securities available for sale
312,424,000
334,655,000
345,533,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,002,000
18,002,000
18,002,000
Loans
3,350,544,000
2,856,667,000
2,933,013,000
Allowance for loan losses
(35,572,000)
(23,889,000)
(24,414,000)
Loans, net
3,314,972,000
2,832,778,000
2,908,599,000
Premises and equipment, net
60,446,000
57,327,000
54,585,000
Bank owned life insurance
71,170,000
70,297,000
67,993,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
2,754,000
3,840,000
4,237,000
Other assets
36,778,000
32,812,000
33,420,000
Total assets
$
4,420,610,000
$
3,632,915,000
$
3,710,380,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,449,879,000
$
924,916,000
$
967,189,000
Interest-bearing
1,922,155,000
1,765,468,000
1,799,902,000
Total deposits
3,372,034,000
2,690,384,000
2,767,091,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
157,017,000
102,675,000
103,990,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
394,000,000
354,000,000
364,000,000
Subordinated debentures
47,392,000
46,881,000
46,710,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
18,267,000
22,414,000
21,389,000
Total liabilities
3,988,710,000
3,216,354,000
3,303,180,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
301,896,000
305,035,000
304,065,000
Retained earnings
124,451,000
107,831,000
98,876,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
5,553,000
3,695,000
4,259,000
Total shareholders' equity
431,900,000
416,561,000
407,200,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,420,610,000
$
3,632,915,000
$
3,710,380,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Third Quarter 2020 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
33,664,000
$
37,005,000
$
101,428,000
$
109,559,000
Investment securities
1,788,000
2,660,000
8,554,000
7,587,000
Other interest-earning assets
142,000
651,000
711,000
1,627,000
Total interest income
35,594,000
40,316,000
110,693,000
118,773,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
3,466,000
5,573,000
11,808,000
15,906,000
Short-term borrowings
38,000
71,000
132,000
244,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,072,000
2,257,000
6,499,000
6,751,000
Other borrowed money
509,000
810,000
1,857,000
2,506,000
Total interest expense
6,085,000
8,711,000
20,296,000
25,407,000
Net interest income
29,509,000
31,605,000
90,397,000
93,366,000
Provision for loan losses
3,200,000
700,000
11,550,000
2,450,000
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
26,309,000
30,905,000
78,847,000
90,916,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,135,000
1,185,000
3,401,000
3,406,000
Mortgage banking income
9,479,000
2,889,000
19,746,000
5,291,000
Credit and debit card income
1,636,000
1,547,000
4,371,000
4,397,000
Payroll services
399,000
367,000
1,346,000
1,227,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
290,000
330,000
933,000
3,567,000
Other income
368,000
358,000
1,042,000
1,755,000
Total noninterest income
13,307,000
6,676,000
30,839,000
19,643,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
16,734,000
13,680,000
44,388,000
39,982,000
Occupancy
2,023,000
1,697,000
5,944,000
5,089,000
Furniture and equipment
871,000
629,000
2,500,000
1,885,000
Data processing costs
2,676,000
2,342,000
7,793,000
6,854,000
Other expense
4,119,000
3,679,000
11,954,000
12,134,000
Total noninterest expense
26,423,000
22,027,000
72,579,000
65,944,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
13,193,000
15,554,000
37,107,000
44,615,000
Federal income tax expense
2,507,000
2,954,000
7,051,000
8,476,000
Net Income
$
10,686,000
$
12,600,000
$
30,056,000
$
36,139,000
Basic earnings per share
$0.66
$0.77
$1.85
$2.20
Diluted earnings per share
$0.66
$0.77
$1.85
$2.20
Average basic shares outstanding
16,233,196
16,390,203
16,265,208
16,415,843
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,233,666
16,393,078
16,265,986
16,420,845
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Third Quarter 2020 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2020
2019
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
29,509
30,571
30,317
31,168
31,605
90,397
93,366
Provision for loan losses
$
3,200
7,600
750
(700)
700
11,550
2,450
Noninterest income
$
13,307
10,984
6,550
7,312
6,676
30,839
19,643
Noninterest expense
$
26,423
23,216
22,940
23,335
22,027
72,579
65,944
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
13,193
10,739
13,177
15,845
15,554
37,107
44,615
Net income
$
10,686
8,698
10,673
13,317
12,600
30,056
36,139
Basic earnings per share
$
0.66
0.54
0.65
0.81
0.77
1.85
2.20
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.66
0.54
0.65
0.81
0.77
1.85
2.20
Average basic shares outstanding
16,233,196
16,212,500
16,350,281
16,373,458
16,390,203
16,265,208
16,415,843
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,233,666
16,213,264
16,351,559
16,375,740
16,393,078
16,265,986
16,420,845
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.98%
0.85%
1.19%
1.45%
1.38%
0.99%
1.37%
Return on average equity
9.86%
8.26%
10.20%
12.87%
12.39%
9.44%
12.40%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
2.86%
3.17%
3.63%
3.63%
3.71%
3.19%
3.79%
Efficiency ratio
61.71%
55.87%
62.22%
60.64%
57.54%
59.87%
58.40%
Full-time equivalent employees
618
637
626
619
624
618
624
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
4.03%
4.18%
4.69%
5.01%
5.06%
4.28%
5.15%
Yield on securities
2.26%
3.37%
4.73%
2.90%
2.99%
3.47%
2.89%
Yield on other interest-earning assets
0.12%
0.15%
1.22%
1.65%
2.15%
0.32%
2.32%
Yield on total earning assets
3.45%
3.85%
4.54%
4.61%
4.73%
3.91%
4.82%
Yield on total assets
3.25%
3.62%
4.23%
4.31%
4.42%
3.67%
4.50%
Cost of deposits
0.41%
0.48%
0.70%
0.79%
0.83%
0.52%
0.82%
Cost of borrowed funds
1.78%
1.91%
2.31%
2.36%
2.35%
1.98%
2.39%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.99%
1.11%
1.36%
1.47%
1.52%
1.15%
1.52%
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
0.59%
0.68%
0.91%
0.98%
1.02%
0.72%
1.03%
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.56%
0.64%
0.85%
0.91%
0.95%
0.67%
0.96%
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
Loan portfolio - increase interest income
$
332
169
285
316
327
786
1,107
Trust preferred - increase interest expense
$
171
171
171
171
171
513
513
Core deposit intangible - increase overhead
$
318
371
397
397
397
1,086
1,324
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
237,195
275,486
132,859
110,611
132,852
645,540
257,989
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
93,068
58,015
46,538
49,407
61,839
197,621
133,716
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
144,127
217,471
86,321
61,204
71,013
447,919
124,273
Total mortgage loans sold
$
191,318
225,665
95,327
81,590
104,890
512,310
175,788
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
10,199
7,760
2,086
3,062
2,886
20,045
5,003
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.69%
8.74%
10.14%
10.15%
9.67%
8.69%
9.67%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.80%
10.21%
11.47%
11.28%
11.08%
9.80%
11.08%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
11.37%
11.34%
10.92%
11.00%
10.53%
11.37%
10.53%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.74%
12.74%
12.28%
12.36%
11.87%
12.74%
11.87%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.82%
13.73%
13.03%
13.09%
12.60%
13.82%
12.60%
Tier 1 capital
$
420,225
412,526
406,445
405,148
395,010
420,225
395,010
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
455,797
444,772
431,273
429,038
419,424
455,797
419,424
Total risk-weighted assets
$
3,298,047
3,238,444
3,309,336
3,276,754
3,327,723
3,298,047
3,327,723
Book value per common share
$
26.59
26.20
25.82
25.36
24.93
26.59
24.93
Tangible book value per common share
$
23.37
22.96
22.55
22.12
21.64
23.37
21.64
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.27
0.27
0.84
0.79
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
124
335
40
112
519
499
771
Recoveries
$
250
153
229
287
180
632
355
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(126)
182
(189)
(175)
339
(133)
416
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.02%)
0.02%
(0.03%)
(0.02%)
0.05%
(0.01%)
0.02%
Allowance for loan losses
$
35,572
32,246
24,828
23,889
24,414
35,572
24,414
Allowance to loans
1.06%
0.97%
0.86%
0.89%
0.88%
1.06%
0.88%
Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans
1.27%
1.16%
0.86%
0.89%
0.88%
1.27%
0.88%
Nonperforming loans
$
4,141
3,212
3,469
2,284
2,644
4,141
2,644
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
512
198
271
452
243
512
243
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12%
0.10%
0.12%
0.08%
0.09%
0.12%
0.09%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.11%
0.08%
0.10%
0.08%
0.08%
0.11%
0.08%
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
36
36
37
34
32
36
32
Construction
$
198
198
283
0
0
198
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
2,597
2,750
2,922
2,364
2,576
2,597
2,576
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
43
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
1,576
275
287
326
240
1,576
240
Non-owner occupied
$
23
25
0
0
26
23
26
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
198
98
156
0
0
198
0
Consumer assets
$
25
28
12
12
13
25
13
Total nonperforming assets
4,653
3,410
3,740
2,736
2,887
4,653
2,887
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
3,410
3,740
2,736
2,887
3,951
2,736
4,952
Additions - originated loans/former branch
$
1,615
220
1,344
30
339
3,179
904
Other activity
$
0
0
(31)
135
57
(31)
91
Return to performing status
$
(72)
(26)
(7)
0
(126)
(105)
(126)
Principal payments
$
(249)
(278)
(110)
(232)
(1,014)
(637)
(1,908)
Sale proceeds
$
0
(49)
(192)
(36)
(253)
(241)
(756)
Loan charge-offs
$
(51)
(173)
0
(48)
(59)
(224)
(241)
Valuation write-downs
$
0
(24)
0
0
(8)
(24)
(29)
Ending balance
$
4,653
3,410
3,740
2,736
2,887
4,653
2,887
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,321,419
1,307,456
873,679
846,551
882,747
1,321,419
882,747
Land development & construction
$
50,941
52,984
62,908
56,118
48,418
50,941
48,418
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
549,364
567,621
579,229
579,004
567,267
549,364
567,267
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
878,897
841,145
823,366
835,345
883,079
878,897
883,079
Multi-family & residential rental
$
137,740
132,047
133,148
124,526
126,855
137,740
126,855
Total commercial
$
2,938,361
2,901,253
2,472,330
2,441,544
2,508,366
2,938,361
2,508,366
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
348,460
367,060
356,338
339,749
346,095
348,460
346,095
Home equity & other consumer
$
63,723
64,743
72,875
75,374
78,552
63,723
78,552
Total retail
$
412,183
431,803
429,213
415,123
424,647
412,183
424,647
Total loans
$
3,350,544
3,333,056
2,901,543
2,856,667
2,933,013
3,350,544
2,933,013
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
3,350,544
3,333,056
2,901,543
2,856,667
2,933,013
3,350,544
2,933,013
Securities
$
330,426
325,663
330,149
352,657
363,535
330,426
363,535
Other interest-earning assets
$
495,308
386,711
186,938
180,469
144,263
495,308
144,263
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,176,278
4,045,430
3,418,630
3,389,793
3,440,811
4,176,278
3,440,811
Total assets
$
4,420,610
4,314,379
3,657,387
3,632,915
3,710,380
4,420,610
3,710,380
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,449,879
1,445,620
956,290
924,916
967,189
1,449,879
967,189
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,922,155
1,816,660
1,689,126
1,765,468
1,799,902
1,922,155
1,799,902
Total deposits
$
3,372,034
3,262,280
2,645,416
2,690,384
2,767,091
3,372,034
2,767,091
Total borrowed funds
$
600,892
611,298
576,996
506,301
517,523
600,892
517,523
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,523,047
2,427,958
2,266,122
2,271,769
2,317,425
2,523,047
2,317,425
Shareholders' equity
$
431,900
425,221
418,389
416,561
407,200
431,900
407,200
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
3,315,741
3,294,883
2,861,047
2,871,674
2,903,161
3,157,802
2,846,735
Securities
$
327,668
333,843
344,906
362,347
363,394
335,443
358,557
Other interest-earning assets
$
457,598
251,833
153,638
176,034
118,314
288,310
93,800
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,101,007
3,880,559
3,359,591
3,410,055
3,384,869
3,781,555
3,299,092
Total assets
$
4,346,624
4,119,573
3,602,784
3,650,087
3,622,168
4,024,175
3,531,841
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,454,887
1,304,986
923,827
948,602
930,851
1,228,729
886,536
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,863,302
1,767,985
1,724,030
1,759,377
1,741,563
1,785,391
1,710,120
Total deposits
$
3,318,189
3,072,971
2,647,857
2,707,979
2,672,414
3,014,120
2,596,656
Total borrowed funds
$
583,994
607,074
517,961
509,932
529,590
569,729
531,073
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,447,296
2,375,059
2,241,991
2,269,309
2,271,153
2,355,120
2,241,193
Shareholders' equity
$
429,865
422,230
419,612
410,593
403,350
423,924
389,628