CARMEL, Ind., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $24.6 million, or $0.73 per common share.  This compared to $10.6 million, or $0.34 per common share in the first quarter of 2019, and $30.1 million, or $0.92 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The $14.0 million, or 133%, increase in net income for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a 701% increase in gain on sale of loans from significantly higher growth in multi-family loans, and a 59% increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans.  These increases more than offset a $6.5 million negative valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter 2020 that compared to a $1.5 negative adjustment in the first quarter of 2019.

The $5.5 million, or 18%, decrease in net income for the first quarter 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a $6.5 million negative valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter 2020 that compared to a $1.1 positive adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2019.   The negative valuation adjustment was partially offset by a 38% increase in gain on sale of loans and a 2% increase in net interest income, reflecting a 9 basis point increase in net interest margin, to 2.40% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Merchants continued to produce solid results in the first quarter, and the benefits of our business model have never been clearer as we navigate these times of global economic uncertainty and lower interest rates.  We have continued to focus on short-duration loans in low-risk assets that are underwritten to, and backed by, federal agencies.  Our short-duration funding strategy has allowed us to maintain a net interest margin that benefits from our loan growth.  Additionally, our investments in technology have allowed us to reduce our cost structure and migrate our employees to a work-from-home status that is executing for the needs of our customers," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

"The strategic decision to expand our Small Business Administration ("SBA") team at the end of 2019 has positioned us well to support small businesses in our communities who could benefit from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, particularly in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").  We stand ready to assist our customers in their time of need," said Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants.

Total Assets
Total assets of $7.9 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $3.9 billion, or 99%, compared to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.5 billion, or 24%, compared to December 31, 2019.

The increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and net loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $1.2 billion.  The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business. 

Return on average assets was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $18.9 million at March 31, 2020 increased $5.5 million compared to March 31, 2019 and increased $3.0 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting increases associated with loan growth and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.  While it is too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur throughout the remainder of 2020.

The Company has minimal exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks.  As of March 31, 2020, Merchants granted customer requests to defer payments on 24 loans with unpaid balances of $23.6 million.

Non-performing loans were $6.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of total loans at December 31, 2019.  The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that is delinquent greater than 90 days late, with repayment still anticipated.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $3.6 billion, or 115%, compared to March 31, 2019 and increased $1.2 billion, or 23%, compared to December 31, 2019.

The increase in deposits compared to both March 31, 2019 and December 31,2019 was primarily due to higher brokered certificates of deposits to support the significant growth in loans and to match their expected duration.   Total brokered deposits of $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $2.1 billion from March 31, 2019 and increased $671.2 million from December 31, 2019.   Brokered deposits represented 42% of total deposits at March 31, 2020 compared to 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2019 and 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.

Liquidity
The Company maintained its available borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $1.2 billion compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future.  The Company has also applied to utilize the Federal Reserve's discount window, should the need arise.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $38.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased $14.2 million, or 59%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and increased $732,000, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The 59% increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth that offset lower margins.  The interest rate spread of 2.19% for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 31 basis points compared to 2.50% in the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020 declined 37 basis points compared to 2.77% for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected the flattening and inversion of the yield curve, and reflects the shift in business mix to a higher concentration of warehouse loans that typically are funded for a shorter duration and earn interest based on underlying mortgage rates or LIBOR.   Furthermore, interest rate floors are used in the Mortgage Warehousing segment to support net interest margin.   Profitability in this business, which also includes fees classified as noninterest income, made the most significant contribution to net income for the first quarter of 2020.

The 2% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.19% that increased 12 basis points compared to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The net interest margin of 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020 also increased 9 basis points compared to 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Interest Income
Interest income of $60.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased $20.7 million, or 52%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $3.4 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The 52% increase in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $2.3 billion, or 82%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 79 basis points compared to 5.09% for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected a higher concentration of warehouse loans for the first quarter of 2020.

The 5% lower interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected a $170.2 million, or 3%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which was $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020 also decreased 5 basis points compared to 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Interest Expense
Total interest expense of $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.5 million, or 42%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $4.1 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest expense on deposits of $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.4 million, or 45%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $4.4 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 45% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the higher volume of brokered certificates of deposits and custodial interest-bearing checking. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020 increased $2.4 billion, or 79%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2020, which was a 39 basis point decrease compared to 1.94% for the first quarter of 2019. 

The 18% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to both lower costs of deposits and lower average balances.  The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2020, which was a 23 basis point decrease compared to 1.78% in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020 also decreased $244.9 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income
 Noninterest income of $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $16.2 million, or 443%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.8 million, or 12%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 443% increase in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $18.5 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $2.0 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees, reflecting the significant loan growth for these lines of business. Also included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2019.

The 12% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an $8.0 million decrease in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $5.8 million, or 38%, increase in gain on sale of loans.   Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2020 was a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $70.0 million, a decrease of 8% compared to March 31, 2019 and a decrease of 6% compared to December 31, 2019.  The value of mortgage servicing rights generally declines in falling interest rate environments and increases in rising interest rate environments.  Call protections on the Company's Ginnie Mae multi-family servicing rights help to minimize valuation declines as compared to the single-family market.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $9.3 million, or 71%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and increased $3.5 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The 71% increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $5.7 million, or 66%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.5 million, or 545%, increase in deposit insurance related to the growth in deposits and assets.    The efficiency ratio of 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 46.9% for the first quarter of 2019.

The 18% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $3.8 million, or 37%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.  The efficiency ratio of 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Segments
For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 225% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher volume.  Net income decreased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting lower interest income from moderating loan growth and rates. 

For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 858% compared with the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher gains on sale of loans compared to both periods. The results also included fair market value adjustments to mortgage servicing rights. The first quarter of 2020 included a negative fair market value adjustment of $6.5 million, which compared to a negative fair value adjustment of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  

For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Banking decreased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting higher deposit insurance expense, and increased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $7.9 billion in assets and $6.7 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
 This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)














March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$                8,168


$              13,909


$              15,614


$              15,176


$              19,554

Interest-earning demand accounts


559,914


492,800


349,362


445,713


293,897

Cash and cash equivalents


568,082


506,709


364,976


460,889


313,451

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


6,685


6,723


6,760


6,798


6,838

Trading Securities


465,157


269,891


227,914


101,514


129,914

Available for sale securities


339,053


290,243


308,673


261,485


296,669

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


46,156


20,369


18,808


18,820


18,880

Loans held for sale (includes $18,938, $19,592, $23,357,
$9,592, and $6,307, respectively, at fair value)


2,796,008


2,093,789


2,498,538


1,918,118


882,071

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of
$18,883, $15,842, $13,705, $12,604, and $13,356, respectively


3,501,770


3,012,468


2,742,088


2,347,906


2,168,256

Premises and equipment, net


29,415


29,274


29,211


26,580


21,078

Mortgage servicing rights


69,978


74,387


71,989


74,550


76,249

Interest receivable


18,139


18,359


18,780


17,415


14,365

Goodwill 


15,845


15,845


15,574


15,574


17,144

Intangible assets, net


3,419


3,799


4,182


4,567


3,381

Other assets and receivables


48,691


30,072


29,693


33,174


28,429

Total assets


$         7,908,398


$         6,371,928


$         6,337,186


$         5,287,390


$         3,976,725

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











  Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$            327,805


$            272,037


$            198,843


$            192,521


$            128,029

Interest-bearing


6,394,900


5,206,038


5,300,806


4,463,469


2,992,998

Total deposits


6,722,705


5,478,075


5,499,649


4,655,990


3,121,027

Borrowings 


444,567


181,439


159,673


62,225


338,031












Other liabilities


68,157


58,686


48,425


54,162


39,836

Total liabilities


7,235,429


5,718,200


5,707,747


4,772,377


3,498,894

Commitments and  Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 50,000,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 28,742,484 shares, 28,706,438 shares,
28,706,438 shares, 28,706,438 shares, and 28,704,163 shares, respectively


135,746


135,640


135,507


135,374


135,190

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized











8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 50,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares


41,581


41,581


41,581


41,581


41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares,
2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively


50,221


50,221


50,245


72,095


48,269

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares and 125,000 shares,
respectively (both equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,863



Retained earnings


323,651


304,984


280,551


265,323


252,637

Accumulated other comprehensive income


926


458


692


640


154

Total shareholders' equity


672,969


653,728


629,439


515,013


477,831

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$         7,908,398


$         6,371,928


$         6,337,186


$         5,287,390


$         3,976,725

 

 

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019

Interest Income









Loans


$

53,564


$

56,829


$

34,455

Investment securities:










   Trading



2,796



2,256



1,045

Available for sale - taxable



1,322



1,576



1,551

Available for sale - tax exempt



37



55



96

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



239



190



223

Other



2,459



2,893



2,304

Total interest income



60,417



63,799



39,674

Interest Expense










Deposits



20,630



25,051



14,227

Borrowed funds



1,434



1,127



1,316

Total interest expense



22,064



26,178



15,543

Net Interest Income



38,353



37,621



24,131

Provision for loan losses



2,998



1,993



649

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



35,355



35,628



23,482

Noninterest Income










Gain on sale of loans



21,166



15,352



2,643

Loan servicing fees, net



(5,824)



2,200



(347)

Mortgage warehouse fees



2,746



2,555



753

Gains/(losses) on sale of investments available for sale (1)





352



127

Other income



1,814



2,244



488

Total noninterest income



19,902



22,703



3,664

Noninterest Expense










Salaries and employee benefits



14,240



10,422



8,567

Loan expenses



1,164



1,007



934

Occupancy and equipment



1,492



1,793



876

Professional fees



569



826



539

Deposit insurance expense



1,786



1,393



277

Technology expense



610



848



472

Other expense



2,432



2,547



1,370

Total noninterest expense



22,293



18,836



13,035

Income Before Income Taxes



32,964



39,495



14,111

Provision for income taxes (2)



8,381



9,434



3,541

Net Income


$

24,583


$

30,061


$

10,570

   Dividends on preferred stock



(3,618)



(3,618)



(833)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



20,965



26,443



9,737

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

0.73


$

0.92


$

0.34

Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively


$

0.73


$

0.92


$

0.34

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding










Basic



28,734,632



28,706,438



28,702,250

Diluted



28,759,412



28,754,078



28,737,439











(1)Includes $0, $352, and $127, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.

(2) Includes $0, $(86), and $(32), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

 

 

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)













Three Months Ended





March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2020


2019


2019











Noninterest expense



22,293


18,836


13,035











Net interest income (before provision for losses)



38,353


37,621


24,131


Noninterest income



19,902


22,703


3,664


Total income



58,255


60,324


27,795











Efficiency ratio



38.27%


31.22%


46.90%




















Average assets



6,604,394


6,639,736


3,697,945


Net income



24,583


30,061


10,570


Return on average assets before annualizing



0.37%


0.45%


0.29%


Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00


Return on average assets



1.49%


1.81%


1.14%











Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



19.19%


25.65%


10.67%











Tangible book value per common share (1)



$             15.35


$               14.68


$             12.80











Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



5.59%


6.63%


9.29%











(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 


















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     













Three Months Ended





March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2020


2019


2019











Net income



24,583


30,061


10,570


Less: preferred stock dividends  



(3,618)


(3,618)


(833)


Net income available to common shareholders



20,965


26,443


9,737











Average shareholders' equity



669,169


644,588


429,230


Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(19,483)


(19,607)


(20,982)


Less: average preferred stock



(212,646)


(212,675)


(43,190)


Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively

437,040


412,306


365,058











Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



19.19%


25.65%


10.67%




















Total equity



672,969


653,728


477,831


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,264)


(19,644)


(20,525)


Less: preferred stock



(212,646)


(212,646)


(89,850)


Tangible common shareholders' equity



441,059


421,438


367,456











Assets



7,908,398


6,371,928


3,976,725


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,264)


(19,644)


(20,525)


Tangible assets



7,889,134


6,352,284


3,956,200











Ending common shares



28,742,484


28,706,438


28,704,163











Tangible book value per common share



$             15.35


$               14.68


$             12.80


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



5.59%


6.63%


9.29%


 

 

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       777,820

$    2,698

1.40%


$      702,706

$     3,083

1.74%


$        369,736

$     2,527

2.77%

Securities available for sale - taxable

293,964

1,322

1.81%


288,935

1,576

2.16%


292,500

1,551

2.15%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

5,305

37

2.81%


7,527

55

2.90%


12,460

96

3.12%

Trading securities

349,746

2,796

3.22%


286,712

2,256

3.12%


109,423

1,045

3.87%

Loans and loans held for sale

5,012,324

53,564

4.30%


5,182,530

56,829

4.35%


2,746,562

34,455

5.09%

     Total interest-earning assets

6,439,159

60,417

3.77%


6,468,410

63,799

3.91%


3,530,681

39,674

4.56%

Allowance for loan losses

(15,841)




(14,126)




(12,704)



Noninterest-earning assets

181,076




185,452




179,968















Total assets

$    6,604,394




$    6,639,736




$     3,697,945



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

2,064,967

6,891

1.34%


1,971,710

7,652

1.54%


1,314,733

6,434

1.98%

Savings deposits

163,154

58

0.14%


154,997

76

0.19%


147,534

80

0.22%

Money market 

1,143,249

4,575

1.61%


1,000,971

4,339

1.72%


892,806

4,208

1.91%

Certificates of deposit

1,964,622

9,106

1.86%


2,453,211

12,984

2.10%


618,646

3,505

2.30%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

5,335,992

20,630

1.55%


5,580,889

25,051

1.78%


2,973,719

14,227

1.94%













Borrowings

289,263

1,434

1.99%


69,556

1,127

6.43%


88,353

1,316

6.04%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,625,255

22,064

1.58%


5,650,445

26,178

1.84%


3,062,072

15,543

2.06%













Noninterest-bearing deposits

235,020




278,447




155,218



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

74,950




66,256




51,425















    Total liabilities

5,935,225




5,995,148




3,268,715















    Shareholders' equity

669,169




644,588




429,230















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    6,604,394




$    6,639,736




$     3,697,945















Net interest income


$  38,353




$   37,621




$   24,131














Net interest spread



2.19%




2.07%




2.50%













Net interest-earning assets

$       813,904




$      817,965




$        468,609















Net interest margin



2.40%




2.31%




2.77%













Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities



114.47%




114.48%




115.30%

 

 

Segment Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)



































Net Income







Three Months Ended


Total Assets





March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2020


2019


2019


2020


2019


2019

Segment















Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$             5,399


$          10,217


$              (712)


$         180,772


$       188,866


$        160,609

Mortgage Warehousing


12,437


13,690


3,832


4,362,423


3,124,684


1,554,233

Banking




7,950


7,028


8,769


3,323,750


3,018,568


2,223,890

Other




(1,203)


(874)


(1,319)


41,453


39,810


37,993

Total




$           24,583


$          30,061


$           10,570


$      7,908,398


$    6,371,928


$     3,976,725

 

