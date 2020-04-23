CARMEL, Ind., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $24.6 million, or $0.73 per common share. This compared to $10.6 million, or $0.34 per common share in the first quarter of 2019, and $30.1 million, or $0.92 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The $14.0 million, or 133%, increase in net income for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a 701% increase in gain on sale of loans from significantly higher growth in multi-family loans, and a 59% increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans. These increases more than offset a $6.5 million negative valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter 2020 that compared to a $1.5 negative adjustment in the first quarter of 2019.
The $5.5 million, or 18%, decrease in net income for the first quarter 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a $6.5 million negative valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter 2020 that compared to a $1.1 positive adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2019. The negative valuation adjustment was partially offset by a 38% increase in gain on sale of loans and a 2% increase in net interest income, reflecting a 9 basis point increase in net interest margin, to 2.40% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
"Merchants continued to produce solid results in the first quarter, and the benefits of our business model have never been clearer as we navigate these times of global economic uncertainty and lower interest rates. We have continued to focus on short-duration loans in low-risk assets that are underwritten to, and backed by, federal agencies. Our short-duration funding strategy has allowed us to maintain a net interest margin that benefits from our loan growth. Additionally, our investments in technology have allowed us to reduce our cost structure and migrate our employees to a work-from-home status that is executing for the needs of our customers," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
"The strategic decision to expand our Small Business Administration ("SBA") team at the end of 2019 has positioned us well to support small businesses in our communities who could benefit from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, particularly in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). We stand ready to assist our customers in their time of need," said Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants.
Total Assets
Total assets of $7.9 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $3.9 billion, or 99%, compared to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.5 billion, or 24%, compared to December 31, 2019.
The increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and net loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $1.2 billion. The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.
Return on average assets was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $18.9 million at March 31, 2020 increased $5.5 million compared to March 31, 2019 and increased $3.0 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting increases associated with loan growth and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. While it is too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur throughout the remainder of 2020.
The Company has minimal exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of March 31, 2020, Merchants granted customer requests to defer payments on 24 loans with unpaid balances of $23.6 million.
Non-performing loans were $6.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that is delinquent greater than 90 days late, with repayment still anticipated.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $3.6 billion, or 115%, compared to March 31, 2019 and increased $1.2 billion, or 23%, compared to December 31, 2019.
The increase in deposits compared to both March 31, 2019 and December 31,2019 was primarily due to higher brokered certificates of deposits to support the significant growth in loans and to match their expected duration. Total brokered deposits of $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $2.1 billion from March 31, 2019 and increased $671.2 million from December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits represented 42% of total deposits at March 31, 2020 compared to 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2019 and 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.
Liquidity
The Company maintained its available borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $1.2 billion compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future. The Company has also applied to utilize the Federal Reserve's discount window, should the need arise.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $38.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased $14.2 million, or 59%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and increased $732,000, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 59% increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth that offset lower margins. The interest rate spread of 2.19% for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 31 basis points compared to 2.50% in the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020 declined 37 basis points compared to 2.77% for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected the flattening and inversion of the yield curve, and reflects the shift in business mix to a higher concentration of warehouse loans that typically are funded for a shorter duration and earn interest based on underlying mortgage rates or LIBOR. Furthermore, interest rate floors are used in the Mortgage Warehousing segment to support net interest margin. Profitability in this business, which also includes fees classified as noninterest income, made the most significant contribution to net income for the first quarter of 2020.
The 2% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.19% that increased 12 basis points compared to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The net interest margin of 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020 also increased 9 basis points compared to 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Interest Income
Interest income of $60.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased $20.7 million, or 52%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $3.4 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 52% increase in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $2.3 billion, or 82%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 79 basis points compared to 5.09% for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected a higher concentration of warehouse loans for the first quarter of 2020.
The 5% lower interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected a $170.2 million, or 3%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which was $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020 also decreased 5 basis points compared to 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Interest Expense
Total interest expense of $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.5 million, or 42%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $4.1 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest expense on deposits of $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.4 million, or 45%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $4.4 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 45% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the higher volume of brokered certificates of deposits and custodial interest-bearing checking. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020 increased $2.4 billion, or 79%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2020, which was a 39 basis point decrease compared to 1.94% for the first quarter of 2019.
The 18% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to both lower costs of deposits and lower average balances. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2020, which was a 23 basis point decrease compared to 1.78% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020 also decreased $244.9 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $16.2 million, or 443%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.8 million, or 12%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 443% increase in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $18.5 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $2.0 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees, reflecting the significant loan growth for these lines of business. Also included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2019.
The 12% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an $8.0 million decrease in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $5.8 million, or 38%, increase in gain on sale of loans. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2020 was a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019.
At March 31, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $70.0 million, a decrease of 8% compared to March 31, 2019 and a decrease of 6% compared to December 31, 2019. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally declines in falling interest rate environments and increases in rising interest rate environments. Call protections on the Company's Ginnie Mae multi-family servicing rights help to minimize valuation declines as compared to the single-family market.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $9.3 million, or 71%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and increased $3.5 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 71% increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $5.7 million, or 66%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.5 million, or 545%, increase in deposit insurance related to the growth in deposits and assets. The efficiency ratio of 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 46.9% for the first quarter of 2019.
The 18% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $3.8 million, or 37%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth. The efficiency ratio of 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Segments
For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 225% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher volume. Net income decreased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting lower interest income from moderating loan growth and rates.
For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 858% compared with the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher gains on sale of loans compared to both periods. The results also included fair market value adjustments to mortgage servicing rights. The first quarter of 2020 included a negative fair market value adjustment of $6.5 million, which compared to a negative fair value adjustment of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Banking decreased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting higher deposit insurance expense, and increased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $7.9 billion in assets and $6.7 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 8,168
$ 13,909
$ 15,614
$ 15,176
$ 19,554
Interest-earning demand accounts
559,914
492,800
349,362
445,713
293,897
Cash and cash equivalents
568,082
506,709
364,976
460,889
313,451
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
6,685
6,723
6,760
6,798
6,838
Trading Securities
465,157
269,891
227,914
101,514
129,914
Available for sale securities
339,053
290,243
308,673
261,485
296,669
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
46,156
20,369
18,808
18,820
18,880
Loans held for sale (includes $18,938, $19,592, $23,357,
2,796,008
2,093,789
2,498,538
1,918,118
882,071
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of
3,501,770
3,012,468
2,742,088
2,347,906
2,168,256
Premises and equipment, net
29,415
29,274
29,211
26,580
21,078
Mortgage servicing rights
69,978
74,387
71,989
74,550
76,249
Interest receivable
18,139
18,359
18,780
17,415
14,365
Goodwill
15,845
15,845
15,574
15,574
17,144
Intangible assets, net
3,419
3,799
4,182
4,567
3,381
Other assets and receivables
48,691
30,072
29,693
33,174
28,429
Total assets
$ 7,908,398
$ 6,371,928
$ 6,337,186
$ 5,287,390
$ 3,976,725
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 327,805
$ 272,037
$ 198,843
$ 192,521
$ 128,029
Interest-bearing
6,394,900
5,206,038
5,300,806
4,463,469
2,992,998
Total deposits
6,722,705
5,478,075
5,499,649
4,655,990
3,121,027
Borrowings
444,567
181,439
159,673
62,225
338,031
Other liabilities
68,157
58,686
48,425
54,162
39,836
Total liabilities
7,235,429
5,718,200
5,707,747
4,772,377
3,498,894
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 50,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 28,742,484 shares, 28,706,438 shares,
135,746
135,640
135,507
135,374
135,190
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 50,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares
41,581
41,581
41,581
41,581
41,581
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares,
50,221
50,221
50,245
72,095
48,269
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares and 125,000 shares,
120,844
120,844
120,863
—
—
Retained earnings
323,651
304,984
280,551
265,323
252,637
Accumulated other comprehensive income
926
458
692
640
154
Total shareholders' equity
672,969
653,728
629,439
515,013
477,831
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,908,398
$ 6,371,928
$ 6,337,186
$ 5,287,390
$ 3,976,725
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Interest Income
Loans
$
53,564
$
56,829
$
34,455
Investment securities:
Trading
2,796
2,256
1,045
Available for sale - taxable
1,322
1,576
1,551
Available for sale - tax exempt
37
55
96
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
239
190
223
Other
2,459
2,893
2,304
Total interest income
60,417
63,799
39,674
Interest Expense
Deposits
20,630
25,051
14,227
Borrowed funds
1,434
1,127
1,316
Total interest expense
22,064
26,178
15,543
Net Interest Income
38,353
37,621
24,131
Provision for loan losses
2,998
1,993
649
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
35,355
35,628
23,482
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
21,166
15,352
2,643
Loan servicing fees, net
(5,824)
2,200
(347)
Mortgage warehouse fees
2,746
2,555
753
Gains/(losses) on sale of investments available for sale (1)
—
352
127
Other income
1,814
2,244
488
Total noninterest income
19,902
22,703
3,664
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,240
10,422
8,567
Loan expenses
1,164
1,007
934
Occupancy and equipment
1,492
1,793
876
Professional fees
569
826
539
Deposit insurance expense
1,786
1,393
277
Technology expense
610
848
472
Other expense
2,432
2,547
1,370
Total noninterest expense
22,293
18,836
13,035
Income Before Income Taxes
32,964
39,495
14,111
Provision for income taxes (2)
8,381
9,434
3,541
Net Income
$
24,583
$
30,061
$
10,570
Dividends on preferred stock
(3,618)
(3,618)
(833)
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
20,965
26,443
9,737
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.73
$
0.92
$
0.34
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively
$
0.73
$
0.92
$
0.34
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
28,734,632
28,706,438
28,702,250
Diluted
28,759,412
28,754,078
28,737,439
(1)Includes $0, $352, and $127, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.
(2) Includes $0, $(86), and $(32), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Noninterest expense
22,293
18,836
13,035
Net interest income (before provision for losses)
38,353
37,621
24,131
Noninterest income
19,902
22,703
3,664
Total income
58,255
60,324
27,795
Efficiency ratio
38.27%
31.22%
46.90%
Average assets
6,604,394
6,639,736
3,697,945
Net income
24,583
30,061
10,570
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.37%
0.45%
0.29%
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
1.49%
1.81%
1.14%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
19.19%
25.65%
10.67%
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 15.35
$ 14.68
$ 12.80
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
5.59%
6.63%
9.29%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"
(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Net income
24,583
30,061
10,570
Less: preferred stock dividends
(3,618)
(3,618)
(833)
Net income available to common shareholders
20,965
26,443
9,737
Average shareholders' equity
669,169
644,588
429,230
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(19,483)
(19,607)
(20,982)
Less: average preferred stock
(212,646)
(212,675)
(43,190)
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively
437,040
412,306
365,058
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
19.19%
25.65%
10.67%
Total equity
672,969
653,728
477,831
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(19,264)
(19,644)
(20,525)
Less: preferred stock
(212,646)
(212,646)
(89,850)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
441,059
421,438
367,456
Assets
7,908,398
6,371,928
3,976,725
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(19,264)
(19,644)
(20,525)
Tangible assets
7,889,134
6,352,284
3,956,200
Ending common shares
28,742,484
28,706,438
28,704,163
Tangible book value per common share
$ 15.35
$ 14.68
$ 12.80
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
5.59%
6.63%
9.29%
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 777,820
$ 2,698
1.40%
$ 702,706
$ 3,083
1.74%
$ 369,736
$ 2,527
2.77%
Securities available for sale - taxable
293,964
1,322
1.81%
288,935
1,576
2.16%
292,500
1,551
2.15%
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
5,305
37
2.81%
7,527
55
2.90%
12,460
96
3.12%
Trading securities
349,746
2,796
3.22%
286,712
2,256
3.12%
109,423
1,045
3.87%
Loans and loans held for sale
5,012,324
53,564
4.30%
5,182,530
56,829
4.35%
2,746,562
34,455
5.09%
Total interest-earning assets
6,439,159
60,417
3.77%
6,468,410
63,799
3.91%
3,530,681
39,674
4.56%
Allowance for loan losses
(15,841)
(14,126)
(12,704)
Noninterest-earning assets
181,076
185,452
179,968
Total assets
$ 6,604,394
$ 6,639,736
$ 3,697,945
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
2,064,967
6,891
1.34%
1,971,710
7,652
1.54%
1,314,733
6,434
1.98%
Savings deposits
163,154
58
0.14%
154,997
76
0.19%
147,534
80
0.22%
Money market
1,143,249
4,575
1.61%
1,000,971
4,339
1.72%
892,806
4,208
1.91%
Certificates of deposit
1,964,622
9,106
1.86%
2,453,211
12,984
2.10%
618,646
3,505
2.30%
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,335,992
20,630
1.55%
5,580,889
25,051
1.78%
2,973,719
14,227
1.94%
Borrowings
289,263
1,434
1.99%
69,556
1,127
6.43%
88,353
1,316
6.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,625,255
22,064
1.58%
5,650,445
26,178
1.84%
3,062,072
15,543
2.06%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
235,020
278,447
155,218
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
74,950
66,256
51,425
Total liabilities
5,935,225
5,995,148
3,268,715
Shareholders' equity
669,169
644,588
429,230
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,604,394
$ 6,639,736
$ 3,697,945
Net interest income
$ 38,353
$ 37,621
$ 24,131
Net interest spread
2.19%
2.07%
2.50%
Net interest-earning assets
$ 813,904
$ 817,965
$ 468,609
Net interest margin
2.40%
2.31%
2.77%
Average interest-earning assets to average
114.47%
114.48%
115.30%
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Total Assets
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
2019
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 5,399
$ 10,217
$ (712)
$ 180,772
$ 188,866
$ 160,609
Mortgage Warehousing
12,437
13,690
3,832
4,362,423
3,124,684
1,554,233
Banking
7,950
7,028
8,769
3,323,750
3,018,568
2,223,890
Other
(1,203)
(874)
(1,319)
41,453
39,810
37,993
Total
$ 24,583
$ 30,061
$ 10,570
$ 7,908,398
$ 6,371,928
$ 3,976,725