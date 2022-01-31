(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.71 (or $1.14 after adjusting for its 3:2 stock split in January 2022).  This compared to $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 ($1.30 split adjusted) in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83 ($1.22 split adjusted) in the third quarter of 2021.

"Execution and growth were the hallmarks of our performance during 2021.  With record earnings and asset levels in a low interest rate environment, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model that has focused on conservative underwriting, cost efficiency, and holding short-duration assets by originating loans to be sold in the secondary market," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The entrepreneurial evolution of our businesses over the last year has resulted in Merchants becoming known as a one-stop-shop for borrowers with a broad array of product offerings that includes everything from multi-family, bridge, residential, SBA, agriculture, and mortgage warehouse financing, to traditional community banking and syndicated low-income housing tax credit and debt funds.  We have expanded our platform of offerings across all our businesses and see many opportunities for future growth."

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $10.2 million, or 37%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 53% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.  Also contributing to the lower net income was a $2.5 million, or 6%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected lower mortgage warehouse fees due to lower single family loan volume.  Partially offsetting these items was a $5.0 million, or 8%, increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $3.0 million lower tax provision.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $3.3 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an $8.2 million, or 28%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 26% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.  Also contributing to the lower net income was a $3.9 million, or 74%, decrease in loan servicing fees.  Partially offsetting these items was a $4.6 million, or 143%, increase in other income from low-income housing tax syndication fees, a $2.4 million increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $2.5 million lower tax provision.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.3 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $326.6 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021. 

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $31.3 million at December 31, 2021 increased $2.2 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased $3.8 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio.  The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.8 million.   As of December 31, 2021, the Company had only one loan remaining in a payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. 

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $9.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $35.3 million compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in savings accounts and brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $493.3 million, or 30%, from September 30, 2021 and increased $986.1 million, or 84%, from December 31, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.  The increases reflected a continuation of the Company's shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations during the third quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased by $230.0 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased by $852.9 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.5 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. 

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a 6% increase in interest income from higher loan balances that was partially offset by a 20% increase in the cost of deposits. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 33 basis points compared to 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 31 basis points compared to 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and a modest increase in average loan yields.  The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points compared to 2.67% in the third quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 also decreased 3 basis points compared to 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021. 

Interest Income

Interest income of $82.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $4.7 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $5.3 million, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. 

The 6% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $923.3 million, or 11%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 27 basis points compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected a $375.7 million, or 4%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 4 basis points compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021. 

Interest Expense

Total interest expense increased $1.2 million, or 13%, to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.4 million, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.4 million, or 20%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.5 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 20% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower rates.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was the same as the fourth quarter of 2020. 

The 22% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of certificates of deposit and money market accounts, that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $481.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a 6 basis point increase compared to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.5 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was consistent with the third quarter of 2021.

The 6% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was consistent with the third quarter of 2021 but included a $4.6 million increase in other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that was mostly offset by a $3.9 million decrease in loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $110.3 million, an increase of 34% compared to December 31, 2020 and an increase of 5% compared to September 30, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $10.2 million, or 37%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $8.2 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. 

The 37% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $8.8 million, or 53%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes.    The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 28% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $5.2 million, or 26%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes.  The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking 

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $14.1 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 2%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that were offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.  Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Banking 

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $22.6 million for Banking increased 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits that were partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Net income for this segment decreased 4% from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that offset higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits.  Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing 

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $21.3 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021.  The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined. 

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.3 billion in assets and $9.0 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)





























December 31,



September 30,



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31,





2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

Assets





















Cash and due from banks



$             14,030



$             14,352



$             13,745



$             12,003



$             10,063

Interest-earning demand accounts



1,018,584



788,224



388,304



257,436



169,665

Cash and cash equivalents



1,032,614



802,576



402,049



269,439



179,728

Securities purchased under agreements to resell



5,888



5,923



6,507



6,544



6,580

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



569,239



634,027



461,914



432,063



338,733

Available for sale securities



310,629



301,119



315,260



241,691



269,802

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



29,588



70,767



70,767



70,656



70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $48,583, $26,296, $26,623,

$57,998 and $40,044, respectively, at fair value)



3,303,199



3,453,279



2,955,390



2,749,662



3,070,154

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $31,344,

$29,134, $28,696, $29,091 and $27,500, respectively



5,751,319



5,431,227



5,444,227



5,710,291



5,507,926

Premises and equipment, net



31,212



31,423



31,384



31,261



29,761

Servicing rights



110,348



105,473



98,331



96,215



82,604

Interest receivable



24,103



21,894



22,068



22,111



21,770

Goodwill 



15,845



15,845



15,845



15,845



15,845

Intangible assets, net



1,707



1,843



1,990



2,136



2,283

Other assets and receivables



92,947



76,637



55,800



57,346



49,533

Total assets



$     11,278,638



$     10,952,033



$        9,881,532



$        9,705,260



$        9,645,375

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















  Liabilities





















Deposits





















Noninterest-bearing



$           641,442



$           824,118



$           814,567



$           818,621



$           853,648

Interest-bearing



8,341,171



8,123,201



7,225,011



7,244,560



6,554,418

Total deposits



8,982,613



8,947,319



8,039,578



8,063,181



7,408,066

Borrowings 



1,033,954



809,136



701,373



545,160



1,348,256

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net



19,170



21,681



18,819



41,610



20,405

Other liabilities



87,492



64,019



62,698



44,054



58,027

Total liabilities



10,123,229



9,842,155



8,822,468



8,694,005



8,834,754

Commitments and  Contingencies





















Shareholders' Equity





















Common stock, without par value





















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares











































Issued and outstanding prior to 2022 stock split - 28,786,719

shares, 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139

shares, and 28,747,083 shares, respectively (as recast after

2022 stock split - 43,180,079 shares, 43,178,061 shares,

43,175,399 shares, 43,173,209 shares and 43,120,625 shares)



137,565



137,200



136,836



136,474



135,857

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized





















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 50,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.









41,581



41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares



50,221



50,221



50,221



50,221



50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 125,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)



120,844



120,844



120,844



120,844



120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 250,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares,

196,181 shares, 150,000 shares, and 0 shares, respectively

(equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233

depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares, 6,000,000

depositary shares, and 0 depositary shares)



191,084



191,084



191,084



144,925



Retained earnings



657,149



610,267



560,083



516,961



461,744

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,454)



262



(4)



249



374

Total shareholders' equity



1,155,409



1,109,878



1,059,064



1,011,255



810,621

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$     11,278,638



$     10,952,033



$        9,881,532



$        9,705,260



$        9,645,375

 

 

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)







































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest Income



























Loans



$

77,113



$

72,924



$

74,515



$

293,830



$

263,915

Mortgage loans in process of securitization





4,018





2,868





2,542





12,746





11,122

Investment securities:































Available for sale - taxable





1,007





1,115





422





3,309





3,147

Available for sale - tax exempt





9





12





11





41





123

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





177





190





341





1,143





1,558

Other





261





205





80





817





2,925

Total interest income





82,585





77,314





77,911





311,886





282,790

Interest Expense































Deposits





8,492





6,981





7,106





28,256





52,238

Borrowed funds





1,350





1,452





1,568





5,636





6,406

Total interest expense





9,842





8,433





8,674





33,892





58,644

Net Interest Income





72,743





68,881





69,237





277,994





224,146

Provision for loan losses





2,585





1,079





4,114





5,012





11,838

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses





70,158





67,802





65,123





272,982





212,308

Noninterest Income































Gain on sale of loans





28,430





29,013





28,830





111,185





96,578

Loan servicing fees, net





1,382





5,313





3,069





16,373





(1,801)

Mortgage warehouse fees





2,469





2,732





5,926





12,396





20,980

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)





191













191





441

Other income





7,799





3,213





4,901





17,188





11,275

Total noninterest income





40,271





40,271





42,726





157,333





127,473

Noninterest Expense































Salaries and employee benefits





25,387





20,197





16,565





85,727





59,200

Loan expenses





1,479





1,734





2,938





7,657





9,085

Occupancy and equipment





2,069





1,861





1,438





7,365





5,733

Professional fees





3,325





901





1,657





5,427





3,664

Deposit insurance expense





705





664





759





2,691





5,800

Technology expense





1,123





1,169





832





4,200





3,061

Other expense





3,558





2,946





3,276





12,318





9,881

Total noninterest expense





37,646





29,472





27,465





125,385





96,424

Income Before Income Taxes





72,783





78,601





80,384





304,930





243,357

Provision for income taxes (2)





17,582





20,098





20,598





77,826





62,824

Net Income



$

55,201



$

58,503



$

59,786



$

227,104



$

180,533

   Dividends on preferred stock





(5,728)





(5,729)





(3,618)





(20,873)





(14,473)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



$

49,473



$

52,774



$

56,168



$

206,231



$

166,060

As reported prior to 2022 stock split:































   Weighted-average diluted shares





28,932,709





28,876,503





28,812,009





28,883,535





28,778,075

   Diluted earnings per common share



$

1.71



$

1.83



$

1.95



$

7.14



$

5.77

As recast after 2022 stock split:































   Weighted-average diluted shares





43,399,064





43,314,755





43,218,014





43,325,303





43,167,113

   Diluted earnings per common share



$

1.14



$

1.22



$

1.30



$

4.76



$

3.85

































(1)Includes $191, $0, $0, $191, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.

(2) Includes $(46), $0, $0, $(46) and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

 

 

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)

































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Noninterest expense





$          37,646



$         29,472



$          27,465



$        125,385



$          96,424

























Net interest income (before provision for losses)





72,743



68,881



69,237



277,994



224,146

Noninterest income





40,271



40,271



42,726



157,333



127,473

Total income





$        113,014



$       109,152



$        111,963



$        435,327



$        351,619

























Efficiency ratio





33.31%



27.00%



24.53%



28.80%



27.42%

















































Average assets





$  10,945,026



$ 10,236,491



$    9,317,570



$  10,188,953



$    8,509,847

Net income





$         55,201



$         58,503



$          59,786



$        227,104



$        180,533

Return on average assets before annualizing





0.50%



0.57%



0.64%



2.23%



2.12%

Annualization factor





4.00



4.00



4.00



1.00



1.00

Return on average assets





2.02%



2.29%



2.57%



2.23%



2.12%

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)





26.04%



29.83%



40.64%



30.10%



34.02%

























Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split (1)

$            26.95



$           25.36



$            20.17



$            26.95



$            20.17

























Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split (1)





$            17.96



$           16.91



$            13.45



$            17.96



$            13.45

























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)





6.89%



6.68%



6.02%



6.89%



6.02%

























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 













































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations

and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for

results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to

non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the

balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and

intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     















































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Net income





$          55,201



$         58,503



$          59,786



$        227,104



$        180,533

Less: preferred stock dividends  





(5,728)



(5,729)



(3,618)



(20,873)



(14,473)

Net income available to common shareholders





$          49,473



$         52,774



$          56,168



$        206,231



$        166,060

























Average shareholders' equity





$     1,139,714



$    1,087,675



$        783,837



$    1,028,834



$        719,630

Less: average goodwill & intangibles





(17,626)



(17,770)



(18,334)



(17,841)



(18,899)

Less: average preferred stock





(362,149)



(362,149)



(212,646)



(325,904)



(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity





$        759,939



$       707,756



$        552,857



$        685,089



$        488,085

























Annualization factor





4.00



4.00



4.00



1.00



1.00

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity





26.04%



29.83%



40.64%



30.10%



34.02%

















































Total equity





$    1,155,409



$    1,109,878



$        810,621



$    1,155,409



$        810,621

Less: goodwill and intangibles





(17,552)



(17,688)



(18,128)



(17,552)



(18,128)

Less: preferred stock





(362,149)



(362,149)



(212,646)



(362,149)



(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity





$        775,708



$       730,041



$        579,847



$        775,708



$        579,847

























Assets





$  11,278,638



$ 10,952,033



$    9,645,375



$  11,278,638



$    9,645,375

Less: goodwill and intangibles





(17,552)



(17,688)



(18,128)



(17,552)



(18,128)

Tangible assets





$  11,261,086



$ 10,934,345



$    9,627,247



$  11,261,086



$    9,627,247

























Ending common shares as reported prior to 2022 stock split





28,786,719



28,785,374



28,747,083



28,786,719



28,747,083

Ending common shares as recast after 2022 stock split





43,180,079



43,178,061



43,120,625



43,180,079



43,120,625

























Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split





$            26.95



$           25.36



$            20.17



$            26.95



$            20.17

Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split





$            17.96



$           16.91



$            13.45



$            17.96



$            13.45

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets





6.89%



6.68%



6.02%



6.89%



6.02%

























 

 

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/



Balance

Interest

Rate 



Balance

Interest

Rate 



Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:















































Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$      698,263

$      438

0.25%



$      580,397

$       395

0.27%



$        328,635

$       421

0.51%

Securities available for sale - taxable

308,581

1,007

1.29%



308,476

1,115

1.43%



276,358

422

0.61%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,204

9

2.97%



1,361

12

3.50%



1,368

11

3.20%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

621,946

4,018

2.56%



437,601

2,868

2.60%



397,237

2,542

2.55%

Loans and loans held for sale

9,064,880

77,113

3.37%



8,689,144

72,924

3.33%



8,141,559

74,515

3.64%

     Total interest-earning assets

10,694,874

82,585

3.06%



10,016,979

77,314

3.06%



9,145,157

77,911

3.39%

Allowance for loan losses

(29,801)







(28,679)







(24,684)





Noninterest-earning assets

279,953







248,191







197,097





























Total assets

$  10,945,026







$ 10,236,491







$     9,317,570





















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing checking

4,325,991

2,094

0.19%



4,754,633

1,561

0.13%



4,301,607

1,256

0.12%

Savings deposits

223,912

35

0.06%



211,494

39

0.07%



185,515

41

0.09%

Money market 

2,528,453

5,018

0.79%



2,259,786

4,394

0.77%



1,734,321

4,312

0.99%

Certificates of deposit

1,220,392

1,345

0.44%



591,093

987

0.66%



616,493

1,497

0.97%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,298,748

8,492

0.41%



7,817,006

6,981

0.35%



6,837,936

7,106

0.41%

























Borrowings

620,173

1,350

0.86%



677,201

1,452

0.85%



990,707

1,568

0.63%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,918,921

9,842

0.44%



8,494,207

8,433

0.39%



7,828,643

8,674

0.44%

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

795,704







586,981







634,231





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

90,687







67,628







70,859





























    Total liabilities

9,805,312







9,148,816







8,533,733





























    Shareholders' equity

1,139,714







1,087,675







783,837





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  10,945,026







$ 10,236,491







$     9,317,570





























Net interest income



$ 72,743







$  68,881







$  69,237



























Net interest spread





2.62%







2.67%







2.95%

























Net interest-earning assets

$   1,775,953







$   1,522,772







$     1,316,514





























Net interest margin





2.70%







2.73%







3.01%

























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





119.91%







117.93%







116.82%

 

 

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)







































Net Income



Net Income











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended











December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,











2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Segment



























Multi-family Mortgage Banking







$           14,124



$         14,448



$            14,231



$        51,504



$        29,172



Mortgage Warehousing







21,311



23,217



32,387



95,159



106,329



Banking







22,629



23,463



16,389



90,858



53,637



Other







(2,863)



(2,625)



(3,221)



(10,417)



(8,605)



Total







$           55,201



$         58,503



$            59,786



$     227,104



$     180,533



































































Total Assets



















December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



















2021



2021



2020











Segment



























Multi-family Mortgage Banking







$         296,129



$       280,927



$          210,714











Mortgage Warehousing







3,977,537



4,685,037



4,893,513











Banking







6,929,565



5,950,316



4,498,880











Other







75,407



35,753



42,268











Total







$    11,278,638



$ 10,952,033



$      9,645,375











































































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended











December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,











2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Loan Type



























Multi-family







$           24,797



$         24,309



$            17,070



$        93,350



$        57,633



Single-family







1,086



1,592



10,902



8,763



37,127



Small Business Association (SBA)







2,547



3,112



858



9,072



1,818



Total







$           28,430



$         29,013



$            28,830



$     111,185



$        96,578



































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale



















December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



















2021



2021



2020







































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$         781,437



$       891,605



$      1,605,745











Residential real estate







843,101



828,950



678,848











Multi-family and healthcare financing





3,528,199



3,244,442



2,749,020











Commercial and commercial real estate



520,199



391,562



387,294











Agricultural production and real estate





97,060



92,113



101,268











Consumer and margin loans







12,667



11,689



13,251



















5,782,663



5,460,361



5,535,426











    Less: Allowance for loan losses







31,344



29,134



27,500











Loans receivable







$      5,751,319



$    5,431,227



$      5,507,926







































Loans held for sale







3,303,199



3,453,279



3,070,154











Total loans, net of allowance







$      9,054,518



$    8,884,506



$      8,578,080











 

