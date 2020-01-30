- Full year 2019 record net income of $77.3 million increased 23% compared to 2018 - Full year 2019 net income per common share of $2.37 increased 14% compared to 2018 - Fourth quarter 2019 net income of $30.1 million increased 95% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 48% compared to the third quarter of 2019 - Fourth quarter net income per common share of $0.92 increased 80% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 53% compared to the third quarter of 2019 - Total assets of $6.4 billion increased $2.5 billion, or 64%, compared to December 31, 2018, driven by record-setting loan growth - Return on average assets reached 1.81% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.61% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.35% compared to the third quarter of 2019 - Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity reached 25.65% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 16.24% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 18.17% in the third quarter of 2019