CARMEL, Indiana, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83.  This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the second quarter of 2021.

"As total assets surpassed the $10 billion mark during the third quarter, Merchants continued to effectively manage its capital by organically growing its product offerings and expanding its customer base to deliver profitable growth, all while minimizing credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter our tangible book value reached $25.36 per common share, return on assets reached 2.29%, and our return on average tangible common equity was 29.8%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we have never been better positioned to offer both debt and equity products to support our multi-family customers.   Our low-income housing tax credit syndication business was launched late last year and has already closed several funds. We also started a new multi-family debt fund during the third quarter.  Warehouse and single-family have performed well despite an industry decline, and our SBA platform has shown significant growth and expanded nationally.  The breadth, diversity, and risk levels of our product offerings have positioned us well for profitable growth."

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $3.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $3.6 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances.  Also contributing to the increase was a $1.6 million, or 4%, increase in noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights that compared to $1.0 negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $7.1 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $7.4 million, or 23%, increase in noninterest income, as gain on sale of loans increased by 15% and loan servicing fees more than doubled.  Loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $0.7 positive fair market value adjustment in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income also contributed to the growth in net income, as it grew 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.0 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.1 billion, or 11%, compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at September 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio.  The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.7 million.   As of September 30, 2021, the Company had only 3 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. 

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.9 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $907.7 million compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $813.3 million, or 95%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $492.7 million, or 42%, from December 31, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.  The increases reflected a shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis during the third quarter of 2021 after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $802.6 million at September 30, 2021 increased by $400.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $622.8 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The decrease in borrowing capacity compared to prior periods reflected the change in collateral policy at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The modest decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 7% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and lower rates on loans.  The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Interest Income

Interest income of $77.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 1% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $765.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 28 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a $783.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 23%, to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.1 million, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 23% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in average balances and rates of certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $576.4 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 15 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020. 

The 4% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of money market and certificates of deposit that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $427.8 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2021. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $7.4 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 4% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

The 23% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees.   Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $105.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of 7% compared to June 30, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2021.  The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.3 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 12% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $3.6 million, or 22%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes.    The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 5% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes.  The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $14.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 145% compared with the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. 

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net income for this segment increased 32%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Banking 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.5 million for Banking increased 34% from to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower gains on sale of loans.  Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020. 

Net income for this segment increased 8% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and higher loan servicing fees that were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses.  Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021.  The decreases compared to the prior year period reflected lower net interest income as industry volumes declined. 

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.0 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



























September 30,



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31,



September 30,





2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

Assets





















Cash and due from banks



$              14,352



$              13,745



$              12,003



$              10,063



$                9,276

Interest-earning demand accounts



788,224



388,304



257,436



169,665



419,926

Cash and cash equivalents



802,576



402,049



269,439



179,728



429,202

Securities purchased under agreements to resell



5,923



6,507



6,544



6,580



6,616

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



634,027



461,914



432,063



338,733



374,721

Available for sale securities



301,119



315,260



241,691



269,802



278,861

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



70,767



70,767



70,656



70,656



70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $26,296, $26,623, $57,998,

$40,044 and $41,418, respectively, at fair value)



3,453,279



2,955,390



2,749,662



3,070,154



3,319,619

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $29,134, $28,696, $29,091, $27,500 and $23,436, respectively



5,431,227



5,444,227



5,710,291



5,507,926



4,857,554

Premises and equipment, net



31,423



31,384



31,261



29,761



29,261

Servicing rights



105,473



98,331



96,215



82,604



75,772

Interest receivable



21,894



22,068



22,111



21,770



19,130

Goodwill 



15,845



15,845



15,845



15,845



15,845

Intangible assets, net



1,843



1,990



2,136



2,283



2,657

Other assets and receivables



76,637



55,800



57,346



49,533



50,581

Total assets



$       10,952,033



$         9,881,532



$         9,705,260



$         9,645,375



$         9,530,475

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















  Liabilities





















Deposits





















Noninterest-bearing



$            824,118



$            814,567



$            818,621



$            853,648



$            666,081

Interest-bearing



8,123,201



7,225,011



7,244,560



6,554,418



6,418,566

Total deposits



8,947,319



8,039,578



8,063,181



7,408,066



7,084,647

Borrowings 



809,136



701,373



545,160



1,348,256



1,618,201

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net



21,681



18,819



41,610



20,405



22,405

Other liabilities



64,019



62,698



44,054



58,027



48,087

Total liabilities



9,842,155



8,822,468



8,694,005



8,834,754



8,773,340

Commitments and  Contingencies





















Shareholders' Equity





















Common stock, without par value





















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively



137,200



136,836



136,474



135,857



136,103

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized





















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 50,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.







41,581



41,581



41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares



50,221



50,221



50,221



50,221



50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 125,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)



120,844



120,844



120,844



120,844



120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference





















Authorized - 250,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at Septmeber 30, 2021, 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at September 30, 2021, 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)



191,084



191,084



144,925





Retained earnings



610,267



560,083



516,961



461,744



407,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income



262



(4)



249



374



407

Total shareholders' equity



1,109,878



1,059,064



1,011,255



810,621



757,135

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$       10,952,033



$         9,881,532



$         9,705,260



$         9,645,375



$         9,530,475























 

 

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30, 



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest Income





























Loans



$

72,924



$

68,276



$

71,857



$

216,717



$

189,400

Mortgage loans in process of securitization





2,868





2,724





3,250





8,728





8,580

Investment securities:































Available for sale - taxable





1,115





833





431





2,302





2,725

Available for sale - tax exempt





12





9





37





32





112

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





190





392





531





966





1,217

Other





205





204





152





556





2,845

Total interest income





77,314





72,438





76,258





229,301





204,879

Interest Expense































Deposits





6,981





6,683





9,104





19,764





45,132

Borrowed funds





1,452





1,348





1,832





4,286





4,838

Total interest expense





8,433





8,031





10,936





24,050





49,970

Net Interest Income





68,881





64,407





65,322





205,251





154,909

Provision (credit) for loan losses





1,079





(315)





2,981





2,427





7,724

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses





67,802





64,722





62,341





202,824





147,185

Noninterest Income































Gain on sale of loans





29,013





25,122





29,498





82,755





67,748

Loan servicing fees, net





5,313





1,727





(643)





14,991





(4,870)

Mortgage warehouse fees





2,732





3,079





6,833





9,927





15,054

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)













441









441

Other income





3,213





2,927





2,528





9,389





6,374

Total noninterest income





40,271





32,855





38,657





117,062





84,747

Noninterest Expense































Salaries and employee benefits





20,197





18,869





16,567





60,340





42,635

Loan expenses





1,734





1,921





2,944





6,178





6,147

Occupancy and equipment





1,861





1,808





1,420





5,296





4,295

Professional fees





901





779





712





2,102





2,007

Deposit insurance expense





664





651





1,404





1,986





5,041

Technology expense





1,169





971





903





3,077





2,229

Other expense





2,946





3,184





2,434





8,760





6,605

Total noninterest expense





29,472





28,183





26,384





87,739





68,959

Income Before Income Taxes





78,601





69,394





74,614





232,147





162,973

Provision for income taxes (2)





20,098





17,977





19,612





60,244





42,226

Net Income



$

58,503



$

51,417



$

55,002



$

171,903



$

120,747

   Dividends on preferred stock





(5,729)





(5,659)





(3,618)





(15,145)





(10,855)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders





52,774





45,758





51,384





156,758





109,892

Basic Earnings Per Share



$

1.83



$

1.59



$

1.79



$

5.45



$

3.82

Diluted Earnings Per Share



$

1.83



$

1.58



$

1.79



$

5.43



$

3.82

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding































Basic





28,784,197





28,782,813





28,745,614





28,779,745





28,741,395

Diluted





28,876,503





28,874,325





28,778,462





28,867,125





28,766,756

































(1)Includes $0, $0, $441, $0, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.









(2) Includes $0, $0, $(97), $0 and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.









































 

 

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Noninterest expense





$           29,472



$          28,183



$           26,384



$           87,739



$           68,959

























Net interest income (before provision for losses)





68,881



64,407



65,322



205,251



154,909

Noninterest income





40,271



32,855



38,657



117,062



84,747

Total income





$         109,152



$          97,262



$         103,979



$         322,313



$         239,656

























Efficiency ratio





27.00%



28.98%



25.37%



27.22%



28.77%

















































Average assets





$    10,236,491



$     9,609,957



$      9,409,450



$      9,934,159



$      8,238,641

Net income





$           58,503



$          51,417



$           55,002



$         171,903



$         120,747

Return on average assets before annualizing





0.57%



0.54%



0.58%



1.73%



1.47%

Annualization factor





4.00



4.00



4.00



1.33



1.33

Return on average assets





2.29%



2.14%



2.34%



2.30%



1.95%

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)





29.83%



27.61%



41.01%



31.60%



31.34%

























Tangible book value per common share (1)





$             25.36



$            23.59



$             18.30



$             25.36



$             18.30

























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)





6.68%



6.88%



5.53%



6.68%



5.53%

























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 







































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Net income





$           58,503



$          51,417



$           55,002



$         171,903



$         120,747

Less: preferred stock dividends  





(5,729)



(5,659)



(3,618)



(15,145)



(10,855)

Net income available to common shareholders





$           52,774



$          45,758



$           51,384



$         156,758



$         109,892

























Average shareholders' equity





$      1,087,675



$     1,031,246



$         732,533



$         991,467



$         698,071

Less: average goodwill & intangibles





(17,770)



(17,916)



(18,707)



(17,913)



(19,089)

Less: average preferred stock





(362,149)



(350,320)



(212,646)



(313,689)



(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity





$         707,756



$        663,010



$         501,180



$         659,865



$         466,336

























Annualization factor





4.00



4.00



4.00



1.33



1.33

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity





29.83%



27.61%



41.01%



31.60%



31.34%

















































Total equity





$      1,109,878



$     1,059,064



$         757,135



$      1,109,878



$         757,135

Less: goodwill and intangibles





(17,688)



(17,835)



(18,502)



(17,688)



(18,502)

Less: preferred stock





(362,149)



(362,149)



(212,646)



(362,149)



(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity





$         730,041



$        679,080



$         525,987



$         730,041



$         525,987

























Assets





$    10,952,033



$     9,881,532



$      9,530,475



$    10,952,033



$      9,530,475

Less: goodwill and intangibles





(17,688)



(17,835)



(18,502)



(17,688)



(18,502)

Tangible assets





$    10,934,345



$     9,863,697



$      9,511,973



$    10,934,345



$      9,511,973

























Ending common shares





28,785,374



28,783,599



28,745,614



28,785,374



28,745,614

























Tangible book value per common share





$             25.36



$            23.59



$             18.30



$             25.36



$             18.30

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets





6.68%



6.88%



5.53%



6.68%



5.53%

























 

 

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/



Balance

Interest

Rate 



Balance

Interest

Rate 



Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:















































Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       580,397

$      395

0.27%



$      788,002

$       596

0.30%



$        587,804

$       683

0.46%

Securities available for sale - taxable

308,476

1,115

1.43%



285,536

833

1.17%



269,896

431

0.64%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,361

12

3.50%



1,363

9

2.65%



5,145

37

2.86%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

437,601

2,868

2.60%



416,559

2,724

2.62%



449,336

3,250

2.88%

Loans and loans held for sale

8,689,144

72,924

3.33%



7,905,766

68,276

3.46%



7,923,726

71,857

3.61%

     Total interest-earning assets

10,016,979

77,314

3.06%



9,397,226

72,438

3.09%



9,235,907

76,258

3.28%

Allowance for loan losses

(28,679)







(28,778)







(21,585)





Noninterest-earning assets

248,191







241,509







195,128





























Total assets

$  10,236,491







$    9,609,957







$     9,409,450





















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing checking

4,754,633

1,561

0.13%



4,473,251

1,362

0.12%



3,890,865

1,368

0.14%

Savings deposits

211,494

39

0.07%



205,884

38

0.07%



180,931

34

0.07%

Money market 

2,259,786

4,394

0.77%



2,197,750

4,175

0.76%



1,578,956

3,861

0.97%

Certificates of deposit

591,093

987

0.66%



512,316

1,108

0.87%



1,589,852

3,841

0.96%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,817,006

6,981

0.35%



7,389,201

6,683

0.36%



7,240,604

9,104

0.50%

























Borrowings

677,201

1,452

0.85%



523,942

1,348

1.03%



800,021

1,832

0.91%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,494,207

8,433

0.39%



7,913,143

8,031

0.41%



8,040,625

10,936

0.54%

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

586,981







590,886







579,145





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

67,628







74,682







57,147





























    Total liabilities

9,148,816







8,578,711







8,676,917





























    Shareholders' equity

1,087,675







1,031,246







732,533





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  10,236,491







$    9,609,957







$     9,409,450





























Net interest income



$  68,881







$   64,407







$   65,322



























Net interest spread





2.67%







2.68%







2.74%

























Net interest-earning assets

$    1,522,772







$    1,484,083







$     1,195,282





























Net interest margin





2.73%







2.75%







2.81%

























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities





117.93%







118.75%







114.87%

























 

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)





































Net Income



Net Income











Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended











September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,











2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Segment



























Multi-family Mortgage Banking







$            14,448



$          10,971



$               5,891



$         37,380



$         14,941



Mortgage Warehousing







23,217



21,448



33,793



73,848



73,942



Banking







23,463



21,741



17,486



68,229



37,248



Other







(2,625)



(2,743)



(2,168)



(7,554)



(5,384)



Total







$            58,503



$          51,417



$             55,002



$       171,903



$       120,747



































































Total Assets



















September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



















2021



2021



2020











Segment



























Multi-family Mortgage Banking







$          280,927



$        238,165



$           210,714











Mortgage Warehousing







4,685,037



4,265,162



4,893,513











Banking







5,950,316



5,328,684



4,498,880











Other







35,753



49,521



42,268











Total







$     10,952,033



$     9,881,532



$        9,645,375











































































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans











Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended











September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,











2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Loan Type



























Multi-family







$            24,309



$          21,408



$             14,872



$         68,553



$         40,563



Single-family







1,592



1,872



14,093



7,677



26,225



Small Business Association (SBA)







3,112



1,842



533



6,525



960



Total







$            29,013



$          25,122



$             29,498



$         82,755



$         67,748



































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale



















September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



















2021



2021



2020







































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit







$          891,605



$     1,177,940



$        1,605,745











Residential real estate







828,950



806,325



678,848











Multi-family and healthcare financing





3,244,442



2,970,770



2,749,020











Commercial and commercial real estate





391,562



409,710



387,294











Agricultural production and real estate





92,113



92,786



101,268











Consumer and margin loans







11,689



15,392



13,251



















5,460,361



5,472,923



5,535,426











    Less: Allowance for loan losses







29,134



28,696



27,500











Loans receivable







$       5,431,227



$     5,444,227



$        5,507,926







































Loans held for sale







3,453,279



2,955,390



3,070,154











Total loans, net of allowance







$       8,884,506



$     8,399,617



$        8,578,080







































