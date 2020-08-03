LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the second quarter of 2020:
Consolidated Highlights
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change
Six Months Ended June 30,
Change
2020
2019
$
%
2020
2019
$
%
(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)
Net premiums earned (2)
$
811,898
$
888,776
$
(76,878)
(8.6)
$
1,734,471
$
1,759,021
$
(24,550)
(1.4)
Net premiums written (1) (2)
$
818,912
$
936,079
$
(117,167)
(12.5)
$
1,773,127
$
1,852,527
$
(79,400)
(4.3)
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of
$
125,157
$
42,130
$
83,027
197.1
$
(73,386)
$
129,878
$
(203,264)
(156.5)
Net income
$
228,211
$
83,250
$
144,961
174.1
$
89,007
$
219,117
$
(130,110)
(59.4)
Net income per diluted share
$
4.12
$
1.50
$
2.62
174.7
$
1.61
$
3.96
$
(2.35)
(59.3)
Operating income (1)
$
103,054
$
41,120
$
61,934
150.6
$
162,393
$
89,239
$
73,154
82.0
Operating income per diluted share (1)
$
1.86
$
0.74
$
1.12
151.4
$
2.93
$
1.61
$
1.32
82.0
Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4)
$
12,000
$
9,000
$
3,000
33.3
$
14,000
$
14,000
$
—
—
Combined ratio (5)
88.2
%
98.3
%
—
(10.1) pts
92.3
%
97.8
%
—
(5.5) pts
(1)
These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information
(2)
The Company's net premiums earned and net premiums written for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were each
(3)
Net realized investment gains (losses) before tax were $158 million and $53 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020
(4)
Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled approximately $18
(5)
The Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $12 million and $9 million on prior accident years' loss
Investment Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(000's except average annual yield)
Average invested assets at cost (1)
$
4,220,468
$
3,995,712
$
4,218,721
$
3,940,185
Net investment income (2)
Before income taxes
$
34,166
$
35,032
$
68,661
$
69,206
After income taxes
$
30,435
$
31,404
$
60,968
$
61,658
Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2)
2.9
%
3.1
%
2.9
%
3.1
%
(1)
Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested
(2)
Lower net investment income before and after income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the
Update on COVID-19
The Company is continuing to monitor the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily basis, and extended its "work-from-home" policy for most of its employees to the end of 2020 based on the latest information on the pandemic's developments as well as recommendations and orders issued by federal, state and local governments.
The Company has issued three separate press releases in recent months, announcing that it would return a portion of monthly premiums for March through June of 2020 to its eligible policyholders of private passenger automobile and other qualified lines of insurance business, as reduced driving and business activities during the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in fewer accidents and claims. The Company's actions also comply with the recent California Insurance Commissioner's orders to insurers to make appropriate refunds to their eligible policyholders. The Company expects the total amount of such refunds to its eligible policyholders for March through June of 2020 to be approximately $106 million. In addition, the Company plans to return approximately $22 million of July premiums to its eligible policyholders in August 2020. Accordingly, the Company expects third quarter premiums earned and written to be reduced by approximately $22 million as a result of the refunds.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6300 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 29, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Net premiums earned
$
811,898
$
888,776
$
1,734,471
$
1,759,021
Net investment income
34,166
35,032
68,661
69,206
Net realized investment gains (losses)
158,426
53,329
(92,894)
164,403
Other
1,353
2,350
3,915
4,600
Total revenues
1,005,843
979,487
1,714,153
1,997,230
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
495,300
656,577
1,146,970
1,286,993
Policy acquisition costs
149,706
148,629
306,240
297,042
Other operating expenses
71,103
68,420
147,660
135,909
Interest
4,268
4,266
8,523
8,522
Total expenses
720,377
877,892
1,609,393
1,728,466
Income before income taxes
285,466
101,595
104,760
268,764
Income tax expense
57,255
18,345
15,753
49,647
Net income
$
228,211
$
83,250
$
89,007
$
219,117
Basic average shares outstanding
55,358
55,353
55,358
55,347
Diluted average shares outstanding
55,358
55,363
55,358
55,356
Basic Per Share Data
Net income
$
4.12
$
1.50
$
1.61
$
3.96
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax
$
2.26
$
0.76
$
(1.32)
$
2.35
Diluted Per Share Data
Net income
$
4.12
$
1.50
$
1.61
$
3.96
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax
$
2.26
$
0.76
$
(1.32)
$
2.35
Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis
Loss ratio
61.0
%
73.9
%
66.1
%
73.2
%
Expense ratio
27.2
%
24.4
%
26.2
%
24.6
%
Combined ratio
88.2
%
98.3
%
92.3
%
97.8
%
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Investments, at fair value:
Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $3,207,125; $2,973,276)
$
3,327,362
$
3,093,275
Equity securities (cost $737,127; $648,282)
739,163
724,751
Short-term investments (cost $335,556; $494,060)
335,634
494,135
Total investments
4,402,159
4,312,161
Cash
262,153
294,398
Receivables:
Premiums
612,745
606,316
Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable
(10,000)
(1,445)
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
602,745
604,871
Accrued investment income
42,247
40,107
Other
8,421
6,464
Total receivables
653,413
651,442
Reinsurance recoverables
50,137
78,774
Allowance for credit losses on reinsurance recoverables
(88)
—
Reinsurance recoverables, net of allowance for credit losses
50,049
78,774
Deferred policy acquisition costs
242,740
233,166
Fixed assets, net
172,015
168,986
Operating lease right-of-use assets
43,207
44,909
Current income taxes
—
7,642
Goodwill
42,796
42,796
Other intangible assets, net
10,164
10,636
Other assets
38,041
44,247
Total assets
$
5,916,737
$
5,889,157
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
$
1,865,110
$
1,921,255
Unearned premiums
1,390,039
1,355,547
Notes payable
372,333
372,133
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
190,204
143,318
Operating lease liabilities
46,636
47,996
Current income taxes
6,853
—
Deferred income taxes
9,131
27,964
Other liabilities
219,616
221,442
Shareholders' equity
1,816,815
1,799,502
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,916,737
$
5,889,157
OTHER INFORMATION
Common stock shares outstanding
55,358
55,358
Book value per share
$
32.82
$
32.51
Statutory surplus (a)
$1.59 billion
$1.54 billion
Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a)
2.29
2.42
Debt to total capital ratio (b)
17.1
%
17.2
%
Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a) (c)
2.6 years
3.2 years
Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)
Personal Auto PIF
1,117
1,139
Homeowners PIF
659
646
Commercial Auto PIF
37
36
(a)
Unaudited.
(b)
Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value).
(c)
Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)
Net premiums earned
$
811,898
$
888,776
$
1,734,471
$
1,759,021
Change in net unearned premiums
7,014
47,303
38,656
93,506
Net premiums written
$
818,912
$
936,079
$
1,773,127
$
1,852,527
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
495,300
$
656,577
$
1,146,970
$
1,286,993
Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
13,271
(16,829)
29,696
(28,254)
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
508,571
$
639,748
$
1,176,666
$
1,258,739
Net income
$
228,211
$
83,250
$
89,007
$
219,117
Less: Net realized investment gains (losses)
158,426
53,329
(92,894)
164,403
Tax on net realized investment gains (losses) (b)
33,269
11,199
(19,508)
34,525
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax
125,157
42,130
(73,386)
129,878
Operating income
$
103,054
$
41,120
$
162,393
$
89,239
Per diluted share:
Net income
$
4.12
$
1.50
$
1.61
$
3.96
Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax
2.26
0.76
(1.32)
2.35
Operating income
$
1.86
$
0.74
$
2.93
$
1.61
Combined ratio
92.3
%
97.8
%
Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development
(1.6)
%
(0.6)
%
Combined ratio-accident period basis
90.7
%
97.2
%
(a)
See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7.
(b)
Federal statutory rate of 21%.
Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.
Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.
Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.
Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.