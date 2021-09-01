DALTON, Ga., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced the addition of its fourteenth company to the group's portfolio today upon the acquisition of Prime Blend, LLC, (Prime Blend).
Prime Blend is a manufacturer and formulator of water-based and hot melt adhesives and coatings. The company primarily serves the food and beverage packaging, paper/film and foil converting, and furniture markets. Based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, the company offers products that are used to adhere and coat decorative beverage cartons, microwave bags, industrial strapping, point of purchase displays and various furniture applications.
"We found the right home in Meridian Adhesives Group," said Jerry Stempel, CEO of Prime Blend. "This investment by Meridian will enhance our steep growth trajectory in our legacy markets and open doors to new opportunities by allowing Prime Blend to leverage Meridian's broad technology platform to our extremely loyal customer base and end-users."
The Prime Blend team brings over 100 years of experience in formulating, manufacturing, and selling adhesives. The company's extensive manufacturing and warehouse capacity provides customers with quicker deliveries and greater inventories, as well as personal service, dedicated equipment, and highly qualified technical support.
"The addition of Prime Blend will strengthen the Meridian portfolio as we work to extend our product and technology offerings in our Industrial Division," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. "The acquisition of Prime Blend adds considerable end-use application knowledge and a customer-focused business model to further support our vision as a leader in the adhesives industry."
For more information regarding Prime Blend, visit https://www.pblend.com.
About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, industrial and product assembly markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.
Media Contact
Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 706.260.0718, ddisbro@meridianadhesives.com
SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group