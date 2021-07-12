CINCINNATI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, has acquired the assets and operations of Sterling Research Group. The acquisition includes Sterling's three sites in Cincinnati, and expands Meridian's footprint to 26 sites nationwide. Effective immediately, Meridian will operate Sterling's sites at the following three locations:
- Mt. Auburn: 2230 Auburn Avenue, Level B, Cincinnati, OH 45219
- Springdale: 375 Glensprings Drive, 2nd Floor, Cincinnati, OH 45246
- Downtown (MidWest Eye Center): 2055 Reading Rd., Suite 330, Cincinnati, OH 45202
"Meridian and Sterling collaborated closely for decades," said Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian. "Our teams also share a strong cultural overlap. This is a competitive industry with a long memory — our reputation is only as great as our people. We believe in Sterling and the incredible potential we have as a united team."
"Serving the greater Cincinnati area for more than 20 years allowed Sterling to build a strong reputation within the community," said Donna Percy, RN, BSN, President of Sterling. "Cincinnati will soon find that Meridian will further the clinical research excellence Sterling founded, while also expanding benefits to our participants and to the research studies we support."
Meridian and Sterling are longtime members of Platinum Research Network, and the leadership teams of both companies expect systems and best practices to be integrated smoothly. Osborn said Meridian's acquisition of Sterling will expand its vaccine and general medicine studies, while adding a new therapeutic capability in ophthalmology. "The acquisition was made in part to satisfy greater client demand," said Osborn. "We're committed to growing in a sustainable way. Sterling's high performance and high standards enable us to meet Sponsor and CRO demand for more Meridian sites in geographically distinct areas."
All of Sterling's employees are expected to join Meridian, and the company intends to hire more people in Cincinnati to fill additional roles. Clients of Meridian and Sterling can expect business as usual, along with enhanced capabilities and access to a larger investigative site network.
Since May 2020, Meridian has enrolled more than 7,000 people into COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including research programs for the COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorization. In May and July 2020, Meridian Principal Investigators enrolled the first U.S. participants into Phase 2 and 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials. The company continues to support COVID-19 vaccine trials for expanded populations.
Meridian was founded in Omaha in 1999, and has enrolled more than 50,000 participants into clinical trials. Sponsors and CROs interested in partnering with Meridian should email bdteam@mcrmed.com.
To learn more about studies at Meridian visit mcrmed.com, or visit mcrmed.com/careers to learn more about open positions at Meridian.
---
ABOUT MERIDIAN CLINICAL RESEARCH, LLC
Meridian Clinical Research partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Founded in 1999, Meridian is a multi-specialty site network headquartered at its dedicated research center in Omaha, NE, and conducts Phase I-IV studies at investigative sites nationwide. Meridian supports research across numerous therapeutic areas and excels in high-volume vaccine trials. For more information, visit mcrmed.com.
ABOUT STERLING RESEARCH GROUP, LTD
Sterling Research Group is a clinical research group in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has more than 40 employees committed to upholding best practices in clinical research and exceptional patient satisfaction. Sterling is led by industry veterans and its team includes ACRP-certified clinical research coordinators and dedicated support staff. The company strives to serve the people of Cincinnati and the surrounding communities, while providing comfort and convenience to patients. Learn more about Sterling at sterlingresearch.org.
