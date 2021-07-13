RESTON, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions has appointed Sean Osborne as Senior Vice President, Product and Growth Strategy. The position is a new role aimed at accelerating product development, creating long term competitive positioning and developing the go-to-market strategy.
Sean most recently served as a Senior Consultant at Slalom, a modern consulting firm focused on technology, and business transformation. Prior to that role, he was the Vice President of Product Management at Acendre, a provider of cloud-based workforce performance solutions.
"Sean has extensive experience in bringing leading-edge products to market and delivering strong ROI to client organizations," said Jonna Ward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Meridian. "I am pleased to have a leader of his caliber and experience directing our key product development and growth strategy efforts."
Sean's considerable operations, development and product expertise will deliver the company's next-generation LMS, built to help government and commercial organizations enrich the learning experience for employees as well as external learner communities that include customers, members, resellers and third-party contractors.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows public sector and commercial organizations to better train, retain, and manage both their internal employees as well as key external stakeholders such as clients, resellers, partners, franchisees, and members.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Commonwealth of Virginia, Georgia Dept. of Community Health, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and The Auto Club Group. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area. For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
