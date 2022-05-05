Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research site network, has promoted several employees to its leadership team and hired Marty Anderson as Chief Strategy Officer, and Michelle Rule as Senior Vice President, Strategic Operations. These decisions will be integral to Meridian's continued expansion as the leading independently-owned, multi-specialty site network.
OMAHA, Neb., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research site network, has promoted several employees to its leadership team and hired Marty Anderson as Chief Strategy Officer, and Michelle Rule as Senior Vice President, Strategic Operations. The following members of Meridian's leadership team have been promoted:
- Laura Falcone, APRN, is President
- Kathy Stoddard RN, CCRC, is Chief Operating Officer
- Andrew Kimball is Chief Commercial Officer
- Stephanie Anderson is Chief People Officer
- Beau Garland is Chief Technology Officer
- Wes Bonner is Chief Relationship Officer
- Barb Geiger is Senior Vice President, Finance
- Sean Whelan is Vice President, Corporate Growth
"These promotions recognize many of the leaders that have been essential to scaling Meridian's operations to support substantial growth over the past three years," said Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian. Osborn also said the hiring of Marty Anderson and Michelle Rule will be integral to Meridian's continued expansion as the leading independently-owned, multi-specialty site network.
Marty Anderson brings more than 30 years of clinical research experience to her role, and was previously Vice President of Clinical Development and the Global Vaccine Lead at Syneos Health. Michelle Rule was Syneos's first Executive Clinical Delivery Head on a large partnership account and led a large cross-company team to optimize business processes for a global clinical team. She successfully grew the account in revenue and expanded its therapeutic reach into oncology, respiratory, infectious disease, HIV, and vaccine research. Together, Anderson and Rule helped build and lead Syneos's Catalyst Site Network, for which they streamlined vendor, eCRF, and site startup processes to get vaccine studies running within 30 days.
"Marty and Michelle have profound clinical development experience, particularly in strengthening relationships among sites and Sponsors and CROs," said Nicole Osborn. "They will help further develop client-oriented processes and capabilities that will make Meridian an even greater partner for clinical trials across all therapeutic areas, and particularly for vaccine clinical development."
Meridian ranked 1,145 and 2,938 on the 2021 and 2020 INC 5000 lists, respectively, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Founded in Omaha in 1999, Meridian has enrolled more than 80,000 patients in 3,400 clinical trials. Since 2020, the company has enrolled more than 12,000 participants into COVID-19 vaccine and medication clinical trials, including trials for vaccines that have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.
The company is now hiring at sites nationwide — for more information about careers at Meridian, visit mcrmed.com/careers.
ABOUT MERIDIAN CLINICAL RESEARCH
Meridian Clinical Research, partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Founded in 1999, Meridian is a multi-specialty site network headquartered at its dedicated research center in Omaha, NE, and conducts Phase 1-4 studies at investigative sites nationwide. Meridian supports research across numerous therapeutic areas and excels in high-volume vaccine trials. For more information, visit mcrmed.com.
