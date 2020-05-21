COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.meristemag.com) and Van Trump Ag Solutions, LLC (https://vantrumpagsolutions.com/) today announced a new strategic supply agreement to serve American farmers.
Under the new relationship, the Meristem Crop Performance product line becomes a key component of Van Trump's crop input offering and Van Trump Ag Solutions becomes Meristem's ally in helping farmers make the most of every dollar they spend on crop inputs.
"Kevin Van Trump and his family have built an incredible brand that is all about serving farmers and boosting economic growth in rural America," says Mitch Eviston, Meristem managing director, in announcing the agreement. In addition to a large, well-run farming operation, Eviston explains, Van Trump has now launched Van Trump Ag Solutions to carry out their mission.
Van Trump says his agreement with Meristem is a great fit for his new offering.
"The Meristem team is working hard to help farmers cut costs and improve yields and I am proud to be able to work with them," says Van Trump. He says Van Trump Ag Solutions is out to boost the ability of American farmers to compete successfully in a global market, a mission that fits well with Meristem's vision of "Driving Farm Business Success."
"Technology and global competition are bringing big change to agriculture," explains Van Trump. "We feel we can bring innovation and low-cost solutions to American farmers that will provide them a competitive advantage. We need a higher ROI for every input dollar if we are to compete globally." Van Trump also publishes the daily Van Trump Report, providing on-going insight to farmers, investors, and other leaders in food and agriculture. Van Trump connects with an audience of more than 20,000 daily.
Van Trump Ag Solutions will now offer Meristem's initial product portfolio, including seed treatments under the brand RACEREADY™, REVLINE™ plant growth regulators, TRUTRACK™ drift control, AQUADRAFT™ water conditioners and surfactants and HOMESTRETCH™ nitrogen stabilizers, micronutrients, and foliar nutritionals. BLUE DEF™ diesel exhaust fluid rounds out the current offering.
"We've set up Meristem to be the lean provider of high-quality crop input additives to help these global players cut costs and increase yields," says Eviston. "Now, with Kevin's help, we'll be able to connect with more of the farmers who can benefit."
Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.meristemag.com ) is a joint venture between Old World Specialty Products and a group of talented agriculturalists with extraordinary backgrounds in agronomy and global agribusiness. Meristem works with farm businesses to drive out cost of production, increase productivity, diversify income, and increase access to new technologies. Meristem is keenly focused on providing products that can save farmers up to 30% compared to traditional market prices.
Van Trump Ag Solutions, LLC (www.vantrumpagsolutions.com) is an agronomic consulting and farm supply business assembled to bring outstanding insight, service and quality products to farm businesses seeking to produce more grain while lowering input costs. Based in Kansas City, the business is a part of a collection of Van Trump family enterprises, including farm operations, The Van Trump Report, AgSwag and FarmCon.
Contact: K. Elliott Nowels
Phone: 833-637-4783 ext. 703