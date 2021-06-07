ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MessageGears, the customer marketing software leader, has appointed Abby Henderson to the role of Head of Finance & Operations. Henderson, who previously was Chief Operating Officer at Sifted, will be invaluable to MessageGears as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.
MessageGears, which makes software that marketers use to engage customers, has been growing rapidly. Over the past year, its revenue and employee counts have grown well over 50%. But with scale comes new challenges. Henderson will work alongside MessageGears' senior leadership team to maintain and extend the company's extremely high customer satisfaction/NPS scores, customer retention and employee satisfaction. Henderson's expertise in operations and analytics, combined with her financial acumen, make her a natural fit for MessageGears as the company continues its rapid pace.
Henderson joined Sifted at a similar stage in its development. Under her leadership, the company increased client headcount over 600% and employee headcount by 1,100%. Henderson also presided over Sifted's industry-leading staff retention rate and expanded product offerings to adapt to COVID-19 challenges.
"We have big plans over the next few years, including a possible growth-equity raise and M&A (Mergers & Acquisitions), and Abby will be a huge part of that," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "We also want to expand our DEI initiatives, cross-departmental business analytics and practice of excellence in hiring. Abby's experience in these areas, coupled with her expertise in scaling a business, will be crucial to our success."
About MessageGears
MessageGears is the only customer marketing platform built for today's enterprise. Powered by Accelerator technology, MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.
###
Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
SOURCE MessageGears