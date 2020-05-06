NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, the crypto industry's leading market intelligence company, has announced programming details for its inaugural global virtual event "Mainnet 2020". The event will take place June 1-3 on the event platform Hopin. Initial featured speakers include former Coinbase CTO and Nakamoto founder Balaji Srinivasan; CoinShares CIO Meltem Demirors; Electric Coin Company CEO Zooko Wilcox; and 100+ other speakers from leading protocols, infrastructure companies, and investment firms. Super Early Bird tickets go on sale today through May 18 for $50, with 50% of profits committed to COVID-19 relief efforts through partners Binance Charity and The Giving Block.
"Crypto marches forward regardless of what is happening in the physical world, and we are excited to provide a Mainnet to help continue to drive industry adoption and collaboration, despite the current hurdles to in-person engagement," said Ryan Selkis, Messari's CEO and the original producer of CoinDesk's flagship Consensus conference.
The virtual-only event is built on a 24/7 schedule, allowing attendees from around the world to convene with crypto-industry's top thinkers, investors, and builders. The event "venue" will stream programming that focuses on addressing the ecosystem's most pressing challenges and provide attendees with actionable insights into the rapidly evolving industry landscape. Interactive sessions will include:
- Live on-camera Q&A
- Live chat and polling during keynotes, panels, and fireside chats
- Interactive expo hall, with live video chat
- In-depth project updates & analyst Q&A from the industry's top asset creators
- "Speed networking" tools to meet and connect with new colleagues
- Private meeting options for in-event collaborations
Featured programming for the event is spread across five general sessions, split between morning and evening programs in order to include participants from Asia, Europe and the Americas. General sessions will cover themes like Institutional Investment, State of Crypto Infrastructure, Web 3.0 protocols, Rise of DeFi, and Governing the Crypto Frontier.
"We may not be able to come together physically for many weeks to come, but that shouldn't stop us from continuing to make progress as an industry," said Selkis. "Now more than ever is the time for crypto professionals, builders, and adopters to come together under the same umbrella to talk about how we can actually propel these new technologies to mass market adoption."
About Mainnet:
Mainnet by Messari is a virtual event focused on bringing crypto professionals from around the world together to learn, collaborate, and discuss the industry's greatest opportunities, issues, and solutions, all to advance the development of our global sovereign financial future. The event aims to bring together top thinkers, investors, builders from around the world under one roof, June 1-3, for 3 days of 24/7 programming. Attendees will have access to hours of valuable keynotes, panels, workshops, product demos, networking and collaboration.
